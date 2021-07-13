Gwinnett players in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft (by year with school, round and organization):
2021
Name School Round Organization
Ryan Spikes Parkview 3 Tampa Bay Rays
Logan Cerny Parkview (Troy) 10 Philadelphia Phillies
Marc Davis South Gwinnett (Florida SW) 11 Washington Nationals
Davis Sharpe Mill Creek (Clemson) 13 Cleveland Indians
Alaska Abney Mill Creek (Coastal Carolina) 15 Cleveland Indians
2020
Name School Round Organization
Carson Taylor GAC (Virginia Tech) 4 Los Angeles Dodgers
Baron Radcliff Norcross (Georgia Tech) 5 Philadelphia Phillies
2019
Name School Round Organization
Nasim Nunez Collins Hill 2 Miami Marlins
Graeme Stinson Norcross (Duke) 4 Tampa Bay Rays
Will Holland Collins Hill (Auburn) 5 Minnesota Twins
Will Ethridge Parkview (Ole Miss) 5 Colorado Rockies
Andrew Schultz GAC (Tennessee) 6 Philadelphia Phillies
Gavin Collyer Mountain View 12 Texas Rangers
Cam Coursey Lanier (GGC) 13 Arizona Diamondbacks
Cam Shepherd P’tree Ridge (UGA) 20 Tampa Bay Rays
Cole Zabowski Collins Hill (Ole Miss) 22 Detroit Tigers
Matthew Swain Georgia Gwinnett 23 Minnesota Twins
Riley King Collins Hill (UGA) 26 Atlanta Braves
Jonathan French Parkview 30 Cleveland Indians
Bradley Blalock Grayson 32 Boston Red Sox
Kevin Coulter Buford (Mercer) 33 Cleveland Indians
Ramsey David Buford 35 Arizona Diamondbacks
Marc Davis South Gwinnett 38 Chicago Cubs
2018
Name School Round Organization
Joey Bart Buford (Georgia Tech) 1 San Francisco Giants
Parker Meadows Grayson 2 Detroit Tigers
Will Banfield Brookwood Comp. Bal. B Miami Marlins
Cabera Weaver South Gwinnett 7 Chicago White Sox
A.J. Moore Mtn. View (Kennesaw St.) 10 Cincinnati Reds
Nick Gatewood Peachtree Ridge (Georgia St.) 11 San Diego Padres
Jake Higginbotham Buford (Clemson) 11 Atlanta Braves
Justin Lewis GAC (Kentucky) 12 Arizona Diamondbacks
Chase Chaney Mtn. View 16 Los Angeles Angels
Christian Vann Parkview (Mercer) 25 Washington Nationals
Brandt Stallings (Buford native, Ga. Tech/GCSU) 28 Cincinnati Reds
Drew Wharton Peachtree Ridge (Clemson) 30 Chicago Cubs
Beau Brundage Mill Creek (Portland) 33 Tampa Bay Rays
Davis Sharpe Mill Creek 34 Pittsburgh Pirates
Lavoisier Fisher North Gwinnett 37 Pittsburgh Pirates
Matthew Klug Brookwood 38 Chicago White Sox
Cole Uvila Ga. Gwinnett 40 Texas Rangers
2017
Name School Round Organization
Justin Lewis GAC (Kentucky) 11 Tampa Bay Rays
Trevor Craport Norcross (Georgia Tech) 11 Baltimore Orioles
Tucker Baca North Gwinnett (St. Katherine) 12 Baltimore Orioles
Austin Upshaw Buford (Kennesaw St.) 13 Chicago Cubs
Oscar Serratos Grayson 14 Cleveland Indians
Garrett Whitlock Providence (UAB) 18 New York Yankees
Brandon Benson Grayson (GCSU) 20 St. Louis Cardinals
Ryan Askew Collins Hill (Mercer) 29 Tampa Bay Rays
Colin Hall Wesleyan 39 Colorado Rockies
Ian Jenkins Collins Hill 40 Cincinnati Reds
Baron Radcliff Norcross 40 Atlanta Braves
2016
Name School Round Organization
Kyle Lewis Shiloh (Mercer) 1 Seattle Mariners
Brandon Marsh Buford 2 Los Angeles Angels
Josh Merrigan Ga. Gwinnett College 10 Texas Rangers
Justin Glover Buford 26 Tampa Bay Rays
Cam Shepherd Peachtree Ridge 29 Boston Red Sox
Will Ethridge Parkview 35 Seattle Mariners
Will Solomon Ga. Gwinnett College 38 San Diego Padres
2015
Name School Round Organization
Christin Stewart Providence (Tennessee) 1 Detroit Tigers
