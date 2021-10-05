Offers go here

urgent

Gwinnett Football League Athletes of the Week

20211002055503_IMG_7081.jpg

The Parkview 12-year-old offense lines up against Norcross during a Gwinnett Football League game on Oct. 2.

 Youth Sports Pictures

The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

CHEERLEADING

Archer

First/second grade: Aubrey Larkins

First/second grade: Nala Goodwell

Fourth grade: Felicia Raiford

Fifth grade: Ava Henderson

Sixth grade: Alayna Miller

Seventh grade: Savana Page

Seventh grade: Brianna Williams

Eighth grade: Kendahl McCall

Brookwood

First/second grade: Gia Sharp

Third grade: Sofia Barrios

Fourth grade: Bryce Tillery

Fifth grade: Harper Lengnick

Sixth grade: Rachael Johnson

Seventh grade: Alivia Rivera

Eighth grade: Layla Shaddix

Buford

First/second grade: Annisten Roberts

Fifth grade: Ava Alford

Sixth grade: Abby Berry

Sixth grade: Alyssa McLeod

Seventh grade: Keiko Teague

Eighth grade, Division I: Lila Kate Bush

Eighth grade, Division II: Ella Yonts

Collins Hill

First/second grade: Nicole Berggren

First/second grade: Jannalee Penrod

Third grade: Phoebe Edward

Fourth grade: Chastyn Pinson

Fifth grade: Lily Yarn

Seventh grade: Alanna Morris

Eighth grade: Natalyah Matthews

Dacula

Fourth grade: Mckenzie White

Fifth grade: Navaeh Anderson

Sixth/seventh grade: Aaliyah Dupervil

Eighth grade: Janiyah Stevens

Lanier

First grade: Colette Warchol

Second grade: Lexi Hammonds

Third grade: Leah Elrod

Fourth grade: Emma Gilreath

Fifth grade: Londyn Adams

Sixth grade: Lexi Giles

Seventh grade: Hadley Atkinson

Eighth grade: Alex Wehunt

Lawrenceville

First/second grade: Abrielle Dexter

First/second grade: Bailey Wilson

Third grade: Nevaeh Gray

Fourth grade: A’laya Lockhart

Fifth grade: Natalee Valligo

Sixth grade: Emiya Loggins

Seventh grade: Emma Nelson

Eighth grade: Zaniyah Battle

Mill Creek

Fourth grade: Kaylee Pathammavong

Mountain View

Mascot/kindergarten: Audrey Fraga

First grade: Piper Pelfrey

Second grade: Ty’Hiry Jones

Seventh grade: Adriana Maduro

Eighth grade: Jenna Daymond

Norcross

First/second grade: The Jumping Jewels

Third grade: Kaityln Jett

Fourth grade: The Popping Shimmering Diamonds

Fifth grade: Jocaydes Miranda-Larin

Sixth grade: The Dazzling Devils

Seventh/eighth grade: The Blue Divas

North Gwinnett

Third grade: Malayia Freeman

Third grade: Natalie Anne Blake

Fourth grade: Leah Waters

Fourth grade: Alayna Zook

Fifth grade: Miabella Ferrera

Fifth grade: Laci Jensen

Sixth grade: Harper Kramm

Eighth grade: Lexi Deyton

Peachtree Ridge

First grade: Tylar Johnson

Second grade: Polina Seniuk

Third grade: Jocelyn Walls

Fourth grade: Markayla Lee

Fifth grade: Romina Mendoza-Siles

Sixth grade: Saniya Lollie

Seventh grade: Reagan Freeman

Eighth grade: Ja’miya Hines

FOOTBALL

Archer

6- and 7-year-old: Nathan Krisher

9-year-old: Jaxson Wade

10-year-old: Amarion Larkins

11-year-old: Mason Stinchcomb

12-year-old: Jamaury Hoilett

12-year-old: Devin Montgomery

Eighth grade: Carson Andrews

Brookwood

10-year-old: Aiden Hayes

11-year-old: Royele Dunkentell

12-year-old: Blake Patterson

Buford

6- and 7-year-old: Hunter Clark

9-year-old: Nathaniel Choe

10-year-old: Kaiden Fontenot

11-year-old: Cooper Patton

12-year-old: Offensive line

Eighth grade, Division II: Lamarr Johnson

Eighth grade, Division I: James Morrow

Collins Hill

6- and 7-year-old: Caleb Nunn

9-year-old: Todd Charlie Wooten

12-year-old: Ayden Senner

Duluth

6- and 7-year-old: Mario Galmore

9-year-old: Punt team

10-year-old: Rick Barr III

11-year-old: Kirill Tcareva

Eighth grade: Kingston Fitzhugh

Grayson

6- and 7-year-old: R.J. Wright

6- and 7-year-old: Talan Thomas

8-year-old: Liam Smith

9-year-old: Boston Robinson

10-year-old: D.J. Parks

11-year-old: Brayden Etheridge

11-year-old: Ricardo Martinez

12-year-old: Ashton Turner

12-year-old: Jett Watson

Eighth grade: Ahmontae Pitts

Lanier

6-year-old: Cairo Ellison

7-year-old: Deon McMillon

11-year-old: Doyle Morrison

12-year-old: Silas Nuckles

Eighth grade: Braxton Rembert

Mill Creek

6- and 7-year-old: Mason Schine

9-year-old: Cade Rogers

11-year-old: Entire team

Mountain View

6- and 7-year-old: Albert Booker

8-year-old: Jayceon Lewis

9-year-old: Christopher Randolph

10-year-old: Blake Moody

11-year-old: Joshua Rojas

12-year-old: D.J. Nesbit

Norcross

6- and 7-year-old: Dallas Lumpkin

8-year-old: Stevie Burgess

9-year-old: Izayah Henry

10-year-old: Jaden Williams-Embry

11-year-old: KeShawn White

12-year-old: Whole team

Eighth grade: Jeremy Tyler II

North Gwinnett

7-year-old: Jacob Curtis

8-year-old: Harrison Swilley

8-year-old: Alex Patterson

9-year-old: Jayden Harbin

9-year-old: Marquis Jackson

10-year-old: Hudson Allen

10-year-old: Lukah Robertson

11-year-old: Jacoby Voeun

12-year-old: Joel Bradford

Eighth grade: Kalil Mazone

Parkview

6- and 7-year-old; Jace Gray

8-year-old: Kingston Bedoya

10-year-old: Jaiden Uwaifu

12-year-old: Gabriel Haskins

Peachtree Ridge

8-year-old: Antwan Evans

9-year-old: Daniel Turdo

10-year-old: Kyle Hurff

11-year-old: Blaze Johnson

12-year-old: Andrew Newett

Eighth grade: Dylan Jordan

