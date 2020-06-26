The Gwinnett Daily Post won eight awards in voting conducted by the Georgia Sports Writers Association for its best of 2019. The awards were released Friday morning.
The Daily Post’s honors included second place for Best Sports Section, second place for Best Special Section for its annual high school football preview and third place for Best Sunday Sports Section.
Sports editor Will Hammock earned a first-place award for Best High School Event Story on Deadline for his piece on tennis player Thomas Montroy leading Brookwood to the state championship the day after his mother’s death. He also had a third-place finish for his Amateur Non-Scholastic Sports story celebrating the life of beloved Gwinnett County Swim League coach Carole Cripe.
Staff writer Christine Troyke placed second in two categories, including Best High School Event Story on Deadline for Holy Innocents’ girls basketball win over Wesleyan in the state finals. She also earned second for Best High School Feature or Series, Non-Deadline for her piece on the miraculous comeback from injury by Archer lacrosse player Mikaela Carlsen.
Staff writer Taylor Denman took second in Best Pro/College Sports Event Story on Deadline for his story from the Super Bowl on University of Georgia players on the Patriots savoring the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.