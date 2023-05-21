Parkview players earned two of the top three individual player awards Sunday at the Gwinnett Dugout Club’s season-ending celebration to honor the best in local high school baseball.
The Panthers’ Colin Houck was named the Hugh Buchanan Player of the Year, while teammate Landon Stripling was voted as Two-way Player of the Year.
The Pitcher of the Year honor went to Norcross’ Nick Lanning.
Dacula’s Jake Bova earned the John B. Sawyer Coach of the Year award, and the Team of the Year went to Wesleyan. First-year program Seckinger picked up the Field of the Year honor.
Collins Hill’s Nathan Koerner received the Gino Vizzi Courage and Perseverance Award.
The all-county teams and other awards are as follows:
All-County First Team
Pitchers
Cooper Johnson, Mountain View
Nate Taylor, Buford
Caleb Fones, Lanier
Thorpe Musci, Parkview
Parker Marlatt, Hebron Christian
Catcher
Vahn Lackey, Collins Hill
First Base
Ryan Thomas, Mill Creek
Second Base
Daniel Pierce, Mill Creek
Shortstop
Adrian Jimenez, Lanier
Third Base
Cade Brown, Parkview
Outfield
Tyler Bak, North Gwinnett
Reece Newberry, Providence Christian
Tyson Brown, Dacula
Utility Player
Tyshon Patty, Mountain View
Designated Hitter
Garrett Lambert, Parkview
All-County Second Team
Pitchers
Rhaylin Carvajal, Berkmar; Charlie Foster, Brookwood; Dale Towe, Dacula; Hunter Pirkle, Mill Creek; Nick Bennett, Mill Creek; Dominick Scalese, Wesleyan
Position Players
Ali Banks, Parkview; Caleb Lee, Providence Christian; Marquise Blackman, Dacula; Ryan Hall, North Gwinnett; Cannon Goldin, Buford; Charlie Smith, Norcross; Erik Parker, North Gwinnett; Ryan Ward, Peachtree Ridge; Schley Gordy, Wesleyan
All-County Honorable Mention
Pitchers
Greg Gonzalez, Collins Hill; Maverick Torres, Seckinger; Gavin Zoeller, North Gwinnett; Conrad Cason, Greater Atlanta Christian; Brodie Baweja, North Gwinnett; Jared Glenn, Dacula
Position Players
Felipe Lopez, Central Gwinnett; Jake Rutkowski, Collins Hill; Tyler Phillips, Grayson; Matthew Simay, Mill Creek; Caleb Farr, Mountain View; Aaron Hobson, Greater Atlanta Christian; Malachi Jeffries, Seckinger; Preston Bonn, Brookwood; Kaleb Perry, Dacula; Riley Hasenstab, Duluth; Cole Mullins, Mill Creek; Ethan Finch, Parkview
Scott McIntyre Hustle and Attitude Award
Archer: Jacob Huckaby
Berkmar: Angel Rijo
Brookwood: Cole Norman
Buford: Cannon Goldin
Central Gwinnett: Nathan Thrasher
Collins Hill: Mikey Gonzalez
Dacula: D.J. Quary
Duluth: Jonathan Shiraichi
Grayson: Toby Gunter
Greater Atlanta Christian: Aaron Hobson
Hebron Christian: Jeremiah Bowie
Lanier: David Bomberger
Mill Creek: Beau Brailey
Mountain View: Caleb Farr
Norcross: Dorian Foster
North Gwinnett: Tyler Bak
Parkview: Carson Wagnon
Peachtree Ridge: Ashton Bridwell
Providence Christian: Stephen Kemmerer
Seckinger: Jin Kasuya
Shiloh: Jayden Gaye
South Gwinnett: Amulfo Perez
Wesleyan: Will Tucker
Academic All-County Team
Archer: Brandon Woolfolk
Berkmar: Shawn Brown
Brookwood: Micah Bradley
Buford: Brandon Taliaferro
Central Gwinnett: Marco Alvarez
