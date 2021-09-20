The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
CHEERLEADING
Archer
First/second grade: Marissa Flauta
First/second grade: Mia Her
Third grade: Natalee Mayorga
Fourth grade: Ariyah Ellison
Fifth grade: Jillian White
Sixth grade: Kylee McMillian
Seventh grade: Natalie Jones
Eighth grade: Myla Brown
Brookwood
First/second grade: Savanna Sims
Third grade: Ella Waters
Fourth grade: Kahlen Poteet
Fifth grade: Kelsey Doran
Sixth grade: Sophie Soto
Seventh grade: Aaliyah Arce
Eighth grade: Gabby Cruz
Buford
First/second grade: Emma Blackmon
Third grade: Piper Wyatt
Third grade: Aspen Green
Fifth grade: Madison Mobley
Sixth grade: Blakeley Johnson
Sixth grade: Brooke Gaffner
Seventh grade: Aleena Sharp
Eighth grade: Gabby Sweatman
Collins Hill
First grade: Skai Shavers
Second grade: Kansas Keever
Third grade: Blessing Miller
Fourth grade: Isabella Turner
Fifth grade: America Ferreyra
Seventh grade: Clover Ball
Eighth grade: Caidan Collins
Dacula
Fourth grade: Kaylee Villanueva
Fifth grade: Scarlett Fox
Eighth grade: Aliyah Antoine
Duluth
First/second grade: Karley Marsh
Fourth grade: Londyn Lee
Sixth grade: Maryanah Tinnermon
Lanier
First grade: Cosima Acciarito
Second grade: Lexi Hammonds
Third grade: Makynlee Clinton
Fourth grade: Bonnie Buchanan
Fifth grade: Mattie Lantz
Sixth grade: Vanessa Rivera
Seventh grade: Myah Jones
Eighth grade: Amelia Chekhova
Lawrenceville
First/second grade: Peyton Whitehead
First/second grade: Kherrington Branch
Third grade: Chrisette Long
Fourth grade: Kylie Moore
Fifth grade: Chalana Wright
Sixth grade: Jaedyn Gaddis
Seventh grade: Ariana Aaron
Eighth grade: Quintazia Godbolt
Mill Creek
Fourth grade: Charlotte Cobb
Mountain View
First grade: Juliana Bonilla
Second grade: Madelyn Fraga
Third grade: Brielle Brown
Sixth grade: Jacelyn Owusu
Norcross
First/second grade: D’Azanae Harris
Third grade: Kiyomi Harden-Ware
Fourth grade: Addison Frazier
Fifth grade: Lanashia Whitfield
Sixth grade: Kayla Brooks
Seventh/eighth grade: Symaya Pressley
North Gwinnett
Third grade: Adrianna Fragoso
Third grade: Harper Watkins
Fourth grade: Caroline Blake
Fourth grade: Harlow Balmes
Fifth grade: Piper Wargo
Fifth grade: Josie Snellgrove
Sixth grade: Samantha Tinoco
Seventh grade: Nelly Iwuji
Seventh grade: Carolyn Steed
Eighth grade: Mallory Rowe
Peachtree Ridge
First grade: Samantha Hernandez
Second grade: Zarriel Brown
Third grade: Jorgia Walls
Fourth grade: Ayva Genema
Fifth grade: Reagan Gosselin
Sixth grade: Bria Tatum
Seventh grade: Morgan Baccus
Eighth grade: Asia Burden
Shiloh
First/second grade: Carmen Martinez
Third grade: Lauren Harris
Fourth grade: Lily Rose Jones
Fifth grade: Ashleyne Moody
Sixth grade: Amerie Baker
Seventh grade: Jaelyn Dubois
FOOTBALL
Archer
6- and 7-year-old: Mason Williams
6- and 7-year-old: Hunter Hisky
8-year-old: Jayden McNeil
9-year-old: C.J. Ramey
