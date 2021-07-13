The Gwinnett Daily Post has launched a new mobile application for its dedicated high school sports site, gwinnettprepsports.com, providing another way to enjoy content involving local sports.
The Gwinnett Prep Sports App, available in Apple and Google Play stores, can be downloaded on your iOS and Android mobile devices. Users can go directly to gwinnettprepsports.com/mobile to download the desired app for their device.
The app provides a connection to all of the quality high school content at gwinnettprepsports.com, which regularly provides in-depth profiles, game results and scores, photos, videos and more featuring the athletic programs at Gwinnett’s 24 high schools. Content is divided cleanly by high school and by sport, allowing users to quickly find what they are looking for.
For readers who want to stay connected while on the go, the mobile app also provides push notifications to your phone when breaking high school sports news occurs in Gwinnett County.
For more information, go to gwinnettprepsports.com/mobile.
