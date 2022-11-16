The Gwinnett Diamond Club celebrated the best in local high school softball with its season-ending awards ceremony at Grayson.

North Gwinnett’s Bella Faw (Player of the Year), Buford’s Olivia Duncan (Pitcher of the Year) and Grayson’s Carrie Green (Offensive Player of the Year) won three of the top individual awards, while the Defensive Player of the Year award was shared by Archer’s Taylor Anderson and Wesleyan’s Marjee Williams.

Recommended for you