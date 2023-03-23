The 14th annual Gwinnett County Senior All-Star Basketball Games will be held Monday, March 27 at Central Gwinnett High School.
The girls game begins at 6 p.m., followed by the boys matchup at 7:30 p.m.
Rosters for the games are as follows:
GIRLS
Team Grant
Diana Collins, Brookwood
Jade Weathersby, Brookwood
Kennedy Daniels, Brookwood
Ciera Hall, Brookwood
Drayauna Cook, Shiloh
Sierra Driessen, Central Gwinnett
Joy Harris, Central Gwinnett
Olivia Orsley, Central Gwinnett
Jazmine Grant, South Gwinnett
Jael Chadwick, Providence Christian
Trinity Thomas, Greater Atlanta Christian
Team Cooper
Courtney Nesbitt, Archer
Ashanti Bryant, Archer
Taniya McGowan, Archer
Samara Saunders, Grayson
Jyahni Smith, Grayson
Ajanae Jones, Lanier
Gamyzhae Williams, Lanier
Veronaye Charlton, Norcross
Kayla Lindsey, Norcross
Andreonia Doe, Mill Creek
Nia Anderson, Peachtree Ridge
BOYS
Team Whiting
Dominic Dupigny, Seckinger
Blake Seitz, North Gwinnett
Jackson Sousa, Dacula
Colby Williams, Discovery
Jonathan Taylor, Mill Creek
Nate Eroh, Mill Creek
Stephen Akwiwu, Mill Creek
Osmar Garcia, Lanier
John Mark Avitable, Central Gwinnett
Evan Dunston, Brookwood
Mason Smith, Duluth
Bilal Abdur-Rahman, Norcross
Lamariyon Jordan, Norcross
Devin McClain, Providence Christian
Tyson Jones, Berkmar
Ansar Osman, South Gwinnett
Team Freeman
Julian Walker, North Gwinnett
Lane Vance, North Gwinnett
Keishawn Hampton, Collins Hill
Jacy Miles, Central Gwinnett
D’Marion Cooper, Central Gwinnett
Rontavious Blackshear, Meadowcreek
Bradley Goines, Peachtree Ridge
Khush Chauhan, Peachtree Ridge
Samarion Bond, Norcross
Mier Panoam, Norcross
Justin Redmond, South Gwinnett
Elijah Davis, Archer
Emmanuel Okogie, Shiloh
Chad Moodie, Grayson
Thomas Malcolm, Providence Christian
