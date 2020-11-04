The Gwinnett Diamond Club announced its postseason honors this week for the best in local high school softball.
Mill Creek’s Dallis Goodnight was selected as the county player of the year, while the pitcher of the year award went to Grayson’s Kylie Macy. North Gwinnett’s Marisa Miller was named as Gwinnett’s offensive player of the year, Buford’s Abbi Perkins was the defensive player of the year.
North earned team of the year recognition, and Buford was named program of the year. Both of those teams reached the Final Four in Columbus.
The other award-winners honored by the club are as follows:
Class AAAAAA-A All-County
Sydney Boulware, Dacula
Lauren Cothern, Lanier
Sydney Deardorff, GAC
Emily Digby, Dacula
Olivia Duncan, Buford
Sydney Flood, Providence
Payton Franklin, Lanier
Emmy Hall, Buford
Reece Holbrook, Wesleyan
Delaynie Hollis, Shiloh
Rylee Kutter, Wesleyan
Alissa Miner, Lanier
Maia Mumpfield, Dacula
Mackenzie Pickens, Buford
Gracie Taylor, Wesleyan
Class AAAAAAA North All-County
Alora Bevily, Mill Creek
Ahmari Braden, Mountain View
Grace Connelly, North Gwinnett
Sarah Currie, Mountain View
Madison Dobbins, Mill Creek
Kellie Ervin, Mountain View
Brooke Finley, Mountain View
D’Amani Gadson, Peachtree Ridge
Kennedy Harp, Peachtree Ridge
Jaylah Jarrell, Peachtree Ridge
Elle Lunsford, Peachtree Ridge
Monroe Oglesby, Collins Hill
Amber Reed, North Gwinnett
Olivia Shaw, Mill Creek
Laila Sims, North Gwinnett
Kendall Smiley, Duluth
Class AAAAAAA South All-County
Faith Barth, Archer
Skylar Berkhiser, Archer
Lauren Buchanan, Parkview
Emma Davis, Grayson
Morgan Hall, Brookwood
Kedzie Howe, Norcross
Kailyn Jones, Grayson
Bella Krauth, Norcross
Faith Lawrence, Norcross
Neriah Lee, Parkview
Olivia Rogozinski, Brookwood
Jordyn Sanders, Archer
Kelsie Walker, Grayson
Katelynn Walls, Archer
Grace Young, Brookwood
Scholar-Athlete Award
Archer: Kailynn James
Brookwood: Olivia Rogozinski
Buford: Alicia Ross
Collins Hill: Emily Whitehead
Dacula: Riley Ballew
Duluth: Aaliyah Perez
Grayson: Jordyn Green
Lanier: Alissa Miner
Mill Creek: Helena Nagy
Mountain View: Claire Schneider
Norcross: Faith Lawrence
Parkview: Kayla Lester, Kaily Collett
Peachtree Ridge: Anna Savignano
Providence: Sydney Flood
Shiloh: Carsen Resendez
Wesleyan: Emma Nydam
