Parkview's Ryan Spikes pitches during a victory over North Paulding in the Class AAAAAAA finals at Truist Park.

Gwinnett players in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft (by year with school, round and organization):

2021

Name School Round Organization

Ryan Spikes Parkview 3 Tampa Bay Rays

Logan Cerny Parkview (Troy) 10 Philadelphia Phillies

Marc Davis South Gwinnett (Florida SW) 11 Washington Nationals

Davis Sharpe Mill Creek (Clemson) 13 Cleveland Indians

Alaska Abney Mill Creek (Coastal Carolina) 15 Cleveland Indians

2020

Name School Round Organization

Carson Taylor GAC (Virginia Tech) 4 Los Angeles Dodgers

Baron Radcliff Norcross (Georgia Tech) 5 Philadelphia Phillies

2019

Name School Round Organization

Nasim Nunez Collins Hill 2 Miami Marlins

Graeme Stinson Norcross (Duke) 4 Tampa Bay Rays

Will Holland Collins Hill (Auburn) 5 Minnesota Twins

Will Ethridge Parkview (Ole Miss) 5 Colorado Rockies

Andrew Schultz GAC (Tennessee) 6 Philadelphia Phillies

Gavin Collyer Mountain View 12 Texas Rangers

Cam Coursey Lanier (GGC) 13 Arizona Diamondbacks

Cam Shepherd P’tree Ridge (UGA) 20 Tampa Bay Rays

Cole Zabowski Collins Hill (Ole Miss) 22 Detroit Tigers

Matthew Swain Georgia Gwinnett 23 Minnesota Twins

Riley King Collins Hill (UGA) 26 Atlanta Braves

Jonathan French Parkview 30 Cleveland Indians

Bradley Blalock Grayson 32 Boston Red Sox

Kevin Coulter Buford (Mercer) 33 Cleveland Indians

Ramsey David Buford 35 Arizona Diamondbacks

Marc Davis South Gwinnett 38 Chicago Cubs

2018

Name School Round Organization

Joey Bart Buford (Georgia Tech) 1 San Francisco Giants

Parker Meadows Grayson 2 Detroit Tigers

Will Banfield Brookwood Comp. Bal. B Miami Marlins

Cabera Weaver South Gwinnett 7 Chicago White Sox

A.J. Moore Mtn. View (Kennesaw St.) 10 Cincinnati Reds

Nick Gatewood Peachtree Ridge (Georgia St.) 11 San Diego Padres

Jake Higginbotham Buford (Clemson) 11 Atlanta Braves

Justin Lewis GAC (Kentucky) 12 Arizona Diamondbacks

Chase Chaney Mtn. View 16 Los Angeles Angels

Christian Vann Parkview (Mercer) 25 Washington Nationals

Brandt Stallings (Buford native, Ga. Tech/GCSU) 28 Cincinnati Reds

Drew Wharton Peachtree Ridge (Clemson) 30 Chicago Cubs

Beau Brundage Mill Creek (Portland) 33 Tampa Bay Rays

Davis Sharpe Mill Creek 34 Pittsburgh Pirates

Lavoisier Fisher North Gwinnett 37 Pittsburgh Pirates

Matthew Klug Brookwood 38 Chicago White Sox

Cole Uvila Ga. Gwinnett 40 Texas Rangers

2017

Name School Round Organization

Justin Lewis GAC (Kentucky) 11 Tampa Bay Rays

Trevor Craport Norcross (Georgia Tech) 11 Baltimore Orioles

Tucker Baca North Gwinnett (St. Katherine) 12 Baltimore Orioles

Austin Upshaw Buford (Kennesaw St.) 13 Chicago Cubs

Oscar Serratos Grayson 14 Cleveland Indians

Garrett Whitlock Providence (UAB) 18 New York Yankees

Brandon Benson Grayson (GCSU) 20 St. Louis Cardinals

Ryan Askew Collins Hill (Mercer) 29 Tampa Bay Rays

Colin Hall Wesleyan 39 Colorado Rockies

Ian Jenkins Collins Hill 40 Cincinnati Reds

Baron Radcliff Norcross 40 Atlanta Braves

2016

Name School Round Organization

Kyle Lewis Shiloh (Mercer) 1 Seattle Mariners

Brandon Marsh Buford 2 Los Angeles Angels

Josh Merrigan Ga. Gwinnett College 10 Texas Rangers

Justin Glover Buford 26 Tampa Bay Rays

Cam Shepherd Peachtree Ridge 29 Boston Red Sox

Will Ethridge Parkview 35 Seattle Mariners

Will Solomon Ga. Gwinnett College 38 San Diego Padres

2015

Name School Round Organization

Christin Stewart Providence (Tennessee) 1 Detroit Tigers

Nick Neidert Peachtree Ridge 2 Seattle Mariners

Jahmai Jones Wesleyan 2 Los Angeles Angels

Zack Erwin Duluth (Clemson) 4 Chicago White Sox

Mac Marshall Parkview (Chipola CC) 4 San Francisco Giants

Chad Smith South 5 Texas Rangers

Curtis Terry Archer 13 Texas Rangers

Cedric Mullins Brookwood (Campbell) 13 Baltimore Orioles

Jordan Hillyer Hebron (Kennesaw St.) 14 Miami Marlins

Ryne Inman Parkview 15 Seattle Mariners

Isiah Gilliam Parkview (Chipola CC) 20 New York Yankees

Joey Bart Buford 27 Tampa Bay Rays

Jake Higginbotham Buford 27 New York Mets

Christian Turnipseed Ga. Gwinnett College 28 Baltimore Orioles

Connor Bennett Buford 34 Cincinnati Reds

Carter Hall Wesleyan 34 Atlanta Braves

Beau Brundage Mill Creek 38 Philadelphia Phillies

Jared Walsh Peachtree Ridge (Georgia) 39 Los Angeles Angels

2014

Name School Round Organization

Sam Clay Buford (Georgia Tech) 4 Minnesota Twins

Greg Brody Mill Creek (Belmont) 11 San Francisco Giants

Montrell Marshall South Gwinnett 12 Cincinnati Reds

Jamie Ritchie Buford (Belmont) 13 Houston Astros

Josh Heddinger Buford (Georgia Tech) 14 Detroit Tigers

Matt Grimes Mill Creek (Georgia Tech) 18 Baltimore Orioles

Justin Lewis GAC 19 San Diego Padres

Mac Marshall Parkview 21 Houston Astros

Isiah Gilliam Parkview 23 Chicago Cubs

John Fidanza Ga. Gwinnett College 23 Arizona Diamondbacks

Zeke McGranahan Ga. Gwinnett College 23 Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Carpenter Ga. Gwinnett College 25 Los Angeles Angels

Tucker Baca North Gwinnett 32 Atlanta Braves

Eric Alonzo Mill Creek (Ga. Southern) 40 Los Angeles Angels

2013

Name School Round Organization

Austin Meadows Grayson 1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Josh Hart Parkview Comp. A Baltimore Orioles

