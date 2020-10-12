BDSC_0042.JPG
Buford and Peachtree Ridge players prepare for a snap in Gwinnett Football League action from Oct. 3.

 Will Hammock

The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

FOOTBALL

Archer

12-year-old: Jayden Carr

Eighth grade, Division II: Ashton Diggs

Brookwood

8-year-old: Josue Cortez

Buford

6- and 7-year-old: Beckett Higginbotham

8-year-old: Brian Stone

9-year-old: Mason Degon

10-year-old: Cooper Latson

11-year-old: Tyson Matz

Eighth grade, Division I: Caden Elinburg

Eighth grade, Division II: Garrett Spence

Collins Hill

8-year-old: Nicolas Basulto

9-year-old: Joseph Hampton

11-year-old: C.J. Johnson

12-year-old: Elvis Arnwine

Dacula

6- and 7-year-old: Princeton Patterson

10-year-old: Jahiri Chandler

Eighth grade: Camden Hodge

Duluth

10-year-old: Isaiah Reeves

11-year-old: Khyrin Galmore

12-year-old: Whole Defense

Eighth grade: Michael Barlow

Lanier

12-year-old: Amatama Eminefo

Eighth grade: Cooper Martin

Lawrenceville

6- and 7-year-old: Javis Thompson

8-year-old: Edin Pasovic

9-year-old: Josie Ulysse

10-year-old: Allan Moise

11-year-old: Jaren Joseph

Eighth grade: Noah Davis

Mountain View

8-year-old: Jaxton Braswell

9-year-old: Gavin Cole

Norcross

12-year-old: Joshua Burks

Eighth grade, Division II: Justin Wright

North Gwinnett

7-year-old: Andrew Agazzi

9-year-old: Charlie Robinson

11-year-old: Henry Robinson

12-year-old: Christian Campbell

Eighth grade: Nathan Shaffer

Parkview

6- and 7-year-old: Chase Riggins

8-year-old: Cooper Faulkner

11-year-old: Andrew Chisolm

12-year-old: Mycah Mitchell

Peachtree Ridge

6- and 7-year-old: Entire team

10-year-old: Zain Belfield

11-year-old: Joel Bradford

12-year-old: Jayson Stack

CHEERLEADING

Archer

Fifth grade: Lily Friend

Eighth grade: Kaitlyn Vallotton

Brookwood

First/second grade: Lexie Taylor

Third grade: Corynne Mahdavi

Fourth grade: Kayden Hill

Fifth grade: Scarlett Busby

Sixth grade: Leah Varon

Seventh grade: Phoenix Brown

Eighth grade: Maleya Walker

Buford

Third grade: Gabriella Canale

Fifth grade: Brooke Dispain

Fifth grade: Emma Fountain

Sixth grade: Alena Sharp

Eighth grade, Division II: Caroline Humphrey

Eighth grade, Division I: Logan Plouffe

Collins Hill

First grade: Zoe Acosta

Second grade: Maddie Berrian

Third grade: Joss Beck

Fourth grade: Yasmin Lopez

Fifth grade: Juliana Hart

Sixth grade: Zion Carpenter

Seventh grade: Kelsey Kegbob

Eighth grade: Cy’mone Stewart

Dacula

Second grade: Brianna Busacco

Third grade: Olivia Hart

Fifth grade: Isabella Simmons

Lanier

First/second grade: Riyan McDonald

Third grade: Alaina Jusi

Fourth grade: Eva Polstra

Fifth grade: Brianna Hefner

Sixth grade: Madison Brady

Seventh grade: Hailey Wood

Eighth grade: Ange McFarlane

Lawrenceville

First/second grade: Aaliyah Allen

Third grade: Brailyn Rodell

Fourth grade: Natalee Vallejo

Fifth grade: Kendallyn Agnew

Sixth grade: Ariana Aaron

Seventh grade: Quintazia Godbolt

Eighth grade: Lelia Coffi

North Gwinnett

Fourth grade: Ashlyn Talamas

Seventh grade: Mia Holmes

Peachtree Ridge

First/second grade: Kylie Jackson

Fifth grade: Saniya Lillie

Sixth grade: Briley Grizzard

Seventh grade: Asia Burden

Eighth grade: Arianna Magbagbeola

