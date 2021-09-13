The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
CHEERLEADING
Archer
First/second grade: A’Nyla Bailey
First/second grade: Nala Goodwell
Third grade: Carlie Chambers
Fourth grade: Alayna Krogh
Fifth grade: Jorryn Hardy
Sixth grade: Addyson Byrne
Seventh grade: Sanaa Matthews
Eighth grade: Morgyn Jackson
Brookwood
First/second grade: Rylee Prejean
Third grade: Addison Singleton
Fourth grade: Chloe Masterson
Fifth grade: Ashley Lillard
Sixth grade: Kyndall Cooper
Seventh grade: Anna DeFreitas
Eighth grade: Phoenix Brown
Buford
First/second grade: Storm Brown
Third grade: Averie Deskins
Third grade: Kate Cherepy
Fifth grade: Kara Maloney
Sixth grade: Stella Lonze
Sixth grade: Alexys King
Seventh grade: Lorelei Skinner
Eighth grade, Division I: Hillary Smith
Eighth grade, Division II: Ashlyn Henderson
Collins Hill
First grade: Jaidyn Cooper
Second grade: Meredith Clement
Third grade: Emma Gombala
Fourth grade: Emilie Martinez
Sixth grade: Haley Giddens
Seventh grade: Leilani Aguinaga
Eighth grade: Kelsey Kegbolo
Dacula
Fourth grade: Gracie Miller
Fifth grade: Savannah Salley
Sixth/seventh grade: Ava Jenkins
Eighth grade: Sariyah Robinson
Duluth
First/second grade: Madison Artemus
Third/fourth grade: Londyn Lee
Sixth grade: Kamari Washington
Lanier
First-third grade: Samayrah Vixama
First-third grade: Emma Rios
First-third grade: Kenslie Ruppe
Fourth grade: Violet Parsons
Fifth grade: Leighton England
Sixth grade: Addie Stachowiak
Seventh grade: Jules Diaz
Eighth grade: Melody Wood
Mountain View
Third grade: Hayden Hipolito
Seventh grade: Chandler Hamilton
Eighth grade: Makayla Brown
Norcross
First/second grade: Karley Young
Fifth grade: Aniyah Turner
North Gwinnett
First/second grade: Ansley Chovanic
Third grade: Camille Dennis
Third grade: Olivia Baker
Fourth grade: Charlotte Gallant
Fourth grade: Riley Stewart
Fifth grade: Isabel Gonzalez
Fifth grade: Reese Gaines
Sixth grade: Ella Claire Green
Eighth grade: Lily Claire Herman
Peachtree Ridge
First grade: Christina Isibor
Second grade: Skylar Jackson
Third grade: Anaya Pope
Fourth grade: Trinity-Lorraine Lee
Fifth grade: Raleigh Nelson
Sixth grade: Joleigh Walls
Seventh grade: Layla Wrice
Eighth grade: Haley Cail
FOOTBALL
Archer
6- and 7-year-old: Hudson Sylvester
6- and 7-year-old: Cason Lewis
8-year-old: Anthony Lemus
9-year-old: Jaxson Braswell
10-year-old: Kevin Mora
11-year-old: Ethan Jones, defense
12-year-old: Cohl Hendon
12-year-old: Kyle DeJoie
Eighth grade: Darius Pitts
Brookwood
9-year-old: C.J. Cameron
10-year-old: Malikhi Lofton
Buford
6- and 7-year-old: Gabriel Lord
6- and 7-year-old: Logan Wigley
8-year-old: Jamari Barr
8-year-old: Brody Hosenfield
9-year-old: Will Johnson
10-year-old: Braylon Strickland
10-year-old: Jordan Sharp
11-year-old: Braddock Green
12-year-old: Ashton Prehar
Eighth grade, Division II: Ian Chafin
Eighth grade, Division I: Dylan McCoy
Collins Hill
6- and 7-year-old: Jhonny Janvier
8-year-old: Dax Broussard-Cormier
9-year-old: Rowan Bush
11-year-old: McCarver Wagner
12-year-old: TeeJay Jackson
Dacula
6- and 7-year-old: Kayden Worthy
9-year-old: T.Q. Welch
10-year-old: Ethan Miller
11-year-old: Jeremiah Barto
Eighth grade: Kobe Hokes
Duluth
6- and 7-year-old: Mario Evans
9-year-old: Aderian Cowins Jr.
10-year-old: Kaejean Fitzgerald
11-year-old: Chris Rejouis
Eighth grade: Anthony Davis Jr.
Grayson
6- and 7-year-old: Cason Coleman
10-year-old: Austin Taylor
11-year-old: Dereon Bonner
11-year-old: Brandon Grey
12-year-old: Saif Bin-Wahad
12-year-old: Ellis Stewart
Eighth grade: Ahmontae Pitts
Lanier
6- and 7-year-old: Darius Fuller
11-year-old: Christian Davis
12-year-old: Aiden Blackwell
Eighth grade: Carson Cowart
Mill Creek
6- and 7-year-old: Noah Heard
9-year-old: Patrick Grossman
11-year-old: Damion Jones
Norcross
6- and 7-year-old: Harlee Annis
9-year-old: Demari Carter
10-year-old: Zaire Mendez-Brantley
Eighth grade: Careem Tillman
North Gwinnett
7-year-old: Bradley Powell
8-year-old: Denym Laushaul
8-year-old: Beckett McDermond
9-year-old: Landyn Glover
9-year-old: Barrett Knutson
10-year-old: Mason Jenkins
10-year-old: Luke Ford
11-year-old: Alexander Agazzi-Logan
12-year-old: Bryson Ford
Eighth grade: Ryan Taran
Parkview
6- and 7-year-old: Lunden Williams
8-year-old: Zephaniah Chea
9-year-old: Case Beebe
10-year-old: Jonathan Bryant
12-year-old: William Gause
Peachtree Ridge
8-year-old: Malik Williams
9-year-old: Eli Flowers
10-year-old: Davion Harvey-Lovell
12-year-old: Andrew Newett
Eighth grade: Kendall Sword
South Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Peyton Dent-Roach
8-year-old: Rumeall Morris
10-year-old: Maxwell Jones
11-year-old: Bentley Teal
Eighth grade: Manny Scott
