Gwinnett Football League Athletes of the Week From Staff Reports Nov 1, 2021 The Gwinnett Football League's players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):CHEERLEADINGBuford Fifth grade: Morgann Elizabeth RiceSixth grade: Mally AdamsonSixth grade: Nicole CastroEighth grade, Division II: Tatiana BurgosEighth grade, Division I: Celia LoweryFOOTBALLBrookwood10-year-old: Logan DevittBufordEighth grade, Division II: Whole team Eighth grade, Division I: Whole teamGrayson6- and 7-year-old: Cason Hammonds8-year-old: Dallas Williams10-year-old: Terrell Smith11-year-old: Pierce Wilson12-year-old: Austin CookMountain View11-year-old: Isaiah ChukwuParkview8-year-old: Kaiden Kush9-year-old: Jackson Bell11-year-old: Tre'Von Hare 