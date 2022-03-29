IMG_5679.JPEG

The 13th annual Gwinnett County Senior All-Star Basketball Games will be held Wednesday at Grayson High School.

The girls game begins at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event, which raises money for for Atlanta Diabetes Association, are available at GoFan.com.

The Gwinnett seniors participating in the games have been divided into the following teams:

Boys Home Team

Thomas Allard, North Gwinnett

Isaiah Bertie, Shiloh

Justin Birch, Lanier

Zailan Blue, Discovery

Chance Boothe, Mountain View

Tony Carpio, Providence Christian

Dylan Gary, North Gwinnett

Malique Ewin, Berkmar

Damoni Harrison, Archer

D.J. Leak, Shiloh

Maalik Leitch, South Gwinnett

Kaden McArthur, Collins Hill

A.J. Muller, Collins Hill

Trevon Payton, Shiloh

Osiris Shabazz, Brookwood

Chauncey Wiggins, Grayson

Asher Woods, Parkview

Boys Away Team

Caleb Blackwell, Grayson

Bryce Blaine, Berkmar

Andrew Daniels, Duluth

Jerry Deng, Norcross

Christian Drummer, Archer

Major Freeman, Archer

Josh Fulton, Greater Atlanta Christian

R.J. Godfrey, North Gwinnett

Jairus Griffin, Peachtree Ridge

Kamren Heathington, South Gwinnett

Jermahri Hill, Berkmar

Malcolm Noel, Peachtree Ridge

Eddie Page, Greater Atlanta Christian

Djayy Phipps, Duluth

Jameel Rideout, Berkmar

Alahn Sumler, Buford

Jaylon Taylor, Buford

Noble Thomas, Central Gwinnett

Girls Home Team

Catherine Alben, Grayson

Sydni Arnold, Mountain View

Riley Bryan, Lanier

Sariya Henry, Grayson

Zaria Hurston, Norcross

Karina Lopez, Lanier

Jada Richardson, Duluth

Alex Smith, Peachtree Ridge

Chyday Taylor, Meadowcreek

Amber Turner, Grayson

Mia Walker, Archer

Girls Away Team

Nedisha Ford, Brookwood

Chae Harris, Shiloh

Tylia Kemp, Grayson

Laniya Kenon, Norcross

Malia Melton, Hebron Christian

DeNaeja Morton, Norcross

Shannon Niles, Brookwood

Jessie Parish, Hebron Christian

Anna Smith, Peachtree Ridge

NeKaya Williams, Brookwood

