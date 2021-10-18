20211016020327_IMG_7357.jpg

The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

CHEERLEADING

Archer

First/second grade: Kinsley Leach

First/second grade: Khloe Kernizan

Third grade: Morgan Echols

Fourth grade: Avery Stoudenmire

Fifth grade: Brooklynn Johnson

Sixth grade: Kyleigh Jackson

Seventh grade: Tessa Perry

Eighth grade: Isis Soto

Brookwood

First/second grade: Isla Williams

Third grade: Delaney Pettway

Fourth grade: Corynne Mahdavi

Fifth grade: Honesty McMillian

Sixth grade: Hallie Gayle

Seventh grade: Janiya Spain

Eighth grade: Aniyah Stafford

Buford

First/second grade: Dah’Nari Thompson

Third grade: Addison Smith

Fifth grade: Xiomara Aguierre

Sixth grade: Karleigh LeClair

Sixth grade: Natasha Chatmon

Seventh grade: Jaslene Dominguez

Collins Hill

Third grade: Zamani Dorsey

Fifth grade: America Ferreyra

Seventh grade: Nevaeh Jackson

Dacula

Fourth grade: Katalina Filer

Eighth grade: Blessing Stone

Lanier

First grade: Makaiyah Williams

Second grade: Cara Jones

Fourth grade: Scarlett Vennie

Fifth grade: Leighton England

Sixth grade: Karla Gomez

Seventh grade: Hailey Hunter

Eighth grade: Isabel Biagi

Mountain View

First grade: Ryan Smith

Second grade: Remy D’Angelo

North Gwinnett

Fourth grade: Ella Grace Carter

Fourth grade: Reagan Mitchell

Fifth grade: Ella Kate Hartman

Eighth grade: Whole team

Peachtree Ridge

First grade: Janelle Watkins

Second grade: Olivia Ellison

Third grade: Hannah Kim

Fourth grade: Angelica Ketempi

Fourth grade: Ally Gribble

Fifth grade: Khamani Hickman

Sixth grade: Dyllan Brinagh

Seventh grade: Layla Wrice

Eighth grade: Tamara Johnson

FOOTBALL

Archer

6- and 7-year-old: Bennett Lowther

6- and 7-year-old: Dash Law

8-year-old: Jayden McNeil

9-year-old: Durham Copeland

10-year-old: Landon Morrow

11-year-old: The defense

12-year-old: Will Jones

12-year-old: Bobby Kilpatrick

Eighth grade: Braylon Griffin

Buford

6- and 7-year-old: Ellis Austin

6- and 7-year-old: Colton Clark

8-year-old: Aiden Rivera

8-year-old: Uriel Sanchez

9-year-old: Brian Stone

10-year-old: The defense

11-year-old: Brantley Bergen

12-year-old: Brayden Cook

Eighth grade, Division II: Kyree Claud

Eighth grade, Division I: Cameron Wood

Collins Hill

6- and 7-year-old: Entire team

Dacula

6- and 7-year-old: Noah Alvis

9-year-old: Entire team

10-year-old: Benjamin Pruteanu

Eighth grade: Entire team

Duluth

6- and 7-year-old: Lukeus Williams

9-year-old: Entire team

10-year-old: Isreal Williams

11-year-old: Entire team

Eighth grade: Bryce Wright-Perry

Lanier

6-year-old: Darius Fuller

7-year-old: Apostol Zagarov

11-year-old: Aidan Balles

12-year-old: E.J. Saldana

Eighth grade: Joshua Montenegro

Mill Creek

6- and 7-year-old: Maximus Randolph

Mountain View

6- and 7-year-old: Micah Bloomfield

8-year-old: Michael Wilson

10-year-old: Jalen Dickson

11-year-old: The defense

12-year-old: Christian Jackson

Norcross

6- and 7-year-old: Whole team

8-year-old: Romeo Mendez-Brantley

9-year-old: Christ Shaw

11-year-old: Whole team

12-year-old: Ethan Motley

Eighth grade: Joshua Burks

North Gwinnett

8-year-old: Andrew Anderson

9-year-old: James Dubose

10-year-old: Liam Swain

10-year-old: Julian Morfin

12-year-old: Andrew Beard

Eighth grade: Christian O’Dell

Parkview

8-year-old: The defense

9-year-old: Ethan Funderburk

10-year-old: Christian Broom

12-year-old: Sinai Griffin

Peachtree Ridge

8-year-old: Entire team

10-year-old: Zion Ussery

11-year-old: Jamel Davis

12-year-old: Lorenzo White

Eighth grade: Sojourn Parker

