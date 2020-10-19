The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

FOOTBALL

Archer

8-year-old: Brycen Eugene

10-year-old: Antonio Sneed

11-year-old: Avery Booth

12-year-old: Darian Leonard

Eighth grade, Division II: Sichan John

Brookwood

8-year-old: Jacob Smith

9-year-old: Matthew Benton

Buford

10-year-old: Braylon Davis

11-year-old: Seven Rashad

12-year-old: Zairyn Kirchoff

Eighth grade, Division II: Austin Hurd

Eighth grade, Division I: Defense

Collins Hill

8-year-old: Vinson Washington II

9-year-old: Carter Peterson

12-year-old: Lamarr Johnson Jr.

Eighth grade: Offensive line

Dacula

6- and 7-year-olds: Princeton Patterson

10-year-old: Caden Wimberly

11-year-old: Ayden Senner

12-year-old: Devon Caldwell

Eighth grade: Judah Knight

Duluth

10-year-old: Dominic Williamson

11-year-old: Whole team

12-year-old: Rhari King Thomas

Lanier

10-year-old: Connor Lodde

12-year-old: Isaiah Hampton

Eighth grade: Tomas Hernandez

Lawrenceville

6- and 7-year-old: Julius Perry

8-year-old: Ayden Tisdale

9-year-old: Jamar Tarrell Jr.

11-year-old: Anthony Vazquez

12-year-old: Atticus Joseph

Eighth grade: Hector Emerson

Mountain View

8-year-old: Levi Wright

9-year-old: Parker Michalek

10-year-old: Keylen Smith

Norcross

10-year-old: Mason Crabtree

12-year-old: Darnell Johnson Jr.

Eighth grade, Division II: Careen Tillman

North Gwinnett

7-year-old: Pierce Joyner

8-year-old: Anthony Summers-Dixon

11-year-old: Keller Copeland

12-year-old: Ethan Robinson

Eighth grade: Braxton Kyle

Parkview

8-year-old: Ethan Funderburk

11-year-old: Sterling Dixon

12-year-old: Chris Nunn

Peachtree Ridge

6- and 7-year-old: Drew Mohammed

8-year-old: Quientero Deguzman

9-year-old: Jacob Renshaw

11-year-old: Entire team

12-year-old: Entire team

Eighth grade: Jordan Moore

CHEERLEADING

Archer

Fifth grade: Ella Perrer

Eighth grade: Elyse Hairston

Brookwood

First/second grade: Karsyn King

Third grade: Raima Wastani

Fourth grade: Lily Thorton

Fifth grade: Norah Lucky

Sixth grade: Daisy Kirksay

Seventh grade: Tion Wilder

Eighth grade: Lynley Cox

Buford

Sixth grade: Bayla Huskin

Seventh grade: Georgia Ackermann

Eighth grade, Division II: Audrey Getz

Eighth grade, Division I: Gracie Bruce

Collins Hill

First grade: Melanie Binn

Second grade: Taniyah Harrell

Third grade: Madeline Binn

Fourth grade: America Ferreyra

Fifth grade: Makaylen Pich

Sixth grade: Nevaeh Jackson

Seventh grade: Athena Barva

Eighth grade: Mariana Moreno

Dacula

Fourth grade: Amory Rice

Seventh grade: Sariyah Robinson

Lanier

First/second grade: Kenslie Ruppe

Third grade: Bella Adcock

Fourth grade: Layson Reynolds

Fifth grade: Sydney Gilreath

Sixth grade: Izabelle Quezada-Mazuelos

Seventh grade: Hailey Wood

Eighth grade: Allison Englert

Lawrenceville

First/second grade: Jade Phillips

Third grade: Braelynn Butler

Fourth grade: Zaria Riley

Fifth grade: Zakiyah Morrow

Sixth grade: Malia Hodge

Seventh grade: Takyla Gordon

Eighth grade: Nakeyah Cook

Mountain View

Fifth grade: Kenda Ware

North Gwinnett

Third grade: Ella Svarstad

Fourth grade: Isabel Gonzalez

Seventh grade: Preslee Sammons

Eighth grade: Chasity Franklin

Peachtree Ridge

First/second grade: Michelle Williams

Third grade: Kendall Gribble

Fourth grade: Khamani Hickman

Fifth grade: Dahlia Sheeter

Sixth grade: Olivia Mitchell

Seventh grade: Tamara Johnson

Eighth grade: Nicole Fresolone

