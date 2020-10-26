The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
FOOTBALL
Archer
Eighth grade: Drew Parr
Brookwood
9-year-old: Noah Ford
Buford
9-year-old: Braylon Strickland
10-year-old: Banks Halcomb
11-year-old: Sam Archer
Collins Hill
9-year-old: Thailer Edge
12-year-old: Steven Hare
Eighth grade: Jacari Thomas
Dacula
10-year-old: Jevan Williams
11-year-old: Maddox Simmons
12-year-old: Yail Rodriguez
Eighth grade: Rayshaun Reed
Duluth
10-year-old: Bryson Jones
11-year-old: Christian Webb-Scott
12-year-old: Tyler Atkinson
Eighth grade: Sammy Navarro
Lanier
10-year-old: Xayier Williams
12-year-old: Bryce Barfield
Eighth grade: Arthur David
Lawrenceville
6- and 7-year-old: Jacoby Howard
8-year-old: Jayden Flagg
9-year-old: Jadonis Jefferson
10-year-old: Kevin Simoson Jr.
11-year-old: Gabe Oti-Wapala
12-year-old: Speedy Broughton
Mill Creek
12-year-old: Harrison Raley
Mountain View
8-year-old: Jayceon Lewis
9-year-old: Mathew Peta
Norcross
10-year-old: Whole team
12-year-old: Whole team
Eighth grade: Yohan Silverio
North Gwinnett
11-year-old: Bryson Ford
Seventh grade: Andruw Gist
Eighth grade: Jaeden Benson
Parkview
11-year-old: Elijiah Thompson
12-year-old: Cayden Benson
Peachtree Ridge
6- and 7-year-old: Whole team
9-year-old: Gavin Parker
11-year-old: Whole team
12-year-old: Defense
Eighth grade: Jahsaun Clarke
CHEERLEADING
Archer
Fifth grade: Payton Belle Sims
Brookwood
First/second grade: Journee Kirksay
Third grade: Skylar Reeves
Fourth grade: Avery Singleton
Fifth grade: Cameron Palmer
Sixth grade: Victoria Rainey
Seventh grade: Tai Smith
Eighth grade: Mya Brown
Buford
Sixth grade: Whole team
Seventh grade: Ashlyn Henderson
Eighth grade, Division II: Alexis King
Eighth grade, Division I: Alexa Martinez
Collins Hill
First grade: Zoe Acosta
Second grade: London Edge
Third grade: Joss Beck
Fourth grade: Stacey Kegbolo
Fifth grade: Karlie Basulto
Sixth grade: Autumn Taylor
Seventh grade: Jasiah Ulubiyo
Eighth grade: Emma Mock
Dacula
Fourth grade: Andrea Soriano
Fifth grade: Lily Smith
Eighth grade: Kalea Daniel
Lanier
First/second grade: Lexi Hammonds
Third grade: Nina Moreno
Fourth grade: Leighton England
Fifth grade: Alyssa Valiquett
Sixth grade: Catalyna Bou
Seventh grade: Isabel Biagi
Eighth grade: Armaya Moore
North Gwinnett
Third grade: Reagan Mitchell
Seventh grade: Whole team
Peachtree Ridge
First/second grade: Lauren Eason
Third grade: Kaylee Walker
Fourth grade: Raleigh Nelson
Fifth grade: Aniya Hinton
Sixth grade: Reagan Freeman