Nick Neidert Peachtree Ridge 2 Seattle Mariners
Jahmai Jones Wesleyan 2 Los Angeles Angels
Zack Erwin Duluth (Clemson) 4 Chicago White Sox
Mac Marshall Parkview (Chipola CC) 4 San Francisco Giants
Chad Smith South 5 Texas Rangers
Curtis Terry Archer 13 Texas Rangers
Cedric Mullins Brookwood (Campbell) 13 Baltimore Orioles
Jordan Hillyer Hebron (Kennesaw St.) 14 Miami Marlins
Ryne Inman Parkview 15 Seattle Mariners
Isiah Gilliam Parkview (Chipola CC) 20 New York Yankees
Joey Bart Buford 27 Tampa Bay Rays
Jake Higginbotham Buford 27 New York Mets
Christian Turnipseed Ga. Gwinnett College 28 Baltimore Orioles
Connor Bennett Buford 34 Cincinnati Reds
Carter Hall Wesleyan 34 Atlanta Braves
Beau Brundage Mill Creek 38 Philadelphia Phillies
Jared Walsh Peachtree Ridge (Georgia) 39 Los Angeles Angels
2014
Name School Round Organization
Sam Clay Buford (Georgia Tech) 4 Minnesota Twins
Greg Brody Mill Creek (Belmont) 11 San Francisco Giants
Montrell Marshall South Gwinnett 12 Cincinnati Reds
Jamie Ritchie Buford (Belmont) 13 Houston Astros
Josh Heddinger Buford (Georgia Tech) 14 Detroit Tigers
Matt Grimes Mill Creek (Georgia Tech) 18 Baltimore Orioles
Justin Lewis GAC 19 San Diego Padres
Mac Marshall Parkview 21 Houston Astros
Isiah Gilliam Parkview 23 Chicago Cubs
John Fidanza Ga. Gwinnett College 23 Arizona Diamondbacks
Zeke McGranahan Ga. Gwinnett College 23 Baltimore Orioles
Tyler Carpenter Ga. Gwinnett College 25 Los Angeles Angels
Tucker Baca North Gwinnett 32 Atlanta Braves
Eric Alonzo Mill Creek (Ga. Southern) 40 Los Angeles Angels
2013
Name School Round Organization
Austin Meadows Grayson 1 Pittsburgh Pirates
Josh Hart Parkview Comp. A Baltimore Orioles
Nick Blount South Gwinnett (Southern Poly. St.) 9 Chicago White Sox
Nick Jones North Gwinnett (Chatt. Valley CC) 14 San Francisco Giants
Bryan Hudson Mill Creek 15 Boston Red Sox
Jarrett Freeland Parkview 15 Cincinnati Reds
Chris Erwin Grayson 28 Minnesota Twins
Matt Grimes Mill Creek (Georgia Tech) 31 Philadelphia Phillies
2012
Name School Round Organization
Lucas Sims Brookwood 1 Atlanta Braves
James Ramsey Wesleyan (Florida St.) 1 St. Louis Cardinals
Matt Olson Parkview Comp. A Oakland A’s
Mason Felt Hebron 5 Cincinnati Reds
Ronnie Freeman Brookwood (Kennesaw St.) 5 Arizona Diamondbacks
Drew Steckenrider GAC (Tennessee) 8 Miami Marlins
Brian Holmes Mill Creek (Wake Forest) 13 Houston Astros
Ross Heffley Brookwood (Western Carolina) 17 Atlanta Braves
Jordan Hillyer Hebron 20 Miami Marlins
Josh Carr Shiloh (Kennesaw St.) 28 Detroit Tigers
2011
Name School Round Organization
Zach Cone Parkview (Georgia) Comp. A Texas Rangers
Grayson Garvin Wesleyan (Vanderbilt) Comp. A Tampa Bay Rays
Jake Burnette Buford 7 Pittsburgh Pirates
Danny Lockhart Hebron 10 Chicago Cubs
Trey Martin Brookwood 13 Chicago Cubs
Troy Snitker Brookwood (North Georgia) 19 Atlanta Braves
James Ramsey Wesleyan (Florida St.) 22 Minnesota Twins
Justice French Collins Hill (Mercer) 25 Cincinnati Reds
Nick Moore Brookwood 30 Boston Red Sox
Brock Bennett GAC (Alabama) 33 San Francisco Giants
Tyler Maloof Norcross (Georgia) 34 Cleveland Indians
Richard Pirkle Norcross (GCSU) 35 Colorado Rockies
Kent Rollins South Gwinnett 48 San Diego Padres
2010
Name School Round Organization
Chris Hawkins North Gwinnett 3 Toronto Blue Jays
Matthew Grimes Mill Creek 4 Chicago White Sox
Jeff Shields Central Gwinnett (Chattahoochee Valley) 7 Arizona Diamondbacks
