The best players and coaches in Gwinnett County high school baseball were celebrated Sunday night at Hebron Church with the Gwinnett Dugout Club All-County Awards Ceremony.
The top individual awards went to Mill Creek’s Sahil Patel as Two-way Player of the Year, Buford’s Dylan Lesko as Pitcher of the Year and Wesleyan’s Druw Jones as Position Player of the Year. Providence Christian’s John Mark Compton won the Gino Vizzi Courage and Perseverance Award.
The Coach of the Year honor went to Mill Creek’s Doug Jones, and Central Gwinnett was presented with the Field of the Year award.
The other award-winners from Sunday are as follows:
All-County First Team
Catcher: Collin Helms, Greater Atlanta Christian
First base: Landon Stripling, Parkview
Second base: Cayden Gaskin, Parkview
Shortstop: Colin Houck, Parkview
Third base: Tyshon Patty, Mountain View
Outfield: Stan Zagrodnik, Buford
Outfield: Matthew Hoskins, Peachtree Ridge
Outfield: Jonathan Jaime, Brookwood
Outfield: Colin Livingston, Collins Hill
Designated hitter: Isaiah Abrams, Grayson
Utility player: Sam Horn, Collins Hill
Pitcher: Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood
Pitcher: Rhett Wells, GAC
Pitcher: Jackson Gaspard, Buford
Pitcher: Garrett Lambert, Parkview
Pitcher: Parker Marlatt, Hebron Christian
All-County Second Team
Positiion players: Cooper Blauser, Wesleyan; Brant Baughcum, Buford; Rand Besterman, Peachtree Ridge; Chase Bastuk, Norcross; Eli Pitts, North Gwinnett; Bryce Hubbard, Wesleyan; Camden Helms, GAC; Landen Fernandez, Mountain View; Tyler Bak, North Gwinnett; Jayden Talik, Parkview; William Wallace, Archer; Cole Mullins, Mill Creek
Pitchers: Beau Brailey, Mill Creek; Nick Lanning, Norcross; Carson Ballard, Wesleyan; Ford Thompson, Parkview; Carson Tillotson, Providence; Josh Close, North Gwinnett; Brandon Fears, Shiloh
Honorable Mention
Position players: Jake Rutkowski, Collins Hill; Luke Starling, Hebron; Ali Banks, Parkview; Cade Brown, Parkview; Caleb Lee, Providence; Ethan Reyes, Brookwood; Tyler Phillips, Grayson; Kameron Byrd, Grayson; Jacob Bridges, Archer; Daniel Poole, Dacula; Graham Stogner, GAC; Edwin Bowman IV, North Gwinnett; Andrews Opata, Parkview
Pitchers: Jack Young, Archer; Stephen Slezak, Grayson; Aiden Larson, Dacula; Conrad Cason, GAC; Sam Pulliam, Peachtree Ridge
Assistant Coach of the Year Award
Buford: Trent Adams
Central Gwinnett: Karl Craig, Mike Yocca
Dacula: Matt Milligan
Duluth: Orlando Alvarez
GAC: Steve Farris, De’Marko Farley
Norcross: Tanner Maloof
North Gwinnett: Spencer Sorrells
Parkview: David Reynolds, Dustin Kline, Justin Bishop
Peachtree Ridge: Eric Jones
March Players of the Month
Archer: Cody Russell, Evan Grimes
Brookwood: Preston Bonn, Cody Fuller
Buford: Eli Parks, Carson King
Central Gwinnett: Chase Graham, Nathan Thrasher
Collins Hill: Colin Livingston, Greg Gonzalez
Dacula: Tyson Brown, Aryan Virani
Duluth: Jett Pimentel, Will Payne
GAC: Aaron Hobson, Graham Stogner
Grayson: Isaiah Abrams, Stephen Slezak
Hebron: Brad Ihm, Daniel Barwick
Lanier: Adrian Jimenez, Andrew Walton
Mill Creek: Jacques Walker, Joe Martin
Mountain View: Tyshon Patty, Ryan Heishman
Norcross: Avery Bizzell, Sam Choate
North Gwinnett: Erik Parker, Eli Pitts
Parkview: Matthew Holcomb, Ali Banks
Peachtree Ridge: Trey Majette, Matthew Hoskins
Providence: Reece Newberry, Kennan Sukkert
Shiloh: Brandon Fears, Kevin Jackson
South Gwinnett: Vaughn Davis, Jaki Johnson
Wesleyan: Cooper Blauser, Schley Gordy
April Players of the Month
Archer: Tanner Locsin, Karson Kelly
Brookwood: Trey Clark, Jackson Barberi
Buford: Parker Walsh, Brant Baughcum
Central Gwinnett: Omar Zachery Jr., Felipe Lopez Jr.
Collins Hill: Sam Horn, Jake Rutkowski
Dacula: Kaleb Perry, Kolby Perry
Duluth: Josiah Satterwhite, Allen Rucker
GAC: Sawyer Crum, Conrad Cason
Grayson: Tyler Phillips, Rayne Fry
Hebron: Tyler Jay Sciavicco, Parker Marlatt
Lanier: Ethan Davis, Caleb Fones
Mill Creek: Hutch Ezell, Nick Hollifield
Mountain View: Landen Fernandez, Sebastian Hernandez
Norcross: Andrew Bernard, Charlie Smith
North Gwinnett: Edwin Bowman IV, Mack Cromer
Parkview: Jabari Daniely, Thorpe Musci
Peachtree Ridge: Brandon Sunwoo, Ashton Bridwell
Providence: Karmelo Crumpton, Connor Jones
Shiloh: Tyrell Wyatt, Jaden Lattimore
South Gwinnett: Damien Anderson, Emijay Nesbit
Wesleyan: Carson Ballard, Bryce Hubbard
