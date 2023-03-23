©Dale Zanine 2022_12_12 00404.jpg

Mill Creek's Jonathan Taylor (3) drives to the basket against Parkview on Dec. 12, 2022 at Mill Creek High School.

 Dale Zanine

The 14th annual Gwinnett County Senior All-Star Basketball Games will be held Monday, March 27 at Central Gwinnett High School.

The girls game begins at 6 p.m., followed by the boys matchup at 7:30 p.m.

