GDSC_0088.JPG
Brookwood's 8-year-old cheerleaders during the Gwinnett Football League semifinals.

 Will Hammock

The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):

FOOTBALL

Archer

Eighth grade: Aidan Ailster

Lanier

Eighth grade: Lorenzo Walters

Norcross

Eighth grade: Kamrin Brannon

Parkview

12-year-old: Offensive line

CHEERLEADING

Brookwood

First/second grade: Addison Singleton

Third grade: Raegan Poteet

Fourth grade: Evelyn Caswell-Speight

Fifth grade: Madison Ligon

Sixth grade: Leyla Bahraoui

Eighth grade: Alexis Lopez

Buford

Sixth grade: Hope Shaw

Lanier

Eighth grade: Ansley Long

