The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
FOOTBALL
Archer
6- and 7-year-old: Alejandro Ruiz
8-year-old: Defense
11-year-old: Chance Nesbitt Jr.
12-year-old: Nick Nixon II
Eighth grade, Division I: Devin Montgomery
Eighth grade, Division II: Alex Gaston
Berkmar
12-year-old: Alex Webb
Brookwood
6- and 7-year-old: Cameron Lofton
10-year-old: Elijah Colquit
11-year-old: Taylor Hines
12-year-old: Cael Blount
Buford
6- and 7-year-old Green: Defense
6- and 7-year-old Gold: Defense
6- and 7-year-old White: Rhett Long
8-year-old: Mason Freeman
9-year-old: Josiah Hawes
10-year-old: Nathaniel Choe
11-year-old: Braylon Everett
11-year-old: Christian Oates
12-year-old: Hudson Favors
Eighth grade, Division I: Offensive line
Eighth grade, Division II: Jewlyan Dillard
Collins Hill
6- and 7-year-old: Darrius Clark
9-year-old: Christian Briley
11-year-old: J-Bo Bonds
Dacula
6- and 7-year-old: Joey Carter
6- and 7-year-old: Verrill Cheneau
8-year-old: Carter Netters
9-year-old: Chance Clanton
10-year-old: Suave Isaac
11-year-old: Sheriff Brown
12-year-old: Makai Ward
Eighth grade: Parker Vogt
Discovery
Eighth grade: Xavier Williams
Duluth
8-year-old: Kaymin Andre
11-year-old: Joshua Wright
Grayson
6- and 7-year-old: Bryce McKinnor
8-year-old: Jeremiah Stanley
9-year-old: Koi Calhoun
10-year-old: Kristian Wimbly
11-year-old: Austin Leonard
12-year-old: Jaryn Williams
12-year-old: Brandon Gray
Eighth grade, Division I: London Goggans
Eighth grade, Division II: Tre Crum
Lanier
6- and 7-year-old: Jacoby Robinson
8-year-old: Joseph Szczepkowski
10-year-old: James Moore
12-year-old: Anderious Statham
Eighth grade: E.J. Saldana
Lawrenceville
6- and 7-year-old: Santana Liriano
6- and 7-year-old: Jestin Joness
8-year-old: Cam Hayes Jr.
9-year-old: Bryson Zachery
10-year-old: Flash Kelly
11-year-old: Jordan Nagbe
12-year-old: Allen Moise
Eighth grade: Terrell Killings
Mill Creek
11-year-old: Gavin Ilczyszyn
12-year-old: Sam Cannon
Mountain View
6- and 7-year-old: Jaxon Mayes
8-year-old: Kenny Philpot III
9-year-old: Luke Anderson
10-year-old: Jackson Tarantino
11-year-old: Jeremiah Cruz
12-year-old: Isaiah Reeves
Norcross
6- and 7-year-old: Whole team
9-year-old: Whole team
10-year-old: Whole team
11-year-old: Rodney Comer III
Eighth grade: Ahmari O’Cain
North Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Sloan Sellers
6- and 7-year-old: Ryan Hargrove
8-year-old: Easton Guthrie
9-year-old: Mills Halcomb
10-year-old: Mason Saunders
11-year-old: Ethan Adeosun
11-year-old: Anthony Saul Jr.
12-year-old: Jacoby Voeun
Eighth grade: Boogie Benemon
Parkview
6- and 7-year-olds: Mckale Montfort
8-year-old: Kason Williams
9-year-old: Joseph Garcia
10-year-old: Jacari Mann
11-year-old: Landen Young
12-year-old: Oliver Chea
Eighth grade, Division I: Braylon Bashir
Peachtree Ridge
8-year-old: Kyzaire Mcafee
10-year-old: Macin Moon
11-year-old: Santana White
12-year-old: Defense
Eighth grade: Langston Abernathy
South Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Andrew Gilliam
9-year-old: A.J. Wimbly
10-year-old: Xavier Flores
Eighth grade: Kobe Wade
CHEERLEADING
Archer
First/second grade: Mia Her
Third grade: Kinsley Leach
Sixth grade: Bailey Fuller
Seventh grade: Ava Goodwin
Eighth grade: Aaliyah Wilson
Berkmar
First/second grade: Lydia Jones
Third/fourth grade: Zarielle Fraser
Fifth/sixth grade: Charity Williams
Brookwood
First grade: Justice Kirksay
Second grade: Brooklyn Maree
Third grade: Cameron Square
Fourth grade: Nylah Sharp
Fifth grade: Bryce Tillery
Sixth grade: Ariana Kleinheinz
Seventh grade: Taylinn Peak
Eighth grade: E’nyko Johnson
Buford
First/second grade: Merritt Cape
Fifth grade: Annabelle Thompson
Sixth grade: Brooke Truex
Seventh grade: Amy Godinez
Eighth grade: Lily Arnold
Eighth grade: McKenzie Farrell
Collins Hill
First grade: Anaya Alexander
Second grade: Nicole Berggren
Fourth grade: Demi Gordon
Fifth grade: Laila Bennett
Sixth grade: London Horton
Seventh grade: London Beard
Eighth grade: Nevaeh Jackson
Duluth
Third/fourth grade: Kennedy Thomas
Fifth/sixth grade: A’Dream Waldon
Lanier
First grade: Lucy Belle Beaubouef
Second grade: Joanna Roldan
Third grade: Kenslie Ruppe
Fourth grade: Alina Warren
Fifth grade: Isla Salter
Sixth grade: Eva Polstra
Seventh grade: Mary Liz Barfield
Eighth grade: Kate Dumond
Mountain View
Fourth grade: Ja’la Smith
Sixth grade: Ava Wycoff
Seventh grade: Samari Walker
Eighth grade: Gaby Wilson
Norcross
First/second grade: Magic Markers
Third grade: Miah Brown
Fourth grade: Malia Burnett
Fifth grade: Addison Frazier
Sixth grade: Kayleigh O’Cain-Beulah
Seventh grade: Semajia Joseph
Eighth grade: Malia Torres
North Gwinnett
First/second grade: Stella Furrow
First/second grade: Ava Reese Shaw
Third grade: Elina Sohn
Fifth grade: Leah Waters
Fifth grade: Anna Stewart
Seventh grade: Evelyn Gwizdala
Eighth grade: Bridget Keeline
Parkview
First/second grade: Avery Walker
First/second grade: Malia Martinez
Fourth grade: Olivia Sims
Fifth grade: Riley Moore
Sixth grade: Isabelle Johnson
Seventh grade: BriAnna Stokes
Eighth grade: Anaya Nelson
Peachtree Ridge
First grade: Love Banks
Second grade: Isabella Onah
Third grade: Londyn McCloud
Fifth grade: Adwoa Aboagye
Fifth grade: Catherine Gutierrez
Sixth grade: Autumn Chapman
Seventh grade: Yasirelys Negron
Eighth grade: Braelyn Benson
