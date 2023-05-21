The Gwinnett County Swim League, a staple of the community for decades, will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this season.
There will once again be 40 neighborhood-based teams from across the county participating in the league, and more than 5,000 swimmers between the ages of 4 and 18. The first meets begin Thursday and run through the GCSL Championship Meet at Georgia Tech from July 7-9.
The league was established in 1973 with three teams, but as the county grew it has expanded to help represent neighborhoods and give young swimmers from all across the Gwinnett area the opportunity to participate in the sport and enjoy their summer socializing with those around them.
Kameron Taylor, the president of the GCSL, credited the longterm success over such a long period to its flexibility and the contributions of the several members, along with other factors.
“I think we’re able to sustain (success) over the last 50 years because the league continues to be flexible with our teams and with the community," Taylor said. "Each year we work with council members that represent each one of their teams and the board has meetings with them. We’re constantly trying to evolve with rules and regulations.”
Taylor continued by describing the impact that the teams and council members have on the children participating in the league.
“The league provides the backbone structure, but it’s truly the teams, (and) the council members that run those teams that make it the most meaningful for those kids each season around the pool deck,” Taylor said.
The time investment and dedication from local communities have fueled an enjoyable experience for families.
“Each community is bringing together their people within the neighborhoods and surrounding areas, and just having that camaraderie, the excitement of watching these swimmers start at age 4 and progress through the program as high school athletes, to collegiate athletes, and even some of our Olympians over the years," Taylor said. "Which I think is just phenomenal. Kids fall in love with it, they fall in love with the team part of it, the friendships they make, and they fall in love with the sport. So it just continues to keep evolving itself amongst the community which makes it so much fun.”
As Taylor mentioned, there have been a plethora of swimmers who have gone through the league and been able to progress their careers within the sport to heights such as the collegiate and Olympic levels.
“This year alone I know a handful of people — and I think it speaks volumes for itself — where you (former participants) start off as a swimmer in this league, sometimes you advance to an assistant coach, you leave and go off into your professional settings, and now we’re starting to see that swimmer who started with us bring back their own personal family members and bringing the next generations to start through," Taylor said. "I think that speaks volumes to what the league is doing because (the former participants) from years ago are able to see the fundamentals that our league has established and built its principles on are now being able to provide that for their own kids.”
Fifty years is a remarkable milestone for the families and the community, and it is a source of pride for the league.
“It’s all volunteers that do this for the love of the sport, for the love of their kids and for their community," Taylor said. "I think that (volunteers and participants) have to look at it as that together, collectively, all of us working together, we are impacting millions and that to me is what is so amazing.”
The GCSL held a kickoff event for the anniversary April 28 at 550 Trackside in Lawrenceville. Past coaches, team council representatives, board members, parents, sponsors and other supporters of the GCSL were in attendance. At the event, the league announced its new scholarship program and hosted a 50/50 raffle to establish the fund for the program. The new program is designed to help alleviate the financial stress that students face when continuing to pursue their education after high school and will be awarded to students of the league.
“The application opens up June 1st and it's going to be for seniors in order to offer two $500 scholarships this year," Taylor said. "It’s going to be a non-affiliated group of individuals that will evaluate the applicants (and) the process that they submit, and essays, and then make the decisions from there. Our goal is to announce (the recipients) at the county swim meet.”
For Jim Reason, a current coach of over 20 years for the Thunderbolts of the GCSL and over 20 years for Duluth High School, the anniversary signifies both the consistency of the GCSL and the preparation for swimming at higher competitive levels.
“The consistency of the league has been very impressive,” Reason said. “I have to look at it from more than just a summer league point of view since I’ve been coaching high school in the county for 24 years. It has made Gwinnett County the best county in the state. This league prepares kids for all levels of high school swimming. This league allows them to get to start.”
Reason also noted the role of former and current coaches that have benefitted the league.
“I’ve also been impressed in my 24 years, just the level of coaching," he said. "Just some great, great coaches who have been around for a very long time and coaches who teach the kids not only the proper way to swim but a love of swimming that so many of them will keep with them.”
Reason credited a lot of his motivation for coaching in the GCSL to the opportunity to develop and interact with future swimmers and their families at Duluth High School at a young age.
“When I got to Duluth in 1999, they had a couple (of) programs in Duluth that fed into Duluth High School," Reason said. "It was very important for me that if I was going to stay at Duluth for a long time, that I wanted to train my future. I wanted to be able to teach them the right way, learn how to be a family (and) team, get to be out in the community, get to know the parents and establish a program.”
Reason continued by saying that his biggest takeaway from coaching in the GCSL is the friendships made along the way.
“For me, it's just establishing those relationships," Reason said. "My wife and I moved out here (Gwinnett County) in '98 and absolutely love the community of Duluth. I just knew that this is somewhere where I wanted to teach and coach and so for me it was about establishing a relationship with my future high school families and to be able to instill a love of swimming in these kids. The Thunderbolts have allowed me to do that, it’s been extremely rewarding.”
Reason helped grow the love for swimming within his own family as well, with both of his children having swam in the league and at Duluth with him as their coach. His daughter, Tyler, also had the opportunity to be an assistant coach with the Thunderbolts alongside her father, after graduating high school a few years ago.
“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Reason said when asked about the meaningful moments and experiences he shared with his children while being their coach. “Any coach will tell you, getting a chance to coach your kids in anything, especially at a sport where in Gwinnett County it’s just the highest level of competition and to see them succeed, (I) couldn’t be prouder.”
