Archer cheerleaders perform during a break in an 8-year-old Gwinnett Football League playoff game.

The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

CHEERLEADING

Buford

Fifth grade: Morgann Elizabeth Rice

Sixth grade: Mally Adamson

Sixth grade: Nicole Castro

Eighth grade, Division II: Tatiana Burgos

Eighth grade, Division I: Celia Lowery

FOOTBALL

Brookwood

10-year-old: Logan Devitt

Buford

Eighth grade, Division II: Whole team

Eighth grade, Division I: Whole team

Grayson

6- and 7-year-old: Cason Hammonds

8-year-old: Dallas Williams

10-year-old: Terrell Smith

11-year-old: Pierce Wilson

12-year-old: Austin Cook

Mountain View

11-year-old: Isaiah Chukwu

Parkview

8-year-old: Kaiden Kush

9-year-old: Jackson Bell

11-year-old: Tre’Von Hare

