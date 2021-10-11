The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
CHEERLEADING
Archer
First/second grade: Kinsley Leach
First/second grade: Annabelle Agyemang
Third grade: Isabella Rogers
Fourth grade: Genesis Diallo
Fifth grade: Devonne Whitfield
Sixth grade: Itzel Mayorga
Eighth grade: Kamryn Duncan
Brookwood
First/second grade: Ayvah Colquitt
Third grade: Lizzy Kirkland
Fourth grade: Payton Ford
Fifth grade: Cassidy Johnson
Sixth grade: Jaslyn Smiley
Seventh grade: Janiya Spain
Eighth grade: Mallory Williams
Buford
First/second grade: Carris Boozer
Third grade: Tenley Giannotti
Sixth grade: Adelyn Perlotte
Sixth grade: Kennedi Welch
Eighth grade: Kimberly Pineda
Collins Hill
First grade: Jasmine Farfan
Third grade: Carrington McArthur
Fifth grade: Lily Yarn
Sixth grade: Mya Acosta
Seventh grade: Nevaeh Jackson
Eighth grade: Jenesis Avery
Dacula
Fifth grade: Elise Mayo
Eighth grade: Hailey Palmore
Duluth
Third/fourth grade: Kennedy Thomas
Eighth grade: Symone Gaines
Lanier
First grade: Makaiyah Williams
Second grade: Anniston Knowles
Third grade: Kyliee Scott-Spence
Fourth grade: McKenna Robinson
Fifth grade: Maleah Nunez
Sixth grade: Breanna Boyd
Seventh grade: Caylee Battle
Eighth grade: Avery Prado
Lawrenceville
First/second grade: Evelyn Mayweather
First/second grade: Zariel Gaston
Third grade: LaKenya Godbolt
Fourth grade: Kamryn Howe
Fifth grade: Asha Pledger-Payton
Sixth grade: Tamaya Stevenson
Seventh grade: Akinah Goley
Eighth grade: Amyra Anderson
Mountain View
First grade: Stella Heaton
Second grade: Aiko Duncan
Sixth grade: Julianna Duckett
Seventh grade: Taylor Bolt
Eighth grade: Corin Williams
Norcross
Third grade: Malia Burnett
Fifth grade: The Silver Elites
Sixth grade: Jayde Hall
Seventh/eighth grade: Jade Tomusiak
North Gwinnett
Third grade: Mia Penagos Garcia
Third grade: Addison Nix
Fourth grade: Aeris Sanders
Sixth grade: Allie LeCraw
Fourth grade: Kailah Namer
Eighth grade: Karrington Willis
Peachtree Ridge
First grade: Haven Jones
Second grade: Lyric Wineganer
Third grade: Reynolds Davis
Fourth grade: Nora Turner-Audrey Alonso
Fifth grade: Khamani Hickman
Sixth grade: Amelia Marler
Seventh grade: Nadine Starks
Eighth grade: Zoe Coney
FOOTBALL
Archer
6- and 7-year-old: Miles Jones
6- and 7-year-old: Trevor Rawlins
8-year-old: Amir Williams
9-year-old: Isaiah Slatten
11-year-old: Timothy Harlan
12-year-old: Brayden Duncan
12-year-old: Arthur Tippens
Eighth grade: Julien Ortiz-Morin
Brookwood
8-year-old: Parker McNeely
11-year-old: Gabriel Butler
Buford
6- and 7-year-old: Jett Smith
6- and 7-year-old: Levi Wood
6- and 7-year-old: Wyatt Coleman
8-year-old: Beckett Higginbotham
8-year-old: Landon Smith
9-year-old: Cooper Kilman
10-year-old: Offensive line
11-year-old: Caden Lowe
Eighth grade, Division II: Matthew Oh
Collins Hill
6- and 7-year-old: Jhonny Janvier
8-year-old: Jam Eastman
9-year-old: Vinson Washington II
10-year-old: Joseph Hampton
12-year-old: Vincent Kulig
Eighth grade: Julian Camacho
Dacula
6- and 7-year-old: Nigel Lavalais
10-year-old: Jaylen Morgan
11-year-old: Justin Blake
Eighth grade: Jarvis Mathurin
Duluth
6- and 7-year-old: Carter Netters
9-year-old: Bryan White
10-year-old: Whole team
Eighth grade: Tyriq Green
Grayson
6- and 7-year-old: Landon Malone
6- and 7-year-old: Simeyon Gregory
8-year-old: Braylon Joseph
9-year-old: Kason Carroll-Lucas
10-year-old: Parker Wulf
10-year-old: Ian Hannibal
11-year-old: Alex Ferguson
12-year-old: Landon Thompson
12-year-old: Jaxson Davis
Eighth grade: James Lee
Lanier
6-year-old: A’Mon Sands
7-year-old: Zay Lane
11-year-old: Tryston Carter
12-year-old: Jared Hill
Eighth grade: Cole Thompson
Lawrenceville
6- and 7-year-old: Jeremiah Johnson
6- and 7-year-old: Entire team
8-year-old: Elijah Wynn
9-year-old: Dierre Norfleet
10-year-old: Sencee Gebeh
11-year-old: Andre Moye
12-year-old: Jaren Joseph
12-year-old: Carter Hill
Eighth grade: George Nagbe
Mill Creek
6- and 7-year-old: Henry Duncan
9-year-old: Blaine Strickland
Mountain View
6- and 7-year-old: Julius Richemont
8-year-old: Devyn Rhynes
11-year-old: Paul Cooper
12-year-old: Entire team
Norcross
8-year-old: Kaleb Tate
10-year-old: Zachariah Brodie
11-year-old: Damien Garcia
12-year-old: Ahmari O’Cain
Eighth grade: Kendall Edwards
North Gwinnett
7-year-old: Brewer Cossick
8-year-old: Benjamin Hartman
9-year-old: Josiah Dempsey
10-year-old: Amari Farrar
10-year-old: Lamont Martin
11-year-old: Camden Tolar
12-year-old: Tyler Miller
Eighth grade: Walker Buice
Parkview
6- and 7-year-old: Daveon Pass
9-year-old: Spencer Pritchett
12-year-old: Jaylen Medlock
Peachtree Ridge
8-year-old: Major Mclendon
9-year-old: Mitchell Reese
10-year-old: Julian Fleury
11-year-old: Jackson Locke
12-year-old: Gabriel Williams
Eighth grade: Kendal Sword
