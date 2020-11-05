xctychamps-28.jpg
Scenes from the Gwinnett County Cross Country Championships on Saturday, September 12, 2020

Another high school cross country season saw Gwinnett runners fill up the spots on various all-region teams.

Here’s a region-by-region look at the 122 honorees:

Region 5-A Private

Boys

First team

Mac Howie, Wesleyan

Stafford McDaniel, Wesleyan

Braden Debow, Wesleyan

Shane Kelly, Wesleyan

Fletcher Morris, Wesleyan

Second team

Chris Izzo, Wesleyan

Jacob Price, Wesleyan

Girls

First team

Ellie Brewer, Hebron

Georgia Piper, Hebron

Sophie Villa, Wesleyan

Second team

Kendrick Archer, Wesleyan

Ashland Hemken, Wesleyan

Danielle Kelly, Wesleyan

Emma Shipp, Providence

Katherine Graddy, Wesleyan

Region 5-AAA

Boys

Second team

Noah Warner, GAC

Addison Alsobrook, GAC

Parker Hallock, GAC

Trey Woolley, GAC

Ridge Ridenour, GAC

Girls

Second team

Haile Rowe-Anderson, GAC

Jasmine Scruggs, GAC

Region 8-AAAAAA

Boys

First team

Ben Butcher, Dacula

Nathan Solomon, Shiloh

Hayden Squires, Dacula

Second team

Andy Salgado, Shiloh

Nicholas Phillips, Lanier

Carter Hales, Buford

Tyson Brown, Dacula

Girls

First team

Karsyn Rodney, Dacula

Annette Rodriguez, Lanier

Caroline Snell, Buford

Callie Snell, Buford

Caroline Montini, Buford

Katie Kress, Lanier

Second team

Samantha Carrera, Dacula

Stephanie Beltran, Dacula

Sarah Makarevic, Dacula

Emely Carbajal, Lanier

Emily Chamberlin, Lanier

Alyssa Willis, Lanier

Cameron Perry, Buford

Region 4-AAAAAAA

Boys

First team

Will Bray, Brookwood

Andrew Todd, Parkview

Caden Hall, Parkview

Jackson Harper, Brookwood

Seth Wheeler, Brookwood

Antonio Valenti, Parkview

Jonah Harper, Brookwood

Second team

Martin Robles, Parkview

Heyebel Tekle, Parkview

Benjamin Roberts, Brookwood

Jack Holcomb, Parkview

Nate Taylor, Grayson

Peyton Harley, Brookwood

Jeffrey McFarland, South Gwinnett

Girls

First team

Allie Wardle, Brookwood

Emma Geaney, Parkview

Haley Primm, Parkview

Abi Debebe, Parkview

Jaimie Chen, Parkview

Emma Ingalls, Brookwood

Addy Keszler, Brookwood

Second team

Hannah Mobley, Brookwood

Macy Felton, Brookwood

Trinity Thurman, Brookwood

Virginia Pastor, Grayson

Jillian Rovie, Brookwood

Gracie Geaney, Parkview

Lauren Lee, Grayson

Region 7-AAAAAAA

Boys

First team

Sebastian Rodriguez, Archer

Miles Ferguson, Archer

Skylar Taylor, Archer

Miguel Schlicht, Norcross

Delfino Juarez, Norcross

Elliott Januzelli, Norcross

Eric Van Ness, Norcross

Second team

Yonas Chimbanda, Norcross

Steven McCartney, Archer

Irving Murueta, Norcross

Jorge Patino, Discovery

Elijah Lamb, Archer

Shaw Maguire, Duluth

Girls

First team

Claudia Gatti, Norcross

Ashley Annis, Archer

Kyra Andrews, Norcross

Emily Cragin, Archer

Lyric Minter, Duluth

Second team

Sol Mendoza, Discovery

Paige Sandidge, Archer

Lahna Wempner, Archer

Ana Yerbabuena, Norcross

Kaitlyn Park, Duluth

Mae Lea Gordon, Norcross

Region 8-AAAAAAA

Boys

First team

Ethan Nordman, Mill Creek

Jake Peters, Mill Creek

Michael Maron, North Gwinnett

Aidan Van Derhei, Mill Creek

Yianni Pothoulakis, North Gwinnett

Andrew Giacalone, Mountain View

Joseph Kim, Mill Creek

Second team

Lance Wells, Mill Creek

Aldi Susanto, Peachtree Ridge

Marcus Lasey, Mountain View

Aiden Streleckis, North Gwinnett

Logan Sanders, Mountain View

Cole Hambacker, North Gwinnett

Matthew Drane, North Gwinnett

Girls

First team

Edith Kahiga, Mill Creek

Tori Meyer, North Gwinnett

Emily Guy, Mill Creek

Jewel Lewis, North Gwinnett

Marianna Gazzara, North Gwinnett

Jordyn Purnell, Mill Creek

Kate Scales, Mill Creek

Second team

Alex Surowiec, Mill Creek

Andrea Montes, Mill Creek

Laney Pierce, Peachtree Ridge

Abigail Snyder, North Gwinnett

Alitza Dennard, Peachtree Ridge

Reese Robertson, North Gwinnett

Kallie Henderson, Mountain View

