The Gwinnett Diamond Club celebrated the best in local high school softball with its season-ending awards ceremony at Grayson.
North Gwinnett’s Bella Faw (Player of the Year), Buford’s Olivia Duncan (Pitcher of the Year) and Grayson’s Carrie Green (Offensive Player of the Year) won three of the top individual awards, while the Defensive Player of the Year award was shared by Archer’s Taylor Anderson and Wesleyan’s Marjee Williams.
Class AAAAAAA state champion Buford and AAA state champion Wesleyan shared Team of the Year honors, and the Coach of the Year awards went to those two teams as well — Trent Adams of Buford and Mary Blalock of Wesleyan.
Duluth, after reaching the state playoffs for the first time in more than a decade under new head coach Megan Robison, was honored as Program of the Year.
The Gwinnett Diamond Club Hall of Fame inducted a new member, Grayson head coach Bill Batchelor, who has coached 22 years in Gwinnett — 13 at Brookwood and the past nine at Grayson. He has a career record of 556-247-8 and his teams have won 13 region championships, have made 10 appearances in the Elite Eight and have been state runner-up three times. His 2004 Brookwood team broke a state record with 41 victories.
Dacula senior Sydney Spayd earned the Gwinnett Diamond Club Scholarship, which she will use next year as a member of the Charleston Southern softball team.
The club also recognized the following award-winners:
