The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

FOOTBALL

Archer

Eighth grade: Drew Parr

Brookwood

9-year-old: Noah Ford

Buford

9-year-old: Braylon Strickland

10-year-old: Banks Halcomb

11-year-old: Sam Archer

Collins Hill

9-year-old: Thailer Edge

12-year-old: Steven Hare

Eighth grade: Jacari Thomas

Dacula

10-year-old: Jevan Williams

11-year-old: Maddox Simmons

12-year-old: Yail Rodriguez

Eighth grade: Rayshaun Reed

Duluth

10-year-old: Bryson Jones

11-year-old: Christian Webb-Scott

12-year-old: Tyler Atkinson

Eighth grade: Sammy Navarro

Lanier

10-year-old: Xayier Williams

12-year-old: Bryce Barfield

Eighth grade: Arthur David

Lawrenceville

6- and 7-year-old: Jacoby Howard

8-year-old: Jayden Flagg

9-year-old: Jadonis Jefferson

10-year-old: Kevin Simoson Jr.

11-year-old: Gabe Oti-Wapala

12-year-old: Speedy Broughton

Mill Creek

12-year-old: Harrison Raley

Mountain View

8-year-old: Jayceon Lewis

9-year-old: Mathew Peta

Norcross

10-year-old: Whole team

12-year-old: Whole team

Eighth grade: Yohan Silverio

North Gwinnett

11-year-old: Bryson Ford

Seventh grade: Andruw Gist

Eighth grade: Jaeden Benson

Parkview

11-year-old: Elijiah Thompson

12-year-old: Cayden Benson

Peachtree Ridge

6- and 7-year-old: Whole team

9-year-old: Gavin Parker

11-year-old: Whole team

12-year-old: Defense

Eighth grade: Jahsaun Clarke

CHEERLEADING

Archer

Fifth grade: Payton Belle Sims

Brookwood

First/second grade: Journee Kirksay

Third grade: Skylar Reeves

Fourth grade: Avery Singleton

Fifth grade: Cameron Palmer

Sixth grade: Victoria Rainey

Seventh grade: Tai Smith

Eighth grade: Mya Brown

Buford

Sixth grade: Whole team

Seventh grade: Ashlyn Henderson

Eighth grade, Division II: Alexis King

Eighth grade, Division I: Alexa Martinez

Collins Hill

First grade: Zoe Acosta

Second grade: London Edge

Third grade: Joss Beck

Fourth grade: Stacey Kegbolo

Fifth grade: Karlie Basulto

Sixth grade: Autumn Taylor

Seventh grade: Jasiah Ulubiyo

Eighth grade: Emma Mock

Dacula

Fourth grade: Andrea Soriano

Fifth grade: Lily Smith

Eighth grade: Kalea Daniel

Lanier

First/second grade: Lexi Hammonds

Third grade: Nina Moreno

Fourth grade: Leighton England

Fifth grade: Alyssa Valiquett

Sixth grade: Catalyna Bou

Seventh grade: Isabel Biagi

Eighth grade: Armaya Moore

North Gwinnett

Third grade: Reagan Mitchell

Seventh grade: Whole team

Peachtree Ridge

First/second grade: Lauren Eason

Third grade: Kaylee Walker

Fourth grade: Raleigh Nelson

Fifth grade: Aniya Hinton

Sixth grade: Reagan Freeman

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.