Nick Blount South Gwinnett (Southern Poly. St.) 9 Chicago White Sox

Nick Jones North Gwinnett (Chatt. Valley CC) 14 San Francisco Giants

Bryan Hudson Mill Creek 15 Boston Red Sox

Jarrett Freeland Parkview 15 Cincinnati Reds

Chris Erwin Grayson 28 Minnesota Twins

Matt Grimes Mill Creek (Georgia Tech) 31 Philadelphia Phillies

2012

Name School Round Organization

Lucas Sims Brookwood 1 Atlanta Braves

James Ramsey Wesleyan (Florida St.) 1 St. Louis Cardinals

Matt Olson Parkview Comp. A Oakland A’s

Mason Felt Hebron 5 Cincinnati Reds

Ronnie Freeman Brookwood (Kennesaw St.) 5 Arizona Diamondbacks

Drew Steckenrider GAC (Tennessee) 8 Miami Marlins

Brian Holmes Mill Creek (Wake Forest) 13 Houston Astros

Ross Heffley Brookwood (Western Carolina) 17 Atlanta Braves

Jordan Hillyer Hebron 20 Miami Marlins

Josh Carr Shiloh (Kennesaw St.) 28 Detroit Tigers

2011

Name School Round Organization

Zach Cone Parkview (Georgia) Comp. A Texas Rangers

Grayson Garvin Wesleyan (Vanderbilt) Comp. A Tampa Bay Rays

Jake Burnette Buford 7 Pittsburgh Pirates

Danny Lockhart Hebron 10 Chicago Cubs

Trey Martin Brookwood 13 Chicago Cubs

Troy Snitker Brookwood (North Georgia) 19 Atlanta Braves

James Ramsey Wesleyan (Florida St.) 22 Minnesota Twins

Justice French Collins Hill (Mercer) 25 Cincinnati Reds

Nick Moore Brookwood 30 Boston Red Sox

Brock Bennett GAC (Alabama) 33 San Francisco Giants

Tyler Maloof Norcross (Georgia) 34 Cleveland Indians

Richard Pirkle Norcross (GCSU) 35 Colorado Rockies

Kent Rollins South Gwinnett 48 San Diego Padres

2010

Name School Round Organization

Chris Hawkins North Gwinnett 3 Toronto Blue Jays

Matthew Grimes Mill Creek 4 Chicago White Sox

Jeff Shields Central Gwinnett (Chattahoochee Valley) 7 Arizona Diamondbacks

Tony Plagman Wesleyan (Georgia Tech) 9 Detroit Tigers

Chase Burnette Buford (Georgia Tech) 18 Cleveland Indians

Justin Earls Collins Hill (Georgia) 31 Texas Rangers

Matt Hill Grayson (Chattahoochee Valley) 33 Texas Rangers

James Buckelew Collins Hill 45 Minnesota Twins

2009

Name School Round Organization

Shannon Wilkerson Dacula (Augusta St.) 8 Boston Red Sox

Brandon Jacobs Parkview 10 Boston Red Sox

Daniel Sarisky Duluth (Oglethorpe) 40 Houston Astros

Forrest Garrett Norcross 41 Texas Rangers

Tony Plagman Wesleyan (Georgia Tech) 46 New York Yankees

Justin Earls Collins Hill (Georgia) 47 Pittsburgh Pirates

2008

Name School Round Organization

Charlie Blackmon North Gwinnett (Georgia Tech) 2 Colorado Rockies

Zach Cone Parkview 3 Los Angeles Angels

Jeremie Tice Dacula (College of Charleston) 6 Cleveland Indians

Collin McHugh Providence (Berry) 18 New York Mets

