The Gwinnett Daily Post Metro Atlanta Challenge features six high school basketball games at two locations Saturday.
Most of the action is at Archer, beginning with a 1:30 p.m. boys game between Brookwood and Walnut Grove. That game is followed by an Archer vs. Grayson doubleheader with the girls at 3:30 p.m. and the boys at 5 p.m. The nightcap at Archer features Peachtree Ridge against Cherokee Bluff in a 7:30 boys game.
Parkview will host a doubleheader with its teams Saturday against Mill Creek with the girls at 4:30 p.m. and the boys at 6 p.m.
