Gwinnett cross country runners and teams fared well over the weekend in the Coach Wood Invitational, held at McIntosh Nature Preserve in Whitesburg.
Hebron Christian’s Brooke Browning and Ellie Brewer had top finishes in the Girls 5K Championship race. Browning was ninth overall in 18 minutes, 20.91 seconds, and Brewer was 15th in 18:36.97. Parkview’s Emma Geaney was 26th (19:00.17) in that division as her team placed 10th, while the Mill Creek girls were ninth behind Isabelle Hahn (36th, 19:20.05), Edith Kahiga (37th, 19:20.56) and Emily Guy (38th, 19:20.87).
In the Championship Boys race, Norcross’ Miguel Schlicht was 11th in 15:29.36 to lead his team to fifth place. The Blue Devils also got good runs from Delfino Juarez (42nd, 15:58.48), Elliott Januzelli (51st, 16:10.08) and Eric Van Ness (53rd, 16:12.11).
The Mill Creek boys were 11th with an 18th-place finish from Ethan Nordman (15:41.15) and a 31st-place finish from Jacob Peters (15:50.01). Parkview got good showings in that division from Andrew Todd (27th, 15:46.01) and Caden Hall (49th, 16:08.57).
Brookwood won the Boys 5K D competition with 72 points, Archer was second at 122 and Wesleyan was fifth at 149.
The Broncos were led by third-place finisher Will Bray (15:49.50) along with Kadin McAllister (14th, 16:27.94), Seth Wheeler (17th, 16:34.38) and Jackson Harper (18th, 16:34.75). Sebastian Rodriguez won the Boys 5K D individual title in 15:42.11, and teammates Skylar Taylor (sixth, 16:04.96) and Miles Ferguson, (seventh, 16:05.01). Wesleyan was led by Mac Howie, (15th, 16:29.21), Braden Debow (16th, 16:32.62) and Shane Kelly (19th, 16:35.11), and North Gwinnett’s Michael Maron was 20th in that division in 16:36.20.
Brookwood was second in the Girls 5K D division and got an individual championship from Allie Wardle, whose time was 19:04.62. Teammate Emma Ingalls was 19th (20:27.04). Norcross’ girls had a pair of top-10 finishers in Claudia Gatti (fifth, 19:35.08) and Kyra Andrews (10th, 19:54.28).
Archer’s girls won the Girls 5K E division with four top-20 finishers — Emily Cragin (third, 19:55.77), Ashley Annis (sixth, 20:22.02), Paige Sandidge (eighth, 20:30.57) and Lahna Wempner (20th, 21:47.75).
