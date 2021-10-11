20211001234050_IMG_6625.jpg

Archer players make a tackle against Norcross in a Gwinnett Football League game.

 Youth Sports Photos

The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

CHEERLEADING

Archer

First/second grade: Kinsley Leach

First/second grade: Annabelle Agyemang

Third grade: Isabella Rogers

Fourth grade: Genesis Diallo

Fifth grade: Devonne Whitfield

Sixth grade: Itzel Mayorga

Eighth grade: Kamryn Duncan

Brookwood

First/second grade: Ayvah Colquitt

Third grade: Lizzy Kirkland

Fourth grade: Payton Ford

Fifth grade: Cassidy Johnson

Sixth grade: Jaslyn Smiley

Seventh grade: Janiya Spain

Eighth grade: Mallory Williams

Buford

First/second grade: Carris Boozer

Third grade: Tenley Giannotti

Sixth grade: Adelyn Perlotte

Sixth grade: Kennedi Welch

Eighth grade: Kimberly Pineda

Collins Hill

First grade: Jasmine Farfan

Third grade: Carrington McArthur

Fifth grade: Lily Yarn

Sixth grade: Mya Acosta

Seventh grade: Nevaeh Jackson

Eighth grade: Jenesis Avery

Dacula

Fifth grade: Elise Mayo

Eighth grade: Hailey Palmore

Duluth

Third/fourth grade: Kennedy Thomas

Eighth grade: Symone Gaines

Lanier

First grade: Makaiyah Williams

Second grade: Anniston Knowles

Third grade: Kyliee Scott-Spence

Fourth grade: McKenna Robinson

Fifth grade: Maleah Nunez

Sixth grade: Breanna Boyd

Seventh grade: Caylee Battle

Eighth grade: Avery Prado

Lawrenceville

First/second grade: Evelyn Mayweather

First/second grade: Zariel Gaston

Third grade: LaKenya Godbolt

Fourth grade: Kamryn Howe

Fifth grade: Asha Pledger-Payton

Sixth grade: Tamaya Stevenson

Seventh grade: Akinah Goley

Eighth grade: Amyra Anderson

Mountain View

First grade: Stella Heaton

Second grade: Aiko Duncan

Sixth grade: Julianna Duckett

Seventh grade: Taylor Bolt

Eighth grade: Corin Williams

Norcross

Third grade: Malia Burnett

Fifth grade: The Silver Elites

Sixth grade: Jayde Hall

Seventh/eighth grade: Jade Tomusiak

North Gwinnett

Third grade: Mia Penagos Garcia

Third grade: Addison Nix

Fourth grade: Aeris Sanders

Sixth grade: Allie LeCraw

Fourth grade: Kailah Namer

Eighth grade: Karrington Willis

Peachtree Ridge

First grade: Haven Jones

Second grade: Lyric Wineganer

Third grade: Reynolds Davis

Fourth grade: Nora Turner-Audrey Alonso

Fifth grade: Khamani Hickman

Sixth grade: Amelia Marler

Seventh grade: Nadine Starks

Eighth grade: Zoe Coney

FOOTBALL

Archer

6- and 7-year-old: Miles Jones

6- and 7-year-old: Trevor Rawlins

8-year-old: Amir Williams

9-year-old: Isaiah Slatten

11-year-old: Timothy Harlan

12-year-old: Brayden Duncan

12-year-old: Arthur Tippens

Eighth grade: Julien Ortiz-Morin

Brookwood

8-year-old: Parker McNeely

11-year-old: Gabriel Butler

Buford

6- and 7-year-old: Jett Smith

6- and 7-year-old: Levi Wood

6- and 7-year-old: Wyatt Coleman

8-year-old: Beckett Higginbotham

8-year-old: Landon Smith

9-year-old: Cooper Kilman

10-year-old: Offensive line

11-year-old: Caden Lowe

Eighth grade, Division II: Matthew Oh

Collins Hill

6- and 7-year-old: Jhonny Janvier

8-year-old: Jam Eastman

9-year-old: Vinson Washington II

10-year-old: Joseph Hampton

12-year-old: Vincent Kulig

Eighth grade: Julian Camacho

Dacula

6- and 7-year-old: Nigel Lavalais

10-year-old: Jaylen Morgan

11-year-old: Justin Blake

Eighth grade: Jarvis Mathurin

Duluth

6- and 7-year-old: Carter Netters

9-year-old: Bryan White

10-year-old: Whole team

Eighth grade: Tyriq Green

Grayson

6- and 7-year-old: Landon Malone

6- and 7-year-old: Simeyon Gregory

8-year-old: Braylon Joseph

9-year-old: Kason Carroll-Lucas

10-year-old: Parker Wulf

10-year-old: Ian Hannibal

11-year-old: Alex Ferguson

12-year-old: Landon Thompson

12-year-old: Jaxson Davis

Eighth grade: James Lee

Lanier

6-year-old: A’Mon Sands

7-year-old: Zay Lane

11-year-old: Tryston Carter

12-year-old: Jared Hill

Eighth grade: Cole Thompson

Lawrenceville

6- and 7-year-old: Jeremiah Johnson

6- and 7-year-old: Entire team

8-year-old: Elijah Wynn

9-year-old: Dierre Norfleet

10-year-old: Sencee Gebeh

11-year-old: Andre Moye

12-year-old: Jaren Joseph

12-year-old: Carter Hill

Eighth grade: George Nagbe

Mill Creek

6- and 7-year-old: Henry Duncan

9-year-old: Blaine Strickland

Mountain View

6- and 7-year-old: Julius Richemont

8-year-old: Devyn Rhynes

11-year-old: Paul Cooper

12-year-old: Entire team

Norcross

8-year-old: Kaleb Tate

10-year-old: Zachariah Brodie

11-year-old: Damien Garcia

12-year-old: Ahmari O’Cain

Eighth grade: Kendall Edwards

North Gwinnett

7-year-old: Brewer Cossick

8-year-old: Benjamin Hartman

9-year-old: Josiah Dempsey

10-year-old: Amari Farrar

10-year-old: Lamont Martin

11-year-old: Camden Tolar

12-year-old: Tyler Miller

Eighth grade: Walker Buice

Parkview

6- and 7-year-old: Daveon Pass

9-year-old: Spencer Pritchett

12-year-old: Jaylen Medlock

Peachtree Ridge

8-year-old: Major Mclendon

9-year-old: Mitchell Reese

10-year-old: Julian Fleury

11-year-old: Jackson Locke

12-year-old: Gabriel Williams

Eighth grade: Kendal Sword

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.