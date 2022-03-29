urgent Gwinnett County Senior All-Star Basketball Games set for Wednesday at Grayson From Staff Reports Mar 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The 13th annual Gwinnett County Senior All-Star Basketball Games will be held Wednesday at Grayson High School.The girls game begins at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event, which raises money for for Atlanta Diabetes Association, are available at GoFan.com.The Gwinnett seniors participating in the games have been divided into the following teams: Boys Home TeamThomas Allard, North GwinnettIsaiah Bertie, ShilohJustin Birch, LanierZailan Blue, DiscoveryChance Boothe, Mountain ViewTony Carpio, Providence ChristianDylan Gary, North GwinnettMalique Ewin, BerkmarDamoni Harrison, ArcherD.J. Leak, ShilohMaalik Leitch, South GwinnettKaden McArthur, Collins HillA.J. Muller, Collins HillTrevon Payton, ShilohOsiris Shabazz, BrookwoodChauncey Wiggins, GraysonAsher Woods, ParkviewBoys Away TeamCaleb Blackwell, GraysonBryce Blaine, BerkmarAndrew Daniels, DuluthJerry Deng, NorcrossChristian Drummer, ArcherMajor Freeman, ArcherJosh Fulton, Greater Atlanta ChristianR.J. Godfrey, North GwinnettJairus Griffin, Peachtree RidgeKamren Heathington, South Gwinnett Jermahri Hill, BerkmarMalcolm Noel, Peachtree RidgeEddie Page, Greater Atlanta ChristianDjayy Phipps, DuluthJameel Rideout, BerkmarAlahn Sumler, BufordJaylon Taylor, BufordNoble Thomas, Central GwinnettGirls Home TeamCatherine Alben, GraysonSydni Arnold, Mountain ViewRiley Bryan, LanierSariya Henry, GraysonZaria Hurston, NorcrossKarina Lopez, LanierJada Richardson, DuluthAlex Smith, Peachtree RidgeChyday Taylor, MeadowcreekAmber Turner, GraysonMia Walker, ArcherGirls Away TeamNedisha Ford, BrookwoodChae Harris, ShilohTylia Kemp, GraysonLaniya Kenon, NorcrossMalia Melton, Hebron ChristianDeNaeja Morton, NorcrossShannon Niles, BrookwoodJessie Parish, Hebron ChristianAnna Smith, Peachtree RidgeNeKaya Williams, Brookwood 