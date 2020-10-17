Gwinnett cross country runners had good showings Friday in the UAB Blazer Classic hosted by Alabama-Birmingham.
In the men’s Green Race, Georgia Tech’s James Cragin, an Archer grad, was 33rd in 24 minutes, 39 seconds on the 8K course. His teammate and fellow Archer grad Myles Collins was 42nd (24:48) and the Yellow Jackets’ Chris Cherono, a Grayson grad, was 85th in 26:09.
Peachtree Ridge grad Mary Kathryn Knott led the Georgia Tech women with a 21st-place finish. She ran 20:57.15 in the 6K. Teammate Hannah Petit, a Mill Creek grad, was 32nd in 21:13.28.
In the men’s Gold race, Collins Hill’s Kai Brickey, who runs for Augusta, was 22nd in 25:14. Former Hebron runner Michael Fabiano, now at Clemson, was 46th in 25:59.
Georgia Tech’s Sam Costa, a Mill Creek grad, took fourth in the men’s open race in 25:28.
Three Gwinnett runners were in the top 70 in the women’s open race, including Hebron grad Miranda Taylor of Augusta. She was 37th in 24:11. North Gwinnett’s Caroline Ursprung (Alabama-Huntsville) was 55th in 25:06 and Mill Creek’s Michaela Polk (Augusta) was 69th in 26:22.58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.