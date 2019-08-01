As the Gwinnett County Swim League morphed from its humble, early days into a widespread summer tradition, only a few constants remained over the years. One was Carole Cripe.
Cripe, affectionately known by her swimmers and most others as "Mrs. C," passed away Wednesday at the age of 85, leaving the local swimming community in mourning. She was a beloved coach for the Thunderbolts in the GCSL, which is closing in on its 50th season, for 36 years.
She retired from coaching after the 2013 season, when she was 79.
“'Mrs. C' was a fixture of coaches within the GCSL and her influence on hundreds of young swimmers is simply amazing,” outgoing GCSL president Bill Mahoney said. “Everyone in the GCSL will miss her presence and her kindness.”
The Illinois native joined the GCSL as a coach when she moved to Gwinnett and found a summer swim team for her son. Her son graduated in 1987, but Cripe stayed on for decades as a fixture in the league.
She followed the Thunderbolts to three different pools, spending the final 15 years of her GCSL career working with Thunderbolts head coach Jim Reason, also the head coach for Duluth High School’s swimming and diving program.
Her specialty, from the beginning, was the swimmers in the 6-and-under division. Most didn’t know the sport. Many didn’t know how to swim. But she embraced the league’s youngest athletes.
She coached Reason’s children when they were younger, and she taught Thunderbolts co-head coach Todd Weyandt how to swim. She was known to say the proper way to spell her nickname was “Missus C,” better matching the pronunciation used by her young swimmers.
“(Cripe) did nothing but 6-and-unders, that was her passion,” Reason said. “She loved on them. She pushed them. She made them fall in love with swimming and made them feel they were special. … We called her the heartbeat of our team and that’s really what she was. The last six years I’ve been coaching 6-and-unders and most of them, they don’t know much about 'Mrs. C.' But every swimmer 10 and up knows her and remembers her with such fondness. She’s just the heartbeat of what we are. We’re a big family.”
The Thunderbolt give out the Mrs. C Award yearly to a swimmer that best embodies Cripe’s attitude, support and love for the team. Up until last year, she presented the award in person.
She told the Daily Post in 2014 she had one rule for her young swimmers: “They have to smile.”
“There was never a doubt that 'Mrs C' loved her Bolts and wanted to see them do their best,” longtime GCSL board member Meg Rooney said. “But 'Mrs C' loved children and loved seeing all children perform at their very best. She was everything good about Gwinnett Swim League wrapped up in the body of a little lady with an iconic hat. There will never be another 'Mrs C.'”
Cripe’s famous hat, which she wore to county meets, made her recognizable to those on other teams in the league. It had the county championship pin from every meet since she joined the league, a treasured keepsake that always drew attention. People tried to buy it from her on occasion, but she never sold it.
An artist rendering of her iconic hat was on the county meet logo in 2011.
“She was a great treasure to me,” Reason said. “She is Mrs. Thunderbolts.”
Cripe's relationships with the swimmers started early, but she continued to keep up with them as they grew older.
"'Missus C' was the epitome of what some may call a 'Swim fairy godmother,'" former Thunderbolts swimmer Julie Granger said. "She was able to wave her magic wand and use her gentle and kind ways to inspire thousands of kids and parents of all ages to fall in love with the sport of swimming, with safety in the water, and with teamwork and camaraderie. She was foolproof in always sending, via snail mail, each of her swimmers a clipping from the newspaper anytime they were featured. I cherished and will continue to cherish those letters because it was clear she was always looking out for each and every one of us.
"I could always count on her to keep me inspired and motivated even when I thought I'd had the worst race in the pool. She always had something positive and loving to say that would right the ship and straighten up my attitude. Her impact has reached swimmers who have gone on to do amazing things all over the globe, from Olympians to decorated Navy officers and everything in between. Her presence will be greatly missed. She is a true legend and her spirit and love will forever live on in the Thunderbolts and Gwinnett County swim families."