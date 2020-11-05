Another high school cross country season saw Gwinnett runners fill up the spots on various all-region teams.
Here’s a region-by-region look at the 122 honorees:
Region 5-A Private
Boys
First team
Mac Howie, Wesleyan
Stafford McDaniel, Wesleyan
Braden Debow, Wesleyan
Shane Kelly, Wesleyan
Fletcher Morris, Wesleyan
Second team
Chris Izzo, Wesleyan
Jacob Price, Wesleyan
Girls
First team
Ellie Brewer, Hebron
Georgia Piper, Hebron
Sophie Villa, Wesleyan
Second team
Kendrick Archer, Wesleyan
Ashland Hemken, Wesleyan
Danielle Kelly, Wesleyan
Emma Shipp, Providence
Katherine Graddy, Wesleyan
Region 5-AAA
Boys
Second team
Noah Warner, GAC
Addison Alsobrook, GAC
Parker Hallock, GAC
Trey Woolley, GAC
Ridge Ridenour, GAC
Girls
Second team
Haile Rowe-Anderson, GAC
Jasmine Scruggs, GAC
Region 8-AAAAAA
Boys
First team
Ben Butcher, Dacula
Nathan Solomon, Shiloh
Hayden Squires, Dacula
Second team
Andy Salgado, Shiloh
Nicholas Phillips, Lanier
Carter Hales, Buford
Tyson Brown, Dacula
Girls
First team
Karsyn Rodney, Dacula
Annette Rodriguez, Lanier
Caroline Snell, Buford
Callie Snell, Buford
Caroline Montini, Buford
Katie Kress, Lanier
Second team
Samantha Carrera, Dacula
Stephanie Beltran, Dacula
Sarah Makarevic, Dacula
Emely Carbajal, Lanier
Emily Chamberlin, Lanier
Alyssa Willis, Lanier
Cameron Perry, Buford
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Boys
First team
Will Bray, Brookwood
Andrew Todd, Parkview
Caden Hall, Parkview
Jackson Harper, Brookwood
Seth Wheeler, Brookwood
Antonio Valenti, Parkview
Jonah Harper, Brookwood
Second team
Martin Robles, Parkview
Heyebel Tekle, Parkview
Benjamin Roberts, Brookwood
Jack Holcomb, Parkview
Nate Taylor, Grayson
Peyton Harley, Brookwood
Jeffrey McFarland, South Gwinnett
Girls
First team
Allie Wardle, Brookwood
Emma Geaney, Parkview
Haley Primm, Parkview
Abi Debebe, Parkview
Jaimie Chen, Parkview
Emma Ingalls, Brookwood
Addy Keszler, Brookwood
Second team
Hannah Mobley, Brookwood
Macy Felton, Brookwood
Trinity Thurman, Brookwood
Virginia Pastor, Grayson
Jillian Rovie, Brookwood
Gracie Geaney, Parkview
Lauren Lee, Grayson
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Boys
First team
Sebastian Rodriguez, Archer
Miles Ferguson, Archer
Skylar Taylor, Archer
Miguel Schlicht, Norcross
Delfino Juarez, Norcross
Elliott Januzelli, Norcross
Eric Van Ness, Norcross
Second team
Yonas Chimbanda, Norcross
Steven McCartney, Archer
Irving Murueta, Norcross
Jorge Patino, Discovery
Elijah Lamb, Archer
Shaw Maguire, Duluth
Girls
First team
Claudia Gatti, Norcross
Ashley Annis, Archer
Kyra Andrews, Norcross
Emily Cragin, Archer
Lyric Minter, Duluth
Second team
Sol Mendoza, Discovery
Paige Sandidge, Archer
Lahna Wempner, Archer
Ana Yerbabuena, Norcross
Kaitlyn Park, Duluth
Mae Lea Gordon, Norcross
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Boys
First team
Ethan Nordman, Mill Creek
Jake Peters, Mill Creek
Michael Maron, North Gwinnett
Aidan Van Derhei, Mill Creek
Yianni Pothoulakis, North Gwinnett
Andrew Giacalone, Mountain View
Joseph Kim, Mill Creek
Second team
Lance Wells, Mill Creek
Aldi Susanto, Peachtree Ridge
Marcus Lasey, Mountain View
Aiden Streleckis, North Gwinnett
Logan Sanders, Mountain View
Cole Hambacker, North Gwinnett
Matthew Drane, North Gwinnett
Girls
First team
Edith Kahiga, Mill Creek
Tori Meyer, North Gwinnett
Emily Guy, Mill Creek
Jewel Lewis, North Gwinnett
Marianna Gazzara, North Gwinnett
Jordyn Purnell, Mill Creek
Kate Scales, Mill Creek
Second team
Alex Surowiec, Mill Creek
Andrea Montes, Mill Creek
Laney Pierce, Peachtree Ridge
Abigail Snyder, North Gwinnett
Alitza Dennard, Peachtree Ridge
Reese Robertson, North Gwinnett
Kallie Henderson, Mountain View
