The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
FOOTBALL
Archer
8-year-old: Brycen Eugene
10-year-old: Antonio Sneed
11-year-old: Avery Booth
12-year-old: Darian Leonard
Eighth grade, Division II: Sichan John
Brookwood
8-year-old: Jacob Smith
9-year-old: Matthew Benton
Buford
10-year-old: Braylon Davis
11-year-old: Seven Rashad
12-year-old: Zairyn Kirchoff
Eighth grade, Division II: Austin Hurd
Eighth grade, Division I: Defense
Collins Hill
8-year-old: Vinson Washington II
9-year-old: Carter Peterson
12-year-old: Lamarr Johnson Jr.
Eighth grade: Offensive line
Dacula
6- and 7-year-olds: Princeton Patterson
10-year-old: Caden Wimberly
11-year-old: Ayden Senner
12-year-old: Devon Caldwell
Eighth grade: Judah Knight
Duluth
10-year-old: Dominic Williamson
11-year-old: Whole team
12-year-old: Rhari King Thomas
Lanier
10-year-old: Connor Lodde
12-year-old: Isaiah Hampton
Eighth grade: Tomas Hernandez
Lawrenceville
6- and 7-year-old: Julius Perry
8-year-old: Ayden Tisdale
9-year-old: Jamar Tarrell Jr.
11-year-old: Anthony Vazquez
12-year-old: Atticus Joseph
Eighth grade: Hector Emerson
Mountain View
8-year-old: Levi Wright
9-year-old: Parker Michalek
10-year-old: Keylen Smith
Norcross
10-year-old: Mason Crabtree
12-year-old: Darnell Johnson Jr.
Eighth grade, Division II: Careen Tillman
North Gwinnett
7-year-old: Pierce Joyner
8-year-old: Anthony Summers-Dixon
11-year-old: Keller Copeland
12-year-old: Ethan Robinson
Eighth grade: Braxton Kyle
Parkview
8-year-old: Ethan Funderburk
11-year-old: Sterling Dixon
12-year-old: Chris Nunn
Peachtree Ridge
6- and 7-year-old: Drew Mohammed
8-year-old: Quientero Deguzman
9-year-old: Jacob Renshaw
11-year-old: Entire team
12-year-old: Entire team
Eighth grade: Jordan Moore
CHEERLEADING
Archer
Fifth grade: Ella Perrer
Eighth grade: Elyse Hairston
Brookwood
First/second grade: Karsyn King
Third grade: Raima Wastani
Fourth grade: Lily Thorton
Fifth grade: Norah Lucky
Sixth grade: Daisy Kirksay
Seventh grade: Tion Wilder
Eighth grade: Lynley Cox
Buford
Sixth grade: Bayla Huskin
Seventh grade: Georgia Ackermann
Eighth grade, Division II: Audrey Getz
Eighth grade, Division I: Gracie Bruce
Collins Hill
First grade: Melanie Binn
Second grade: Taniyah Harrell
Third grade: Madeline Binn
Fourth grade: America Ferreyra
Fifth grade: Makaylen Pich
Sixth grade: Nevaeh Jackson
Seventh grade: Athena Barva
Eighth grade: Mariana Moreno
Dacula
Fourth grade: Amory Rice
Seventh grade: Sariyah Robinson
Lanier
First/second grade: Kenslie Ruppe
Third grade: Bella Adcock
Fourth grade: Layson Reynolds
Fifth grade: Sydney Gilreath
Sixth grade: Izabelle Quezada-Mazuelos
Seventh grade: Hailey Wood
Eighth grade: Allison Englert
Lawrenceville
First/second grade: Jade Phillips
Third grade: Braelynn Butler
Fourth grade: Zaria Riley
Fifth grade: Zakiyah Morrow
Sixth grade: Malia Hodge
Seventh grade: Takyla Gordon
Eighth grade: Nakeyah Cook
Mountain View
Fifth grade: Kenda Ware
North Gwinnett
Third grade: Ella Svarstad
Fourth grade: Isabel Gonzalez
Seventh grade: Preslee Sammons
Eighth grade: Chasity Franklin
Peachtree Ridge
First/second grade: Michelle Williams
Third grade: Kendall Gribble
Fourth grade: Khamani Hickman
Fifth grade: Dahlia Sheeter
Sixth grade: Olivia Mitchell
Seventh grade: Tamara Johnson
Eighth grade: Nicole Fresolone
