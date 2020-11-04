©Dale Zanine 2020_10_2900085.JPG

Grayson's Kylie Macy (20) pitches against North Gwinnett during the state playoffs at Buford High School.

 Dale Zanine

The Gwinnett Diamond Club announced its postseason honors this week for the best in local high school softball.

Mill Creek’s Dallis Goodnight was selected as the county player of the year, while the pitcher of the year award went to Grayson’s Kylie Macy. North Gwinnett’s Marisa Miller was named as Gwinnett’s offensive player of the year, Buford’s Abbi Perkins was the defensive player of the year.

North earned team of the year recognition, and Buford was named program of the year. Both of those teams reached the Final Four in Columbus.

The other award-winners honored by the club are as follows:

Class AAAAAA-A All-County

Sydney Boulware, Dacula

Lauren Cothern, Lanier

Sydney Deardorff, GAC

Emily Digby, Dacula

Olivia Duncan, Buford

Sydney Flood, Providence

Payton Franklin, Lanier

Emmy Hall, Buford

Reece Holbrook, Wesleyan

Delaynie Hollis, Shiloh

Rylee Kutter, Wesleyan

Alissa Miner, Lanier

Maia Mumpfield, Dacula

Mackenzie Pickens, Buford

Gracie Taylor, Wesleyan

Class AAAAAAA North All-County

Alora Bevily, Mill Creek

Ahmari Braden, Mountain View

Grace Connelly, North Gwinnett

Sarah Currie, Mountain View

Madison Dobbins, Mill Creek

Kellie Ervin, Mountain View

Brooke Finley, Mountain View

D’Amani Gadson, Peachtree Ridge

Kennedy Harp, Peachtree Ridge

Jaylah Jarrell, Peachtree Ridge

Elle Lunsford, Peachtree Ridge

Monroe Oglesby, Collins Hill

Amber Reed, North Gwinnett

Olivia Shaw, Mill Creek

Laila Sims, North Gwinnett

Kendall Smiley, Duluth

Class AAAAAAA South All-County

Faith Barth, Archer

Skylar Berkhiser, Archer

Lauren Buchanan, Parkview

Emma Davis, Grayson

Morgan Hall, Brookwood

Kedzie Howe, Norcross

Kailyn Jones, Grayson

Bella Krauth, Norcross

Faith Lawrence, Norcross

Neriah Lee, Parkview

Olivia Rogozinski, Brookwood

Jordyn Sanders, Archer

Kelsie Walker, Grayson

Katelynn Walls, Archer

Grace Young, Brookwood

Scholar-Athlete Award

Archer: Kailynn James

Brookwood: Olivia Rogozinski

Buford: Alicia Ross

Collins Hill: Emily Whitehead

Dacula: Riley Ballew

Duluth: Aaliyah Perez

Grayson: Jordyn Green

Lanier: Alissa Miner

Mill Creek: Helena Nagy

Mountain View: Claire Schneider

Norcross: Faith Lawrence

Parkview: Kayla Lester, Kaily Collett

Peachtree Ridge: Anna Savignano

Providence: Sydney Flood

Shiloh: Carsen Resendez

Wesleyan: Emma Nydam

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.