Grayson players make a tackle against Parkview during a 10-year-old Gwinnett Football League game on Sept. 18.

The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

CHEERLEADING

Archer

First/second grade: Marissa Flauta

First/second grade: Mia Her

Third grade: Natalee Mayorga

Fourth grade: Ariyah Ellison

Fifth grade: Jillian White

Sixth grade: Kylee McMillian

Seventh grade: Natalie Jones

Eighth grade: Myla Brown

Brookwood

First/second grade: Savanna Sims

Third grade: Ella Waters

Fourth grade: Kahlen Poteet

Fifth grade: Kelsey Doran

Sixth grade: Sophie Soto

Seventh grade: Aaliyah Arce

Eighth grade: Gabby Cruz

Buford

First/second grade: Emma Blackmon

Third grade: Piper Wyatt

Third grade: Aspen Green

Fifth grade: Madison Mobley

Sixth grade: Blakeley Johnson

Sixth grade: Brooke Gaffner

Seventh grade: Aleena Sharp

Eighth grade: Gabby Sweatman

Collins Hill

First grade: Skai Shavers

Second grade: Kansas Keever

Third grade: Blessing Miller

Fourth grade: Isabella Turner

Fifth grade: America Ferreyra

Seventh grade: Clover Ball

Eighth grade: Caidan Collins

Dacula

Fourth grade: Kaylee Villanueva

Fifth grade: Scarlett Fox

Eighth grade: Aliyah Antoine

Duluth

First/second grade: Karley Marsh

Fourth grade: Londyn Lee

Sixth grade: Maryanah Tinnermon

Lanier

First grade: Cosima Acciarito

Second grade: Lexi Hammonds

Third grade: Makynlee Clinton

Fourth grade: Bonnie Buchanan 

Fifth grade: Mattie Lantz

Sixth grade: Vanessa Rivera

Seventh grade: Myah Jones

Eighth grade: Amelia Chekhova

Lawrenceville

First/second grade: Peyton Whitehead

First/second grade: Kherrington Branch

Third grade: Chrisette Long

Fourth grade: Kylie Moore

Fifth grade: Chalana Wright

Sixth grade: Jaedyn Gaddis

Seventh grade: Ariana Aaron

Eighth grade: Quintazia Godbolt

Mill Creek

Fourth grade: Charlotte Cobb

Mountain View

First grade: Juliana Bonilla

Second grade: Madelyn Fraga

Third grade: Brielle Brown

Sixth grade: Jacelyn Owusu

Norcross

First/second grade: D’Azanae Harris

Third grade: Kiyomi Harden-Ware

Fourth grade: Addison Frazier

Fifth grade: Lanashia Whitfield

Sixth grade: Kayla Brooks

Seventh/eighth grade: Symaya Pressley

North Gwinnett

Third grade: Adrianna Fragoso

Third grade: Harper Watkins

Fourth grade: Caroline Blake

Fourth grade: Harlow Balmes

Fifth grade: Piper Wargo

Fifth grade: Josie Snellgrove

Sixth grade: Samantha Tinoco

Seventh grade: Nelly Iwuji

Seventh grade: Carolyn Steed

Eighth grade: Mallory Rowe

Peachtree Ridge

First grade: Samantha Hernandez

Second grade: Zarriel Brown

Third grade: Jorgia Walls

Fourth grade: Ayva Genema

Fifth grade: Reagan Gosselin

Sixth grade: Bria Tatum

Seventh grade: Morgan Baccus

Eighth grade: Asia Burden

Shiloh

First/second grade: Carmen Martinez

Third grade: Lauren Harris

Fourth grade: Lily Rose Jones

Fifth grade: Ashleyne Moody

Sixth grade: Amerie Baker

Seventh grade: Jaelyn Dubois

FOOTBALL

Archer

6- and 7-year-old: Mason Williams

6- and 7-year-old: Hunter Hisky

8-year-old: Jayden McNeil