Collins Hill: Vahn Lackey
Dacula: Tanner Holloway
Duluth: Riley Hasenstab
Grayson: Rayne Fry
Greater Atlanta Christian: Jasper Johnson
Hebron Christian: Morgan Wiles
Lanier: Evan Bishop
Mill Creek: Caleb Bennett
Mountain View: Kyle Hong
Norcross: Tripp Allen
North Gwinnett: Justin Bowman
Parkview: Jackson Collett
Peachtree Ridge: Anthony Vega
Providence Christian: Colin Hendry
Seckinger: Sebastian Hernandez
Shiloh: Jayden Mercedes
Wesleyan: Joseph Laurite
Cliff Shelton Assistant Coach of the Year
Archer: Connor Sims
Berkmar: Trevan Moore
Brookwood: Bret Carithers, Zach Shelnutt
Collins Hill: Nathan Koerner
Dacula: Austin Miller
Greater Atlanta Christian: Steve Farris, De’Marko Farley
Hebron Christian: Drew Coker
Lanier: Christopher Hawkins
Norcross: Reilly McCullough, Kyle Babb
North Gwinnett: Collier Knox
Parkview: Mike Cooper, Jordan McCoy
Peachtree Ridge: Jon Zopf
March Players of the Month
Archer: Will Wallace, Karson Kelly
Berkmar: Rhaylin Carvajal, Josiah Franklin
Brookwood: V.J. Heath, J.T. Soto
Buford: Ethan Murray, Cannon Goldin
Central Gwinnett: Brandon Novak, Felipe Lopez
Collins Hill: Vahn Lackey, Greg Gonzalez
Dacula: A.J. Weiss, Alex Gelmini
Duluth: Josiah Satterwhite, Chaz Echerer
Grayson: Isaiah Abrams, Kevin McConaghy
Greater Atlanta Christian: Aaron Hobson, Eli Hanna
Hebron Christian: Sam Mitchell, Parker Marlatt
Lanier: Caleb Fones, Diego Rubio
Mill Creek: Will Farmer, Zain Keerti
Mountain View: Jackson Smith, Jesse Crews
Norcross: Jackson Kelly, Carter Cocks
North Gwinnett: Erik Parker, Koa Kloehs
Parkview: Mason Davis, Mason Watler
Peachtree Ridge: Brady Zopf, Brandon Sunwoo
Providence Christian: Brian Oh, Keegan DeMayo
Seckinger: Joseph Montgomery II, Shia Carnish
Shiloh: Nicholas Spry, Brett Andrews
South Gwinnett: Rey Baker, Keshon Mills
Wesleyan: Forrest Lietz, Dominick Scalese
April Players of the Month
Archer: Henry McGee, Grant Thurmond
Berkmar: William Gomez, Ramiro Cardozo
Brookwood: Preston Bonn, Charlie Foster
Buford: Damian Brown, Nate Taylor
Central Gwinnett: Chase Graham, Ronald Lindsey
Collins Hill: Trae Burton, Jake Rutkowski
Dacula: Reiston Durham, Jacob Merchant
Duluth: Riley Hasenstab, Antoine Rucker
Grayson: Jeramie Favors, J.D. Smith
Greater Atlanta Christian: Wynn Boren, Conrad Cason
Hebron Christian: Ryan Bruce, Daniel Barwick
Lanier: Adrian Jimenez, Jordan Wilson
Mill Creek: Caleb Prince, Wes Farmer
Mountain View: Tyshon Patty, Cooper Johnson
Norcross: Avery Bizzell, Jackson Bussey
North Gwinnett: Jake Gaskill, Brodie Baweja
Parvkiew: Grant Garrett, Makhi Buckley
Peachtree Ridge: Liam Bestermann, Anthony Manbeck
Providence Christian: John Mark Compton, Santos Wade
Seckinger: Caleb Fleitz, Tyler Greene
Shiloh: Uriel Fagoth, Rodney Mudd
South Gwinnett: Caleb Collins, Cameron DeHall
Wesleyan: Schley Gordy, Reed Purcell
Recommended for you
Scenes from the Gwinnett Dugout Club's season-ending celebration to honor the best in local high school baseball on May 21, 2023. (Photos: Andrew Weathers) Click for more.PHOTOS: Gwinnett Dugout Club's Season-Ending Celebrations
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.