The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
FOOTBALL
Brookwood
8-year-old: Whole team
Buford
8-year-old: Jeremiah “J.J.” Powers
11-year-old: Dawson Wittke
Collins Hill
8-year-old: Joseph Hampton
Dacula
11-year-old: Mehir Salgado
12-year-old: Mitchel Walls
Grayson
8-year-old: Xavier Abram
Lawrenceville
6- and 7-year-old: Ayden "Debo" Tisdale
10-year-old: Denim Pitchford
11-year-old: Johnathan Green
12-year-old: Daveion Spraggins
Mountain View
6- and 7-year-old: Christian Mack
North Gwinnett
6- and 7-year-old: Preston Eve
Eighth grade: Jonathan Richards
Peachtree Ridge
6- and 7-year-old: Xavier Cooper
9-year-old: Aiden Opore
12-year-old: Team defense
CHEERLEADING
Buford
Sixth grade: Lila Kate Bush
Eighth grade: Katherine Mitchell
Collins Hill
Third grade: Bailey Burdin
Fourth grade: Elyani Rivas
Seventh grade: Mazi Ojelabi
Peachtree Ridge
First/second grade: Cheyenne Hicks
South Gwinnett
Fifth grade: Janaya McBryde
Sixth grade: Yanique Gaillard