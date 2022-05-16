The best players and coaches in Gwinnett County high school baseball were celebrated Sunday night at Hebron Church with the Gwinnett Dugout Club All-County Awards Ceremony.

The top individual awards went to Mill Creek’s Sahil Patel as Two-way Player of the Year, Buford’s Dylan Lesko as Pitcher of the Year and Wesleyan’s Druw Jones as Position Player of the Year. Providence Christian’s John Mark Compton won the Gino Vizzi Courage and Perseverance Award.

The Coach of the Year honor went to Mill Creek’s Doug Jones, and Central Gwinnett was presented with the Field of the Year award.

The other award-winners from Sunday are as follows:

All-County First Team

Catcher: Collin Helms, Greater Atlanta Christian

First base: Landon Stripling, Parkview

Second base: Cayden Gaskin, Parkview

Shortstop: Colin Houck, Parkview

Third base: Tyshon Patty, Mountain View

Outfield: Stan Zagrodnik, Buford

Outfield: Matthew Hoskins, Peachtree Ridge

Outfield: Jonathan Jaime, Brookwood

Outfield: Colin Livingston, Collins Hill

Designated hitter: Isaiah Abrams, Grayson

Utility player: Sam Horn, Collins Hill

Pitcher: Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood

Pitcher: Rhett Wells, GAC

Pitcher: Jackson Gaspard, Buford

Pitcher: Garrett Lambert, Parkview

Pitcher: Parker Marlatt, Hebron Christian

All-County Second Team

Positiion players: Cooper Blauser, Wesleyan; Brant Baughcum, Buford; Rand Besterman, Peachtree Ridge; Chase Bastuk, Norcross; Eli Pitts, North Gwinnett; Bryce Hubbard, Wesleyan; Camden Helms, GAC; Landen Fernandez, Mountain View; Tyler Bak, North Gwinnett; Jayden Talik, Parkview; William Wallace, Archer; Cole Mullins, Mill Creek

Pitchers: Beau Brailey, Mill Creek; Nick Lanning, Norcross; Carson Ballard, Wesleyan; Ford Thompson, Parkview; Carson Tillotson, Providence; Josh Close, North Gwinnett; Brandon Fears, Shiloh

Honorable Mention

Position players: Jake Rutkowski, Collins Hill; Luke Starling, Hebron; Ali Banks, Parkview; Cade Brown, Parkview; Caleb Lee, Providence; Ethan Reyes, Brookwood; Tyler Phillips, Grayson; Kameron Byrd, Grayson; Jacob Bridges, Archer; Daniel Poole, Dacula; Graham Stogner, GAC; Edwin Bowman IV, North Gwinnett; Andrews Opata, Parkview

Pitchers: Jack Young, Archer; Stephen Slezak, Grayson; Aiden Larson, Dacula; Conrad Cason, GAC; Sam Pulliam, Peachtree Ridge

Assistant Coach of the Year Award

Buford: Trent Adams

Central Gwinnett: Karl Craig, Mike Yocca

Dacula: Matt Milligan

Duluth: Orlando Alvarez

GAC: Steve Farris, De’Marko Farley

Norcross: Tanner Maloof

North Gwinnett: Spencer Sorrells

Parkview: David Reynolds, Dustin Kline, Justin Bishop

Peachtree Ridge: Eric Jones

March Players of the Month

Archer: Cody Russell, Evan Grimes

Brookwood: Preston Bonn, Cody Fuller

Buford: Eli Parks, Carson King

Central Gwinnett: Chase Graham, Nathan Thrasher

Collins Hill: Colin Livingston, Greg Gonzalez

Dacula: Tyson Brown, Aryan Virani

Duluth: Jett Pimentel, Will Payne

GAC: Aaron Hobson, Graham Stogner

Grayson: Isaiah Abrams, Stephen Slezak

Hebron: Brad Ihm, Daniel Barwick

Lanier: Adrian Jimenez, Andrew Walton

Mill Creek: Jacques Walker, Joe Martin

Mountain View: Tyshon Patty, Ryan Heishman

Norcross: Avery Bizzell, Sam Choate

North Gwinnett: Erik Parker, Eli Pitts

Parkview: Matthew Holcomb, Ali Banks

Peachtree Ridge: Trey Majette, Matthew Hoskins

Providence: Reece Newberry, Kennan Sukkert

Shiloh: Brandon Fears, Kevin Jackson

South Gwinnett: Vaughn Davis, Jaki Johnson

Wesleyan: Cooper Blauser, Schley Gordy

April Players of the Month

Archer: Tanner Locsin, Karson Kelly

Brookwood: Trey Clark, Jackson Barberi

Buford: Parker Walsh, Brant Baughcum

Central Gwinnett: Omar Zachery Jr., Felipe Lopez Jr.

Collins Hill: Sam Horn, Jake Rutkowski

Dacula: Kaleb Perry, Kolby Perry

Duluth: Josiah Satterwhite, Allen Rucker

GAC: Sawyer Crum, Conrad Cason

Grayson: Tyler Phillips, Rayne Fry

Hebron: Tyler Jay Sciavicco, Parker Marlatt

Lanier: Ethan Davis, Caleb Fones

Mill Creek: Hutch Ezell, Nick Hollifield

Mountain View: Landen Fernandez, Sebastian Hernandez

Norcross: Andrew Bernard, Charlie Smith

North Gwinnett: Edwin Bowman IV, Mack Cromer

Parkview: Jabari Daniely, Thorpe Musci

Peachtree Ridge: Brandon Sunwoo, Ashton Bridwell

Providence: Karmelo Crumpton, Connor Jones

Shiloh: Tyrell Wyatt, Jaden Lattimore

South Gwinnett: Damien Anderson, Emijay Nesbit

Wesleyan: Carson Ballard, Bryce Hubbard

