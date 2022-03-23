After a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame has relaunched its events.
Up first is the 2022 Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame Celebration of Champions, scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 at Gas South District Conference Center as a way to celebrate the first 10 classes inducted between 2010 and 2019. The event is headlined by a question-and-answer session with Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart, fresh off winning last season’s national championship, the school’s first in football since 1980.
Parkview grad Matt Stinchcomb, a 2010 inductee into the Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame, will interview Smart during the celebration. Stinchcomb is a former All-American football player at Georgia and a first-round NFL draft pick.
A pre-event mixer and silent auction kicks off the evening at 6:30 p.m., followed by a 7:30 p.m. program that includes dinner, the interview with Smart and remarks from Gwinnett County Public Schools superintendent Calvin Watts. The Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame is operated by the GCPS Foundation, a non-profit which funds scholarships and academic initiatives of GCPS.
South Gwinnett grad Buck Lanford of Fox 5/WAGA-TV in Atlanta is the event’s emcee.
The Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame plans to induct its next Hall of Fame class later this year — its last group of inductees were honored in 2019.
