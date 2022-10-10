The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
FOOTBALL
Archer
6- and 7-year-old: Mason Rogers
8-year-old: Landon Vick
9-year-old: Kentrell Smith
10-year-old: Mark Smith-Thomas
12-year-old: Ethan Jones
Eighth grade, Division I: Asa Bates
Eighth grade, Division II: Alex Gaston
Berkmar
12-year-old: Bryce Gutierrez
Brookwood
6- and 7-year-old: Drew Black
8-year-old: Orion Moss
10-year-old: Karter McCray
11-year-old: Elijah Pfister
12-year-old: Derrick Franklin Jr.
Eighth grade: Christopher Hill
Buford
6- and 7-year-old: Thomas Holland
6- and 7-year-old: Ayden Kendrick
8-year-old: Maddox Natarajan
8-year-old: Colt Lock
9-year-old: Brantley Ward
9-year-old: Tripp Gindlesperger
10-year-old: Kane Jarrard
10-year-old: Tariq Jackson Jr.
11-year-old: Mason Degon
11-year-old: Mason Dillard
12-year-old: Wyatt Etheridge
12-year-old: Cooper Hawk
Eighth grade, Division II: Micah Johnson
Eighth grade, Division I: Payton Walker
Collins Hill
6- and 7-year-old: Rylan Bacon
6- and 7-year-old: Blu Thomas
9-year-old: Dax Broussard-Cormier
10-year-old: Azir Hatchett
12-year-old: Antoywn Eaddy Jr.
Eighth grade: Gary Isaac
Discovery
Eighth grade: Marco Herrera
Duluth
6- and 7-year-old: Anthony Rodriguez
8-year-old: Damani Anthony
12-year-old: Kayden Delaine
Grayson
8-year-old: Kiyan Flagg
9-year-old: Ethan Houston
10-year-old: Leslie Malone IIII
11-year-old: Cyrey Coleman
11-year-old: Blake Meyer
12-year-old: Marcel Humphrey
12-year-old: Roland Lyles
Eighth grade, Division I: Bryson Hurst
Eighth grade, Division II: Korey Woods
Lanier
6- and 7-year-old: Kaden Metz
8-year-old: Matthew Buss
10-year-old: Dylan Soto
12-year-old: Dontreal Robinson
Lawrenceville
6- and 7-year-old: TerriYon Hill
6- and 7-year-old: Prince William
8-year-old: Jakaree Ramey
9-year-old: Gaven Vue
10-year-old: Jacoby Wright
12-year-old: K.J. Simpson
Eighth grade: Trey Perkinson
Mill Creek
6- and 7-year-old: Jeremiah Davis
10-year-old: Mekhi Shockley
11-year-old: Christian Robinson
12-year-old: Jameson Rohrschneider
Mountain View
6- and 7-year-old: Koltin Lawson
8-year-old: Ashton Shaffer
9-year-old: Sebastian Wintter
10-year-old: Jordan Gomez
11-year-old: Gage Deramus
Norcross
6- and 7-year-old: Whole team
9-year-old: Kaleb Tate
10-year-old: Aderian Cowins Jr.
11-year-old: Kalvin Beacham
Eighth grade: Bryson Hurt
North Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Clayton Saunders
6- and 7-year-old: Carter Hague
9-year-old: Benjamin Hartman
10-year-old: James DuBose
11-year-old: Dash Issacs
11-year-old: Terrence Melton II
12-year-old: Cooper Dean
Eighth grade: Cael O’Hern
Parkview
6- and 7-year-old: Miles Campbell
8-year-old: Josiah McFadden
9-year-old: DaRico Robinson
11-year-old: Tamaj Beasley
12-year-old: Elijah Worrell
Peachtree Ridge
8-year-old: Max Randolph
10-year-old: Ethan Joyner
11-year-old: Ethan Eze Okorji
Eighth grade: Brayden Paramore
South Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Dylan Holley
9-year-old: Jaiden Monroe
Eighth grade: Tyson Boothe
CHEERLEADING
Archer
First/second grade: Charis O’Neal
Third grade: Brooklyn Hixon
Fourth grade: Isabelle Rogers
Fifth grade: Daelyn Leonard
Sixth grade: Nevaeh Dixson
Seventh grade: Jazlyn Murphy
Eighth grade: Anaiyiana Cruz-Leverock
Brookwood
First grade: Sausan Dogar
Second grade: Mia Grace Pelletier
Third grade: Brionna Williams
Fourth grade: Delaney Petway
Fifth grade: Hayden Pyles
Sixth grade: Scarlett Ortega
Seventh grade: Inyla Harmon
Eighth grade: Avery Hall
Buford
First/second grade: Layla Youngclaus
First/second grade: Hanna Leigh Anderson
Third grade: Grayson Fiddler
Third grade: Olivia Spikes
Fourth grade: Mahi Kamal
Fourth grade: Sidney Williams
Fifth grade: Taylor Archer
Fifth grade: Alexis Pognant
Sixth grade: Kara Maloney
Seventh grade: Natasha Chatmon
Seventh grade: Olivia Reyes
Eighth grade: Isabella Lowe
Eighth grade: Emma Cox
Collins Hill
First grade: Niara Washington
Second grade: Harper Glenn
Third grade: Laylani Jazon
Fourth grade: Emma Gombala
Fifth grade: Audrey Banks
Seventh grade: London Beard
Eighth grade: Autumn Taylor
Dacula
First/second grade: Valkyrie Matthews
Third grade: Enylah Jenkins
Fourth grade: D’Niyah Harmon
Fifth grade: Kennedy Jones
Sixth grade: Maliyah Standridge
Seventh grade: Kaliyah Bailey
Eighth grade: Ella Wenneman
Duluth
First/second grade: Aniyah Webster
Seventh/eighth grade: Na’Zharee Hendrix
Lanier
First grade: Sophia Azurmendi
Second grade: Sarah Chaparro
Third grade: Daniela Orrega
Fourth grade: Serenity Thomas
Fifth grade: Annabella Adcock
Sixth grade: Leighton England
Seventh grade: Addie Stachowiak
Eighth grade: Jayde Stovall
Norcross
First/second grade: Ariel Mendez
Third grade: Jordan Green
Fourth grade: Fourth Grade Divas
Fifth grade: The Divas of Norcross
Sixth grade: Christina Williams
Seventh grade: Seventh Grade Divas
Eighth grade: Eighth Grade Divas
North Gwinnett
First/second grade: Cora Grodzicki
First/second grade: Anna Simms
Fifth grade: Cate Sledge
Fifth grade: Charlotte Gallant
Seventh grade: Evelyn Kuehl
Parkview
First/second grade: Hanley Sosebee
First/second grade: McKenzie Smith
Third grade: Amina Nelson
Fourth grade: Taylor Nelson
Fifth grade: Biajji Pryor
Sixth grade: Laila Knox
Seventh grade: Sydney Martinez
Peachtree Ridge
First grade: Maia Davis
Second grade: Janelle Watkins
Third grade: Jasielle Zamorano
Fifth grade: Annaleah Serdiney
Fifth grade: Zariah Bryant
Sixth grade: Kamryn Johnson
Seventh grade: Janylah Brown
Eighth grade: Jordyn Nixon
Scenes from Lanier and Lawrenceville action in the Gwinnett Football League on Oct. 8, 2022. (Photos: Youth Sports Pictures) Click for more.
