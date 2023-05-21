20210711SpaarGwinnettSwim2-131.jpg

Swimmers dive in for a race in the 2022 Gwinnett County Swim League Championship Meet at Georgia Tech.

 Jamie Spaar

The Gwinnett County Swim League, a staple of the community for decades, will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this season.

There will once again be 40 neighborhood-based teams from across the county participating in the league, and more than 5,000 swimmers between the ages of 4 and 18. The first meets begin Thursday and run through the GCSL Championship Meet at Georgia Tech from July 7-9.

