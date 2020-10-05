The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
FOOTBALL
Archer
12-year-old: Michael Hamm
Eighth grade, Division II: David Eberly
Brookwood
8-year-old: Aidan Perry
Buford
8-year-old: Connor Woods
9-year-old: Colt Gindlesperger
10-year-old: Dylan Shultz
11-year-old: Brock Lowe
12-year-old: Jaden Callaway
Collins Hill
8-year-old: Camden Williams
9-year-old: Jaylon Jones
11-year-old: Jerrell Mouzon
12-year-old: Aaron Bigman
Dacula
6- and 7-year-old: Dawayne Lee
11-year-old: Ziair Patton
12-year-old: Brandon Santos
Eighth grade: Ghustice Brownlee
Duluth
8-year-old: Noah Holman
10-year-old: Bryson Jones
11-year-old: Cam Jones
12-year-old: Daverin Geralds
Lanier
12-year-old: Mike McGee
Eighth grade: Logan Laughlin
Lawrenceville
6- and 7-year-old: Richard Samuel
8-year-old: Tristan Geiger
9-year-old: Sencee Geheb
10-year-old: Fredrick Moses
11-year-old: Alexander Garcia-Soto
12-year-old: Jaden Caldwell
Eighth grade: Hector Davies
Mill Creek
12-year-old: Benjamin Hall
Mountain View
8-year-old: Chase Taylor
9-year-old: Graham Williams
10-year-old: Offensive line
Norcross
10-year-old: Jordan Colon
12-year-old: Kendall Edwards
Eighth grade, Division II: Kenneth Clark
North Gwinnett
8-year-old: Adrian Ponzio
9-year-old: Defense
11-year-old: Max Patterson
12-year-old: Charley Piper
Eighth grade: Aden Yi
Parkview
6- and 7-year-old: Ryan Jones
8-year-old: Kendrick Jackson
10-year-old: Aiden Howard
12-year-old: Troy Stigger
Peachtree Ridge
6- and 7-year-old: Marcus Berry
9-year-old: Julian Fleury
11-year-old: Logan Herring
12-year-old: Detwann Collins
Eighth grade: Alexander Knight
CHEERLEADING
Archer
Fifth grade: Maggie Mahaffey
Eighth grade: Sarah Collins
Brookwood
First/second grade: Jillian Baldwin
Third grade: Aleena Gilani
Fourth grade: Braelyn Conner
Fifth grade: Sydney Higgins
Sixth grade: Ruthie DeLong
Seventh grade: Tion Wilder
Eighth grade: Ximena Rodriguez
Buford
Third grade: Camdyn Perlotte
Sixth grade: Isabella Lowe
Seventh grade: Celia Lowery
Eighth grade: Lila James
Collins Hill
First grade: Makenzie Williams
Second grade: Aaliyah Disroe
Third grade: Madeline Binn
Fourth grade: Imani Stetler
Fifth grade: Mya Acosta
Sixth grade: Jenna Hall
Seventh grade: Isabella Wilder
Eighth grade: Teionna Washington
Dacula
Second grade: Amira Boone
Fourth grade: Mia Figuero
Sixth grade: Madison Mulhall
Seventh grade: Alana Bryce
Eighth grade: Chloe Davis
Duluth
Sixth grade: Kinadey Hirst
Seventh grade: LaNiyah McDowell
Eighth grade: Alivia Watson
Lanier
First/second grade: Olivia Bamberg
Third grade: Bonnie Buchanan
Fourth grade: Presley Carlon
Fifth grade: Sydney Bateman
Sixth grade: Jules Diaz
Seventh grade: Avery Prado
Eighth grade: Brooke Ziemann
Lawrenceville
First/second grade: Avazoe Johnson
Third grade: Maliyah Johnson
Fourth grade: Autumn Chapman
Fifth grade: Kaya Brown
Sixth grade: Madeline Reynolds
Seventh grade: Jessica Martinez
Eighth grade: Aniya Johnson
Mountain View
Fifth grade: Kinsley Spotts
Sixth grade: Tylah Jones
Norcross
Eighth grade: Ariana Winters
North Gwinnett
Third grade: Camila DeLaRosa
Fourth grade: Piper Wargo
Fifth grade: Hannah Bennett
Seventh grade: Emma Doherty
Eighth grade: Jordyn Paschall
Peachtree Ridge
First/second grade: Layla Collins
Third grade: Allysa Gribble
Fourth grade: Reginae Howell
Fifth grade: Haedyn Montgomery
Sixth grade: Jayce Williams
Seventh grade: Caroline Vaughn
Eighth grade: Kayla McCall
Shiloh
First grade: Greyson Burns
Second grade: Ghia Flagler
Third grade: Zipporah Jones
Sixth grade: Anaiyiana Cruz-Leverock
Seventh grade: Aaniyah Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.