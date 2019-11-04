gfl.jpg
Duluth and Shiloh players shake hands after a Gwinnett Football League game this season.

 Anthony Stalcup

The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

FOOTBALL

Brookwood

8-year-old: Whole team

Buford

8-year-old: Jeremiah “J.J.” Powers

11-year-old: Dawson Wittke

Collins Hill

8-year-old: Joseph Hampton

Dacula

11-year-old: Mehir Salgado

12-year-old: Mitchel Walls

Grayson

8-year-old: Xavier Abram

Lawrenceville

6- and 7-year-old: Ayden "Debo" Tisdale

10-year-old: Denim Pitchford

11-year-old: Johnathan Green

12-year-old: Daveion Spraggins

Mountain View

6- and 7-year-old: Christian Mack

North Gwinnett

6- and 7-year-old: Preston Eve

Eighth grade: Jonathan Richards

Peachtree Ridge

6- and 7-year-old: Xavier Cooper

9-year-old: Aiden Opore

12-year-old: Team defense

CHEERLEADING

Buford

Sixth grade: Lila Kate Bush

Eighth grade: Katherine Mitchell

Collins Hill

Third grade: Bailey Burdin

Fourth grade: Elyani Rivas

Seventh grade: Mazi Ojelabi

Peachtree Ridge

First/second grade: Cheyenne Hicks

South Gwinnett

Fifth grade: Janaya McBryde

Sixth grade: Yanique Gaillard