Of the more than 6,000 athletes in the Gwinnett County Swim League, the top performers emerged over the weekend in the Gwinnett County Swim League Championships at Georgia Tech.
The league’s most prolific point-scorers were honored with high-point awards after the conclusion of each session. The swimmers who scored the most points at the county meet in each age group are as follows:
Boys 6-and-under
1. Bristan Nocera, Cedar Creek, 72
2. Hogan Leverett, Hamilton Mill, 66
3. Tripp Wiggins, Peachtree Corners, 64
Girls 6-and-under
1. Quinn Fleming, Norke Forke, 72
2. Mallory Klemmer, Thunderbolts, 66
3. Emma Medina, Thunderbolts, 64
Boys 7-8
1. Ryan Qi, Berkeley Hills, 108
2. Nathan Terriot, Edinburgh, 105
3. Christian Oates, Chateau Elan, 96
Girls 7-8
1. Madeline Curtis, Connemara, 102
2. Kaila McCalla, Flowers Crossing, 99
3. Melanie Jones, Summit Chase, 98
Boys 9-10
1. Carson Waters, Rivermoore, 108
2. David Ososanya, Thunderbolts, 98
2. Tad Thompson, Wild Timber, 98
Girls 9-10
1. Morgan Davis, Summit Chase, 108
2. Kaela Heffner, Flowers Crossing, 99
3. Lilah Collins, Spalding Corners, 90
Boys 11-12
1. Isaac Saenz, Hanarry Estates, 108
2. Baylor Stanton, Connemara, 102
3. David Duong, Evergreen Lakes, 99
3. Noah Silvers, Flowers Crossing, 99
Girls 11-12
1. Emma Reiser, Wild Timber, 105
2. Maria Fitzsimmons, Rivershyre, 105
3. Lillian Tong, Thunderbolts, 97
Boys 13-14
1. Matthew Scalzi, Cedar Creek, 104
1. Charles Tu, Lansmoore, 104
3. Harrison Wright, Coopers Pond, 102
Girls 13-14
1. Catie Choate, Fields, 108
2. Emma Livezey, Peachtree Station, 101
3. Samantha Stoffle, Cedar Creek, 97
3. Jamison Tiller, Lansmoore, 97
3. Charlotte Thompson, Wild Timber, 97
Boys 15-18
1. Jake Magahey, Hamilton Mill, 108
2. Nathaniel Stoffle, Cedar Creek, 102
3. Mikael Getahoun, Morning View, 100
Girls 15-18
1. Sarah-Grace Thompson, Wild Timber, 108
2. Caroline Irwin, Lansmoore, 100
3. Courtney Niemann, Wild Timber, 97