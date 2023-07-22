Featured speaker Kim Mulkey, head women's basketball coach at LSU (in colorful jacket), poses with the 2023 inductees at the Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame Induction at Gas South District on July 21, 2023.
North Gwinnett grad Jared Cook, middle, poses for a photo with his parents Carl and Yulinda Cook after his induction into the Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame at Gas South District on July 21, 2023.
Dale Zanine
Longtime Parkview football coach Cecil Flowe speaks during his Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame induction at Gas South District on July 21, 2023.
Dale Zanine
Featured speaker Kim Mulkey, head women's basketball coach at LSU (in colorful jacket), poses with the 2023 inductees at the Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame Induction at Gas South District on July 21, 2023.
Dale Zanine
Former Collins Hill runner Amanda Winslow Rego speaks during her Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame induction at Gas South District on July 21, 2023.
Dale Zanine
Peachtree Ridge grad Rhea Taylor poses for a photo with her parents Bobby and Coyita Taylor after her Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame induction at Gas South District on July 21, 2023.
Dale Zanine
Shiloh grad Brock Newman speaks during his Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame induction at Gas South District on July 21, 2023.
Dale Zanine
Daily Post sports editor Will Hammock speaks during his Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame induction at Gas South District on July 21, 2023.
Dale Zanine
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey speaks during the Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame induction at Gas South District on July 21, 2023.
DULUTH — As with all years since the Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame was founded in 2010, the ceremony for this year’s induction class was special for the six new inductees and their family and friends.
But as the first such ceremony following a four-year hiatus that started during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s banquet and program took on an extra special feeling Friday night at the Gas South Convention Center.