Rob Flanigan South Gwinnett (North Georgia) 29 San Francisco Giants

Bronson Gagner Parkview 43 Cincinnati Reds

Grayson Garvin Wesleyan 45 Houston Astros

2007

Name School Round Organization

Stephen Dodson Wesleyan (Georgia) 18 Kansas City Royals

Mitch Rider North Gwinnett 47 Florida Marlins

Stephen McCray Parkview (Young Harris) 50 St. Louis Cardinals

2006

Name School Round Organization

Blake Wood North Gwinnett (Georgia Tech) 3 Kansas City Royals

Joey Side South Gwinnett (Georgia) 6 Arizona Diamondbacks

Tim Gustafson Parkview (Georgia Tech) 9 Atlanta Braves

K.D. Kang Parkview 15 Tampa Bay Devil Rays

Justin Curry Buford 33 Cincinnati Reds

Stephen McCray Parkview 34 Tampa Bay Devil Rays

2005

Name School Round Organization

Stephen Brock North Gwinnett (Chipola CC) 14 Los Angeles Angels

Charlie Blackmon North Gwinnett (Young Harris) 20 Boston Red Sox

Kevin Bulger Brookwood (North Georgia) 25 Kansas City Royals

Anthony Carter Parkview (Georgia Perimeter) 26 Chicago White Sox

Drew Morgan Norcross 35 San Diego Padres

2004

Name School Round Organization

Brad McCann Duluth (Clemson) 6 Florida Marlins

Clint Sammons Parkview (Georgia) 6 Atlanta Braves

Chris Covington Brookwood 9 Pittsburgh Pirates

Charlie Blackmon North Gwinnett 28 Florida Marlins

Shaun Spearman St. Pius 38 Chicago White Sox

2003

Name School Round Organization

Brian Rogers Berkmar (Georgia Southern) 11 Detroit Tigers

Adam Brandenburg South Gwinnett (Kennesaw State) 21 Cleveland Indians

Jason Fellows Berkmar (Georgia Perimeter) 36 Chicago Cubs

2002

Name School Round Organization

Jeff Francoeur Parkview 1 Atlanta Braves

Brian McCann Duluth 2 Atlanta Braves

Brian Bulger Brookwood (Georgia College & State) 25 Tampa Bay Devil Rays

Brian Rogers Berkmar 30 Oakland Athletics

Matt Handley GAC 50 Atlanta Braves

2001

Name School Round Organization

Jason Bulger Brookwood (Valdosta State) 1 Arizona Diamondbacks

Jeff Keppinger Parkview (Georgia) 4 Pittsburgh Pirates

Jason Fellows Berkmar 9 PIttsburgh Pirates

Brad Bouras Parkview (Columbus State) 21 Chicago Cubs

Sean Pittman Central Gwinnett (North Georgia) 34 New York Mets

Barry Richardson Dacula (Lake City CC) 35 Kansas City Royals

Clint Sammons Parkview 43 Los Angles Dodgers

Kevin Bulger Brookwood 43 San Francisco Giants

Brian Bulger Brookwood (South Georgia College) 49 San Francisco Giants

2000

Name School Round Organization

Lee Rodney Dacula 10 Detroit Tigers

Billy Keppinger Parkview (Lake City CC) 14 Kansas City Royals

Jordan Griswold Shiloh 18 Montreal Expos

Jonathan Craig Shiloh (Young Harris) 24 New York Mets

Adam Brandenburg South Gwinnett 34 Atlanta Braves