10-year-old: Isaac Kiyee
11-year-old: Nathan Faulkner
12-year-old: Theo Collins
12-year-old: Aidon Crawford
Eighth grade: DaShun Jenkins
Brookwood
10-year-old: Noah Ford
Buford
6- and 7-year-old: Landon Pentecost
6- and 7-year-old: Blake Glenn
8-year-old: Tripp Gindlesperger
8-year-old: Grady Crain
8-year-old: Christian Conwell
9-year-old: Peyton Sharrett
10-year-old: Chris Harmon
10-year-old: Colt Gindlesperger
11-year-old: Reese Holland
12-year-old: Marlin Wilcox
Eighth grade, Division II: Myer Stovall
Eighth grade, Division I: Brody Smith
Collins Hill
6- and 7-year-old: Kaiden Laidler
9-year-old: J’quante Malone
10-year-old: Annyus Dixon
11-year-old: Trent Wilcox
12-year-old: K.J. Jones
Eighth grade: A.J. Bush
Dacula
9-year-old: Christian Auzenne
10-year-old: Entire offensive line
11-year-old: Victor Star
Eighth grade: Trey Lawrence
Duluth
6- and 7-year-old: Mario Galmore
9-year-old: Eli Evans
10-year-old: Sevin Jackson
11-year-old: Chris Moore
Eighth grade: Rhari King Thomas
Grayson
6- and 7-year-old: Jeremiah Stanley
6- and 7-year-old: Bryce McKinnor
8-year-old: Andrew Taylor
9-year-old: Briceson Benton
10-year-old: Austin Leonard
10-year-old: Jeremiah Levine
11-year-old: Carter Cockerm
11-year-old: Jabreel Easterling
12-year-old: Josh Buck
Lanier
6-year-old: Austin Gillespie
7-year-old: Grant Hobbs
11-year-old: Vance McNicol
12-year-old: Cayden Orr
Eighth grade: Isaiah Hampton
Lawrenceville
6- and 7-year-old: Zayden Similien
6- and 7-year-old: Entire team
10-year-old: Julius Cruz
11-year-old: Cameron Washington
12-year-old: Joshua Jones
Eighth grade: Stephen Barjolo
Mill Creek
6- and 7-year-old: Ahmed Diablo
9-year-old: Tate Lovelady
10-year-old: Carter Faber
11-year-old: Brendon Davis
11-year-old: Van Everett Barritt
Mountain View
6- and 7-year-old: Luke Charles
8-year-old: James Bloomfield
9-year-old: Amir Page
10-year-old: Branden Fleming
11-year-old: Cooper Neal
Norcross
6- and 7-year-old: Dallas Lumpkin
8-year-old: Logan Pirtle
9-year-old: Tyler Shaw
10-year-old: Kyson Coleman
11-year-old: Mario Franco
12-year-old: Zien Goodine
North Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Easton Guthrie
8-year-old: Nolan Brock
8-year-old: Beckham Harley
9-year-old: Jordan Lynch
9-year-old: Mateen Bahawdory
10-year-old: C.J. Sanders
10-year-old: Reid Stanley
11-year-old: Cooper Dean
12-year-old: Andrew Beard
Eighth grade: Ethan Robinson
Parkview
6- and 7-year-old: Kason Williams
8-year-old: Ryan Jones
9-year-old: Kendrick Jackson
10-year-old: Shiloh Munoz
11-year-old: Dallas Hadley
12-year-old: Jeremiah Roberts
Peachtree Ridge
8-year-old: Denario Houston-McLean
9-year-old: The defense
10-year-old: Jeffrey Cail
11-year-old: Kameron Barnes
12-year-old: Lorenzo White
Eighth grade: Dylan Jordan
Shiloh
6- and 7-year-old: Zachary Freeman
Eighth grade: Kameron Ghant
South Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Malcolm Taylor
8-year-old: Jelani Pierre
10-year-old: Nehemiah Davis
Eighth grade: Chase Bohannon