Tony Plagman Wesleyan (Georgia Tech) 9 Detroit Tigers
Chase Burnette Buford (Georgia Tech) 18 Cleveland Indians
Justin Earls Collins Hill (Georgia) 31 Texas Rangers
Matt Hill Grayson (Chattahoochee Valley) 33 Texas Rangers
James Buckelew Collins Hill 45 Minnesota Twins
2009
Name School Round Organization
Shannon Wilkerson Dacula (Augusta St.) 8 Boston Red Sox
Brandon Jacobs Parkview 10 Boston Red Sox
Daniel Sarisky Duluth (Oglethorpe) 40 Houston Astros
Forrest Garrett Norcross 41 Texas Rangers
Tony Plagman Wesleyan (Georgia Tech) 46 New York Yankees
Justin Earls Collins Hill (Georgia) 47 Pittsburgh Pirates
2008
Name School Round Organization
Charlie Blackmon North Gwinnett (Georgia Tech) 2 Colorado Rockies
Zach Cone Parkview 3 Los Angeles Angels
Jeremie Tice Dacula (College of Charleston) 6 Cleveland Indians
Collin McHugh Providence (Berry) 18 New York Mets
Rob Flanigan South Gwinnett (North Georgia) 29 San Francisco Giants
Bronson Gagner Parkview 43 Cincinnati Reds
Grayson Garvin Wesleyan 45 Houston Astros
2007
Name School Round Organization
Stephen Dodson Wesleyan (Georgia) 18 Kansas City Royals
Mitch Rider North Gwinnett 47 Florida Marlins
Stephen McCray Parkview (Young Harris) 50 St. Louis Cardinals
2006
Name School Round Organization
Blake Wood North Gwinnett (Georgia Tech) 3 Kansas City Royals
Joey Side South Gwinnett (Georgia) 6 Arizona Diamondbacks
Tim Gustafson Parkview (Georgia Tech) 9 Atlanta Braves
K.D. Kang Parkview 15 Tampa Bay Devil Rays
Justin Curry Buford 33 Cincinnati Reds
Stephen McCray Parkview 34 Tampa Bay Devil Rays
2005
Name School Round Organization
Stephen Brock North Gwinnett (Chipola CC) 14 Los Angeles Angels
Charlie Blackmon North Gwinnett (Young Harris) 20 Boston Red Sox
Kevin Bulger Brookwood (North Georgia) 25 Kansas City Royals
Anthony Carter Parkview (Georgia Perimeter) 26 Chicago White Sox
Drew Morgan Norcross 35 San Diego Padres
2004
Name School Round Organization
Brad McCann Duluth (Clemson) 6 Florida Marlins
Clint Sammons Parkview (Georgia) 6 Atlanta Braves
Chris Covington Brookwood 9 Pittsburgh Pirates
Charlie Blackmon North Gwinnett 28 Florida Marlins
Shaun Spearman St. Pius 38 Chicago White Sox
2003
Name School Round Organization
Brian Rogers Berkmar (Georgia Southern) 11 Detroit Tigers
Adam Brandenburg South Gwinnett (Kennesaw State) 21 Cleveland Indians
Jason Fellows Berkmar (Georgia Perimeter) 36 Chicago Cubs
2002
Name School Round Organization
Jeff Francoeur Parkview 1 Atlanta Braves
Brian McCann Duluth 2 Atlanta Braves
Brian Bulger Brookwood (Georgia College & State) 25 Tampa Bay Devil Rays
Brian Rogers Berkmar 30 Oakland Athletics
Matt Handley GAC 50 Atlanta Braves
2001
Name School Round Organization
Jason Bulger Brookwood (Valdosta State) 1 Arizona Diamondbacks
Jeff Keppinger Parkview (Georgia) 4 Pittsburgh Pirates
Jason Fellows Berkmar 9 PIttsburgh Pirates
Brad Bouras Parkview (Columbus State) 21 Chicago Cubs
Sean Pittman Central Gwinnett (North Georgia) 34 New York Mets
Barry Richardson Dacula (Lake City CC) 35 Kansas City Royals
Clint Sammons Parkview 43 Los Angles Dodgers
Kevin Bulger Brookwood 43 San Francisco Giants
Brian Bulger Brookwood (South Georgia College) 49 San Francisco Giants
2000
Name School Round Organization
Lee Rodney Dacula 10 Detroit Tigers
Billy Keppinger Parkview (Lake City CC) 14 Kansas City Royals
Jordan Griswold Shiloh 18 Montreal Expos
Jonathan Craig Shiloh (Young Harris) 24 New York Mets
Adam Brandenburg South Gwinnett 34 Atlanta Braves
