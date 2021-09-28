Gwinnett Football League Athletes of the Week

The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
CHEERLEADING
Archer
First/second grade: Aubrey Larkins
First/second grade: Khinley Person
Third grade: Chassidy’Lynn Cade
Fifth grade: Aliyah Charlotin
Sixth grade: Alayna Miller
Eighth grade: Anniyah Talabes
Brookwood
First/second grade: Mila Papes
Third grade: Ella Waters
Fourth grade: Kinsley Beard
Fifth grade: Makayla Escoe
Sixth grade: Sanaa Sims
Seventh grade: Rachela Weitzel
Eighth grade: Lilah Johnson
Buford
First/second grade: Mila Padin
Third grade: Madelyn Edwards
Third grade: Eliana Perez
Third grade: Makenzie Dawson
Fifth grade: Nyla Page
Sixth grade: Ella Clements
Sixth grade: Brooklyn Jones
Seventh grade: Caroline Woods
Eighth grade, Division I: Georgia Ackermann
Eighth grade, Division II: Bella Hatzilias
Collins Hill
First grade: Kennedi Jones
Second grade: Mia Butler
Third grade: Ella Wrights
Fifth grade: Josalin Barnum
Sixth grade: Jennah Jazon
Seventh grade: Autumn Taylor
Eighth grade: Athena Barva
Dacula
Third grade: D’Niyah Harmon
Fifth grade: Jenesis Campbell
Eighth grade: Allyssa Shelton
Lanier
First grade: Olivia Bamberg
Second grade: Cara Jones
Third grade: Valentina Hynson
Fourth grade: Skylar Brandenburg
Fifth grade: Mattie Lantz
Sixth grade: Brianna Hefner
Seventh grade: Madi Brady
Eighth grade: Kadyn Farris
Lawrenceville
First/second grade: Zaya Gordon
First/second grade: Madelyn Weers
Third grade: Camryn Monroe
Fourth grade: Kendall Jordan
Fifth grade: Trinity Kirkland
Sixth grade: Kalia Souders
Seventh grade: Azareonna Taylor
Eighth grade: Aniyah Abney
Mountain View
First grade: Aliza McCoy
Second grade: London Woolridge
Third grade: Sariyah Wilkerson
Sixth grade: Tylajah Jones
Seventh grade: Destinee Peterson
Eighth grade: Tatianna Riddick
Norcross
First/second grade: Devin Shaw
Fourth grade: Aaliyah Mendez-Brantley
Fifth grade: Neoshae Hill
Sixth grade: Madisen Roper
Seventh/eighth grade: Chelsee Howard
North Gwinnett
Third grade: Mia Penagos Garcia
Third grade: Addison Nix
Fourth grade: Olivia Clements
Fourth grade: Carter Sledge
Fifth grade: Paden Gaines
Sixth grade: Kennedy Morris
Seventh grade: Ida Lyman
Seventh grade: Josie Laddusaw
Eighth grade: Dylan Ruff
Peachtree Ridge
First grade: Taylar Johnson
Second grade: Katelyn Polen
Third grade: Jaci McKinney
Fourth grade: Kendall Gribble
Fifth grade: Kamryn Johnson
Sixth grade: Charlotte Fenske
Seventh grade: Mia Grier
Eighth grade: Alise Griggs
FOOTBALL
Archer
6- and 7-year-old: Camden Charlotin
6- and 7-year-old: Tyson Goodwell
8-year-old: Shailond Ridley
10-year-old: Bryce Sutherland
11-year-old: Antonio Smith
Eighth grade: Evan Brigmond
Brookwood
10-year-old: Obi Ezeokon
11-year-old: Aiden Ross
Buford
6- and 7-year-old: Nolan Sharrett
6- and 7-year-old: Thomas Holland
6- and 7-year-old: Easton Fletcher
8-year-old: Wade Wittry
8-year-old: Jackson Sharrett
9-year-old: Kane Jarrard
10-year-old: Mason Degon
11-year-old: Jackson Walker
11-year-old: Garrett Jester
12-year-old: Will Wyatt
Eighth grade, Division I: Dawson Wittke
Eighth grade, Division II: J.D. Callaway
Collins Hill
6- and 7-year-old: Dominik Armster
8-year-old: Xian Romany-Ottley
9-year-old: Adrian Leonardo
10-year-old: Drew Hunt
11-year-old: Logan Sokol
12-year-old: Corneil Mills
Eighth grade: Trayvis Hunter
Dacula
6- and 7-year-old: Cash Rockmore
9-year-old: Nigel Smith
10-year-old: Secondary
11-year-old: Jay Barclay
Eighth grade: Kobe Hokes
Grayson
6- and 7-year-old: Bam-Bam Smith
8-year-old: Kyrif White
9-year-old: Terrell Smith
11-year-old: D’Juan Evans
11-year-old: Nicholas Adebayo
12-year-old: Kylan Baker
12-year-old: Amir Atkinson
Eighth grade: Daniel Thomas
Lanier
6-year-old: Chase Mauldin
7-year-old: Wyatt Grant
11-year-old: Cheyenne Cardona
12-year-old: Bajani Jones
Eighth grade: Whole team
Lawrenceville
6- and 7-year-old: Cameron Hayes Jr.
8-year-old: Javis Thompson
9-year-old: Javion Kelly
10-year-old: Sencee Gebeh
11-year-old: Sterling Norfleet
12-year-old: Jamel Tuff
12-year-old: Jarrell Mouzon
Eighth grade: Samuel Bumpase
Mill Creek
6- and 7-year-old: Kenny Philpot III
9-year-old: Logan Pierce
10-year-old: Connor Crawford
Mountain View
6- and 7-year-old: Jace Smith
8-year-old: Ryan Heiderscheit
9-year-old: Jaxton Smith
10-year-old: Colton Brookshire
11-year-old: Zion Butler
12-year-old: Gebriel Gaskin
Norcross
6- and 7-year-old: Whole team
8-year-old: Khalil Stevenson
9-year-old: Noland Newton
10-year-old: Rodney Comer III
11-year-old: Nehemiah Holt
12-year-old: Nuriel Junious
Eighth grade: The defense
North Gwinnett
7-year-old: Jett Chovanic
8-year-old: Graham Catterton
9-year-old: Ethan Joyner
9-year-old: Jeremy Wildermuth
10-year-old: Aiden Berry
10-year-old: Tyler Cleland
11-year-old: Cooper Dean
12-year-old: Joshua Jones
Eighth grade: Defense
Parkview
6- and 7-year-old: Titan Dawson
8-year-old: Zephaniah Chea
9-year-old: Jamir Washington
10-year-old: Stephen Campbell
12-year-old: Andrew Chisolm
Peachtree Ridge
8-year-old: Pharrell Davis
9-year-old: Suhayb Ahmed
10-year-old: Adonis Hutcherson
11-year-old: Jackson Locke
12-year-old: Andrew Newett
Eighth grade: Caviness Sessions
