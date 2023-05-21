AKW_0988.jpg

Wesleyan baseball coach Brian Krehmeyer accepts the Team of the Year award along with his players at the Gwinnett Dugout Club's season-ending celebration on May 21, 2023.

 Andrew Weathers

Parkview players earned two of the top three individual player awards Sunday at the Gwinnett Dugout Club’s season-ending celebration to honor the best in local high school baseball.

The Panthers’ Colin Houck was named the Hugh Buchanan Player of the Year, while teammate Landon Stripling was voted as Two-way Player of the Year.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.