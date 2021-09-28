Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Gwinnett Football League Athletes of the Week

  • 0
Photo Sep 25, 2 02 50 PM.jpg

Archer players make a tackle against Shiloh during a Gwinnett Football League eighth grade game on Sept. 25.

 Marquise Lanier

The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

CHEERLEADING

Archer

First/second grade: Aubrey Larkins

First/second grade: Khinley Person

Third grade: Chassidy’Lynn Cade

Fifth grade: Aliyah Charlotin

Sixth grade: Alayna Miller

Eighth grade: Anniyah Talabes

Brookwood

First/second grade: Mila Papes

Third grade: Ella Waters

Fourth grade: Kinsley Beard

Fifth grade: Makayla Escoe

Sixth grade: Sanaa Sims

Seventh grade: Rachela Weitzel

Eighth grade: Lilah Johnson

Buford

First/second grade: Mila Padin

Third grade: Madelyn Edwards

Third grade: Eliana Perez

Third grade: Makenzie Dawson

Fifth grade: Nyla Page

Sixth grade: Ella Clements

Sixth grade: Brooklyn Jones

Seventh grade: Caroline Woods

Eighth grade, Division I: Georgia Ackermann

Eighth grade, Division II: Bella Hatzilias

Collins Hill

First grade: Kennedi Jones

Second grade: Mia Butler

Third grade: Ella Wrights

Fifth grade: Josalin Barnum

Sixth grade: Jennah Jazon

Seventh grade: Autumn Taylor

Eighth grade: Athena Barva

Dacula

Third grade: D’Niyah Harmon

Fifth grade: Jenesis Campbell

Eighth grade: Allyssa Shelton

Lanier

First grade: Olivia Bamberg

Second grade: Cara Jones

Third grade: Valentina Hynson

Fourth grade: Skylar Brandenburg

Fifth grade: Mattie Lantz

Sixth grade: Brianna Hefner

Seventh grade: Madi Brady

Eighth grade: Kadyn Farris

Lawrenceville

First/second grade: Zaya Gordon

First/second grade: Madelyn Weers

Third grade: Camryn Monroe

Fourth grade: Kendall Jordan

Fifth grade: Trinity Kirkland

Sixth grade: Kalia Souders

Seventh grade: Azareonna Taylor

Eighth grade: Aniyah Abney

Mountain View

First grade: Aliza McCoy

Second grade: London Woolridge

Third grade: Sariyah Wilkerson

Sixth grade: Tylajah Jones

Seventh grade: Destinee Peterson

Eighth grade: Tatianna Riddick

Norcross

First/second grade: Devin Shaw

Fourth grade: Aaliyah Mendez-Brantley

Fifth grade: Neoshae Hill

Sixth grade: Madisen Roper

Seventh/eighth grade: Chelsee Howard

North Gwinnett

Third grade: Mia Penagos Garcia

Third grade: Addison Nix

Fourth grade: Olivia Clements

Fourth grade: Carter Sledge

Fifth grade: Paden Gaines

Sixth grade: Kennedy Morris

Seventh grade: Ida Lyman

Seventh grade: Josie Laddusaw

Eighth grade: Dylan Ruff

Peachtree Ridge

First grade: Taylar Johnson

Second grade: Katelyn Polen

Third grade: Jaci McKinney

Fourth grade: Kendall Gribble

Fifth grade: Kamryn Johnson

Sixth grade: Charlotte Fenske

Seventh grade: Mia Grier

Eighth grade: Alise Griggs

FOOTBALL

Archer

6- and 7-year-old: Camden Charlotin

6- and 7-year-old: Tyson Goodwell

8-year-old: Shailond Ridley

10-year-old: Bryce Sutherland

11-year-old: Antonio Smith

Eighth grade: Evan Brigmond

Brookwood

10-year-old: Obi Ezeokon

11-year-old: Aiden Ross

Buford

6- and 7-year-old: Nolan Sharrett

6- and 7-year-old: Thomas Holland

6- and 7-year-old: Easton Fletcher

8-year-old: Wade Wittry

8-year-old: Jackson Sharrett

9-year-old: Kane Jarrard

10-year-old: Mason Degon

11-year-old: Jackson Walker

11-year-old: Garrett Jester

12-year-old: Will Wyatt

Eighth grade, Division I: Dawson Wittke

Eighth grade, Division II: J.D. Callaway

Collins Hill

6- and 7-year-old: Dominik Armster

8-year-old: Xian Romany-Ottley

9-year-old: Adrian Leonardo

10-year-old: Drew Hunt

11-year-old: Logan Sokol

12-year-old: Corneil Mills

Eighth grade: Trayvis Hunter

Dacula

6- and 7-year-old: Cash Rockmore

9-year-old: Nigel Smith

10-year-old: Secondary

11-year-old: Jay Barclay

Eighth grade: Kobe Hokes

Grayson

6- and 7-year-old: Bam-Bam Smith

8-year-old: Kyrif White

9-year-old: Terrell Smith

11-year-old: D’Juan Evans

11-year-old: Nicholas Adebayo

12-year-old: Kylan Baker

12-year-old: Amir Atkinson

Eighth grade: Daniel Thomas

Lanier

6-year-old: Chase Mauldin

7-year-old: Wyatt Grant

11-year-old: Cheyenne Cardona

12-year-old: Bajani Jones

Eighth grade: Whole team

Lawrenceville

6- and 7-year-old: Cameron Hayes Jr.

8-year-old: Javis Thompson

9-year-old: Javion Kelly

10-year-old: Sencee Gebeh

11-year-old: Sterling Norfleet

12-year-old: Jamel Tuff

12-year-old: Jarrell Mouzon

Eighth grade: Samuel Bumpase

Mill Creek

6- and 7-year-old: Kenny Philpot III

9-year-old: Logan Pierce

10-year-old: Connor Crawford

Mountain View

6- and 7-year-old: Jace Smith

8-year-old: Ryan Heiderscheit

9-year-old: Jaxton Smith

10-year-old: Colton Brookshire

11-year-old: Zion Butler

12-year-old: Gebriel Gaskin

Norcross

6- and 7-year-old: Whole team

8-year-old: Khalil Stevenson

9-year-old: Noland Newton

10-year-old: Rodney Comer III

11-year-old: Nehemiah Holt

12-year-old: Nuriel Junious

Eighth grade: The defense

North Gwinnett

7-year-old: Jett Chovanic

8-year-old: Graham Catterton

9-year-old: Ethan Joyner

9-year-old: Jeremy Wildermuth

10-year-old: Aiden Berry

10-year-old: Tyler Cleland

11-year-old: Cooper Dean

12-year-old: Joshua Jones

Eighth grade: Defense

Parkview

6- and 7-year-old: Titan Dawson

8-year-old: Zephaniah Chea

9-year-old: Jamir Washington

10-year-old: Stephen Campbell

12-year-old: Andrew Chisolm

Peachtree Ridge

8-year-old: Pharrell Davis

9-year-old: Suhayb Ahmed

10-year-old: Adonis Hutcherson

11-year-old: Jackson Locke

12-year-old: Andrew Newett

Eighth grade: Caviness Sessions

Recommended for you

+22
PHOTOS: Georgia Gwinnett College Arte Latino event

PHOTOS: Georgia Gwinnett College Arte Latino event

Georgia Gwinnett College’s student plaza was bustling as students channeled their creativity to create works of art, during the Arte Latino event. The event was one of many taking place on GGC’s campus to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Learn more about GGC events during the month-long ce… Click for more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts