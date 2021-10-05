Gwinnett Football League Athletes of the Week

The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
CHEERLEADING
Archer
First/second grade: Aubrey Larkins
First/second grade: Nala Goodwell
Fourth grade: Felicia Raiford
Fifth grade: Ava Henderson
Sixth grade: Alayna Miller
Seventh grade: Savana Page
Seventh grade: Brianna Williams
Eighth grade: Kendahl McCall
Brookwood
First/second grade: Gia Sharp
Third grade: Sofia Barrios
Fourth grade: Bryce Tillery
Fifth grade: Harper Lengnick
Sixth grade: Rachael Johnson
Seventh grade: Alivia Rivera
Eighth grade: Layla Shaddix
Buford
First/second grade: Annisten Roberts
Fifth grade: Ava Alford
Sixth grade: Abby Berry
Sixth grade: Alyssa McLeod
Seventh grade: Keiko Teague
Eighth grade, Division I: Lila Kate Bush
Eighth grade, Division II: Ella Yonts
Collins Hill
First/second grade: Nicole Berggren
First/second grade: Jannalee Penrod
Third grade: Phoebe Edward
Fourth grade: Chastyn Pinson
Fifth grade: Lily Yarn
Seventh grade: Alanna Morris
Eighth grade: Natalyah Matthews
Dacula
Fourth grade: Mckenzie White
Fifth grade: Navaeh Anderson
Sixth/seventh grade: Aaliyah Dupervil
Eighth grade: Janiyah Stevens
Lanier
First grade: Colette Warchol
Second grade: Lexi Hammonds
Third grade: Leah Elrod
Fourth grade: Emma Gilreath
Fifth grade: Londyn Adams
Sixth grade: Lexi Giles
Seventh grade: Hadley Atkinson
Eighth grade: Alex Wehunt
Lawrenceville
First/second grade: Abrielle Dexter
First/second grade: Bailey Wilson
Third grade: Nevaeh Gray
Fourth grade: A’laya Lockhart
Fifth grade: Natalee Valligo
Sixth grade: Emiya Loggins
Seventh grade: Emma Nelson
Eighth grade: Zaniyah Battle
Mill Creek
Fourth grade: Kaylee Pathammavong
Mountain View
Mascot/kindergarten: Audrey Fraga
First grade: Piper Pelfrey
Second grade: Ty’Hiry Jones
Seventh grade: Adriana Maduro
Eighth grade: Jenna Daymond
Norcross
First/second grade: The Jumping Jewels
Third grade: Kaityln Jett
Fourth grade: The Popping Shimmering Diamonds
Fifth grade: Jocaydes Miranda-Larin
Sixth grade: The Dazzling Devils
Seventh/eighth grade: The Blue Divas
North Gwinnett
Third grade: Malayia Freeman
Third grade: Natalie Anne Blake
Fourth grade: Leah Waters
Fourth grade: Alayna Zook
Fifth grade: Miabella Ferrera
Fifth grade: Laci Jensen
Sixth grade: Harper Kramm
Eighth grade: Lexi Deyton
Peachtree Ridge
First grade: Tylar Johnson
Second grade: Polina Seniuk
Third grade: Jocelyn Walls
Fourth grade: Markayla Lee
Fifth grade: Romina Mendoza-Siles
Sixth grade: Saniya Lollie
Seventh grade: Reagan Freeman
Eighth grade: Ja’miya Hines
FOOTBALL
Archer
6- and 7-year-old: Nathan Krisher
9-year-old: Jaxson Wade
10-year-old: Amarion Larkins
11-year-old: Mason Stinchcomb
12-year-old: Jamaury Hoilett
12-year-old: Devin Montgomery
Eighth grade: Carson Andrews
Brookwood
10-year-old: Aiden Hayes
11-year-old: Royele Dunkentell
12-year-old: Blake Patterson
Buford
6- and 7-year-old: Hunter Clark
9-year-old: Nathaniel Choe
10-year-old: Kaiden Fontenot
11-year-old: Cooper Patton
12-year-old: Offensive line
Eighth grade, Division II: Lamarr Johnson
Eighth grade, Division I: James Morrow
Collins Hill
6- and 7-year-old: Caleb Nunn
9-year-old: Todd Charlie Wooten
12-year-old: Ayden Senner
Duluth
6- and 7-year-old: Mario Galmore
9-year-old: Punt team
10-year-old: Rick Barr III
11-year-old: Kirill Tcareva
Eighth grade: Kingston Fitzhugh
Grayson
6- and 7-year-old: R.J. Wright
6- and 7-year-old: Talan Thomas
8-year-old: Liam Smith
9-year-old: Boston Robinson
10-year-old: D.J. Parks
11-year-old: Brayden Etheridge
11-year-old: Ricardo Martinez
12-year-old: Ashton Turner
12-year-old: Jett Watson
Eighth grade: Ahmontae Pitts
Lanier
6-year-old: Cairo Ellison
7-year-old: Deon McMillon
11-year-old: Doyle Morrison
12-year-old: Silas Nuckles
Eighth grade: Braxton Rembert
Mill Creek
6- and 7-year-old: Mason Schine
9-year-old: Cade Rogers
11-year-old: Entire team
Mountain View
6- and 7-year-old: Albert Booker
8-year-old: Jayceon Lewis
9-year-old: Christopher Randolph
10-year-old: Blake Moody
11-year-old: Joshua Rojas
12-year-old: D.J. Nesbit
Norcross
6- and 7-year-old: Dallas Lumpkin
8-year-old: Stevie Burgess
9-year-old: Izayah Henry
10-year-old: Jaden Williams-Embry
11-year-old: KeShawn White
12-year-old: Whole team
Eighth grade: Jeremy Tyler II
North Gwinnett
7-year-old: Jacob Curtis
8-year-old: Harrison Swilley
8-year-old: Alex Patterson
9-year-old: Jayden Harbin
9-year-old: Marquis Jackson
10-year-old: Hudson Allen
10-year-old: Lukah Robertson
11-year-old: Jacoby Voeun
12-year-old: Joel Bradford
Eighth grade: Kalil Mazone
Parkview
6- and 7-year-old; Jace Gray
8-year-old: Kingston Bedoya
10-year-old: Jaiden Uwaifu
12-year-old: Gabriel Haskins
Peachtree Ridge
8-year-old: Antwan Evans
9-year-old: Daniel Turdo
10-year-old: Kyle Hurff
11-year-old: Blaze Johnson
12-year-old: Andrew Newett
Eighth grade: Dylan Jordan
