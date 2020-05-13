The popular Gwinnett County Swim League has called off its summer season because of coronavirus concerns, the league announced this week.
More than 6,000 swimmers ages 18 and under compete each summer in the GCSL, which features 43 neighborhood-based teams and uses Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center for its large, season-ending meet. It is a summer tradition in Gwinnett that won’t happen for the first time since it launched in 1973.
The league initially pushed back its start date with hopes of making the 2020 season happen.
“The GCSL has shared some difficult news with their swim families this week,” the league announced in a statement. “No one could have foreseen the disruptions we are experiencing due to COVID-19. The spread of this virus has resulted in significant changes in our daily lives. Despite our best efforts to adjust and try to push back the start to the swim season, we have come to the conclusion that we cannot safely proceed with the 2020 GCSL Summer Swim Season.
“Over the last nine weeks, the Board of Directors has conducted numerous meetings and phone conferences to identify all options possible in order to proceed with the season. Based on commentary from the Federal, State, Local Government and the CDC’s new requirements to open aquatic facilities, there is no way to adequately have our all-volunteer team council maintain social distance, disinfect and keep everyone safe around the pool with the number of participants and spectators at each swim meet and practice session.
“There are over 6,000 swimmers that participate within the GCSL and we understand that there will be great disappointment. We too are disappointed. However, part of our objectives for a successful swim season includes keeping our swimmers, their families, and the spectators safe. The GCSL Board of Directors is already looking ahead and planning for the 2021 season. We will be excited to welcome swimmers back in the pool during the 2021 summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.