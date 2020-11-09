The Gwinnett Football League’s players and cheerleaders of the week (athletes were selected by his or her coach):
FOOTBALL
Archer
Eighth grade: Aidan Ailster
Lanier
Eighth grade: Lorenzo Walters
Norcross
Eighth grade: Kamrin Brannon
Parkview
12-year-old: Offensive line
CHEERLEADING
Brookwood
First/second grade: Addison Singleton
Third grade: Raegan Poteet
Fourth grade: Evelyn Caswell-Speight
Fifth grade: Madison Ligon
Sixth grade: Leyla Bahraoui
Eighth grade: Alexis Lopez
Buford
Sixth grade: Hope Shaw
Lanier
Eighth grade: Ansley Long