9-year-old: C.J. Ramey

10-year-old: Isaac Kiyee

11-year-old: Nathan Faulkner

12-year-old: Theo Collins

12-year-old: Aidon Crawford

Eighth grade: DaShun Jenkins

Brookwood

10-year-old: Noah Ford

Buford

6- and 7-year-old: Landon Pentecost

6- and 7-year-old: Blake Glenn

8-year-old: Tripp Gindlesperger

8-year-old: Grady Crain

8-year-old: Christian Conwell

9-year-old: Peyton Sharrett

10-year-old: Chris Harmon

10-year-old: Colt Gindlesperger

11-year-old: Reese Holland

12-year-old: Marlin Wilcox

Eighth grade, Division II: Myer Stovall

Eighth grade, Division I: Brody Smith

Collins Hill

6- and 7-year-old: Kaiden Laidler

9-year-old: J’quante Malone

10-year-old: Annyus Dixon

11-year-old: Trent Wilcox

12-year-old: K.J. Jones

Eighth grade: A.J. Bush

Dacula

9-year-old: Christian Auzenne

10-year-old: Entire offensive line

11-year-old: Victor Star

Eighth grade: Trey Lawrence

Duluth

6- and 7-year-old: Mario Galmore

9-year-old: Eli Evans

10-year-old: Sevin Jackson

11-year-old: Chris Moore

Eighth grade: Rhari King Thomas

Grayson

6- and 7-year-old: Jeremiah Stanley

6- and 7-year-old: Bryce McKinnor

8-year-old: Andrew Taylor

9-year-old: Briceson Benton

10-year-old: Austin Leonard

10-year-old: Jeremiah Levine

11-year-old: Carter Cockerm

11-year-old: Jabreel Easterling

12-year-old: Josh Buck

Lanier

6-year-old: Austin Gillespie

7-year-old: Grant Hobbs

11-year-old: Vance McNicol

12-year-old: Cayden Orr

Eighth grade: Isaiah Hampton

Lawrenceville

6- and 7-year-old: Zayden Similien

6- and 7-year-old: Entire team

10-year-old: Julius Cruz

11-year-old: Cameron Washington

12-year-old: Joshua Jones

Eighth grade: Stephen Barjolo

Mill Creek

6- and 7-year-old: Ahmed Diablo

9-year-old: Tate Lovelady

10-year-old: Carter Faber

11-year-old: Brendon Davis

11-year-old: Van Everett Barritt

Mountain View

6- and 7-year-old: Luke Charles

8-year-old: James Bloomfield

9-year-old: Amir Page

10-year-old: Branden Fleming

11-year-old: Cooper Neal

Norcross

6- and 7-year-old: Dallas Lumpkin

8-year-old: Logan Pirtle

9-year-old: Tyler Shaw

10-year-old: Kyson Coleman

11-year-old: Mario Franco

12-year-old: Zien Goodine

North Gwinnett

6- and 7-year-old: Easton Guthrie

8-year-old: Nolan Brock

8-year-old: Beckham Harley

9-year-old: Jordan Lynch

9-year-old: Mateen Bahawdory

10-year-old: C.J. Sanders

10-year-old: Reid Stanley

11-year-old: Cooper Dean

12-year-old: Andrew Beard

Eighth grade: Ethan Robinson

Parkview

6- and 7-year-old: Kason Williams

8-year-old: Ryan Jones

9-year-old: Kendrick Jackson

10-year-old: Shiloh Munoz

11-year-old: Dallas Hadley

12-year-old: Jeremiah Roberts

Peachtree Ridge

8-year-old: Denario Houston-McLean

9-year-old: The defense

10-year-old: Jeffrey Cail

11-year-old: Kameron Barnes

12-year-old: Lorenzo White

Eighth grade: Dylan Jordan

Shiloh

6- and 7-year-old: Zachary Freeman

Eighth grade: Kameron Ghant

South Gwinnett

6- and 7-year-old: Malcolm Taylor

8-year-old: Jelani Pierre

10-year-old: Nehemiah Davis

Eighth grade: Chase Bohannon

