The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
FOOTBALL
Archer
8-year-old: Tyson Goodwell
9-year-old: Nathan Harriston
10-year-old: Bryan Aaron Jr.
Eighth grade, Division I: King Collins
Eighth grade, Division II: Raymichael Williams
Berkmar
12-year-old: Ivan Fernandez
Brookwood
6- and 7-year-old: Caleb Revell
10-year-old: Dominic Davis
11-year-old: Avery Cherilus
12-year-old: Jadeen Lee
Eighth grade: Zy’aire Conway
Buford
6- and 7-year-old: Julian Cummings
6- and 7-year-old: Hutton Higginbotham
8-year-old Gold: Defense
8-year-old: Ky’Ran McKinnon
9-year-old: Ezra Stephens
9-year-old: Jonathan Bush
10-year-old: Carson Gieler
11-year-old: Kaio Yarbrough
11-year-old: Easton Plemmons
12-year-old: Liam Cole
12-year-old: Gianni Pitts
Eighth grade, Division I: Joshua Echols
Eighth grade, Division II: Brock Lowe
Collins Hill
9-year-old: Noah Holman
11-year-old: Ashton Burt
12-year-old: Whole team
Dacula
6- and 7-year-old: Zayden Dunston
6- and 7-year-old: Ashton Pope
9-year-old: Whole team
10-year-old: T.Q. Welch
11-year-old: Andrew Conley
12-year-old: Legend Jackson
Eighth grade: E.J. Jenkins
Discovery
Eighth grade: Antonio Brazil
Duluth
6- and 7-year-old: Lucas Williams
11-year-old: Ricardo Smith
12-year-old: Chris Rejouis
Grayson
6- and 7-year-old: Eli Walker
8-year-old: Xavier McKinnie
10-year-old: Boston Robinson
11-year-old: Jaden Nored
11-year-old: Sean Sproles
12-year-old: Elijah Kilgore
12-year-old: Antonio Smith Jr.
Eighth grade, Division I: Ethan Giddens
Eighth grade, Division II: Caleb Resendez
Lanier
6- and 7-year-old: Kayson Metz
8-year-old: Luke Means
10-year-old: Ayden Townsend
12-year-old: Evstavious Scott
Eighth grade: Dominic LaRocca
Lawrenceville
6-and 7-year-old: E.J. Reed
6- and 7-year-old: Osvaldo Garcia
8-year-old: King Otis Morrison
9-year-old: Davon Davis
10-year-old: Alpha offense
12-year-old: Camron Washington
Eighth grade: Offensive line
Mill Creek
11-year-old: Phoenix Richardson
12-year-old: Gavin Bess
Mountain View
6- and 7-year-old: Chace Simmons
8-year-old: Jace Smith
9-year-old: Jaiden Hawkins
10-year-old: Easton Martin
11-year-old: C.J. Parsons
12-year-old: Paul Cooper
Norcross
6- and 7-year-old: Whole team
9-year-old: Tavon Johnson
10-year-old: Christian Auzenne
11-year-old: Kyson Coleman
Eighth grade: Eric Pitts III
North Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Nick Eckhardt
6- and 7-year-old: Brandon Park
8-year-old: Brewer Cossick
9-year-old: Hudson Ledford
10-year-old: Jason Bibbs
10-year-old: Carson Manning
11-year-old: Mason Barrett
11-year-old: Hudson Allen
Eighth grade: Marcus Hazell
Parkview
6- and 7-year-old: DaVeon Pass
8-year-old: Jayvien Pagan
9-year-old: Jaden Villafor
10-year-old: Ethan Williams
11-year-old: Savior Richardson
12-year-old: Taleeb Tchacha
Eighth grade, Division I: Urrea Cloud
Peachtree Ridge
8-year-old: Damon Bhoorasingh
10-year-old: Michael Turner Jr.
12-year-old: Whole team
Eighth grade: Trey Diggs
South Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Jase Martel
10-year-old: Carter Yancey
CHEERLEADING
Archer
Third grade: Bryce Ragin
Fourth grade: Alexia Hunt
Fifth grade: Felicia Radford
Sixth grade: Aliyah Charliton
Berkmar
First/second grade: Isabella Perez-Marin
Third/fourth grade: Erianna Dallas
Fifth/sixth grade: London Urena
Seventh/eighth grade: Bailey Russell
Brookwood
First grade: Ava Word
Second grade: Kaira Duncan
Third grade: Layla Denbow
Fourth grade: Londynn Robinson
Fifth grade: Corynne Mahdavi
Sixth grade: Timneat Tekle
Seventh grade: Ja’nyis Conover
Eighth grade: Alivia Rivera
Buford
First grade: Austin Childress
Third grade: Hailey Edington
Fifth grade: Samantha Coreas
Fifth grade: Adriana Dyer
Sixth grade: Macie Jarrard
Sixth grade: Lolah Galloway
Seventh grade: Zoe Phillips
Seventh grade: Brooke Dispain
Eighth grade: Avery Ewing
Eighth grade: Avery Cole
Collins Hill
First grade: June Warner
Second grade: Alayah White
Third grade: Madison Thrower
Fourth grade: Zamani Dorsey
Sixth grade: Kelsey Riley
Dacula
First/second grade: Aubree Purvis
First/second grade: Marcelle Pierre
Third grade: Kynsley Cain
Fourth grade: Jazmyn Carter
Fifth grade: Amiah Barnes
Sixth grade: Neveah Anderson
Seventh grade: Isabella Simmons
Eighth grade: Allison Iicona Castro
Duluth
First/second grade: Ava Martin
Lanier
First grade: Olivia Cincyr
Second grade: Makaiyah Williams
Third grade: Dallas Dixon
Fourth grade: Serenity Thomas
Fifth grade: Sophia Rodas
Sixth grade: Mattie Lantz
Seventh grade: Sydney Bateman
Eighth grade: Ameera Badru
Mountain View
Fourth grade: Megan Garcia-Rodriguez
Sixth grade: Abigail Jones
Seventh grade: Dayla Bowen
Eighth grade: Kemorri Pitts
Norcross
First/second grade: The Magic Markers
Third grade: Aniyah Perkins
Fourth grade: Yvonne McBarton
Fifth grade: The Divas of Norcross
Sixth grade: Neoshae Hill
Seventh grade: Kayla Brooks
Eighth grade: Symaya Pressley
North Gwinnett
First/second grade: Kaj Amedi
First/second grade: Lydia Viscarra
Fourth grade: Addison Nix
Fifth grade: Riley Stewart
Fifth grade: Kaitlyn London
Seventh grade: Carolina Villalobos
Eighth grade: Emma Cronnelly
Parkview
First/second grade: Remi Beebe
First/second grade: Harper Thomas
Third grade: Kayla Huerta Torres
Fourth grade: Caylee Bolds
Fifth grade: Makayla Porter
Sixth grade: Sadie Kelly
Seventh grade: Caroline Jowers
Eighth grade: Carmah Allen
Peachtree Ridge
First grade: Addi Walls
Second grade: Trinity Lamillo
Third grade: Zarriel Brown
Fourth grade: Kassidy Bryant
Fifth grade: Markayla Lee
Sixth grade: Faith Chen
Seventh grade: Olivia Longo
Eighth grade: Samaya Wilson
Recommended for you
Scenes from Mill Creek and Peachtree Ridge 8-year-old football action on Sept. 1, 2022. (Photos: Youth Sports Pictures) Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.