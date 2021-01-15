With the system transitioning to digital learning next week, Gwinnett County Public Schools enacted a new plan Friday morning for attendance at its athletic events.
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, only parents of participants will be permitted at GCPS athletic events — no siblings are allowed. The policy will be followed "for the foreseeable future," a GCPS official said, and it is only for indoor sports.
GCPS announced earlier this week it planned to move from in-person class to digital learning Jan. 19-22.
The current GCPS winter sports are basketball, wrestling and swimming and diving. Attendance had been limited to 150 fans or less except for swimming and diving, which did not permit spectators.
GCPS spring sports events, all outdoor, begin with tennis on Jan. 25. No decision has been made on attendance of those events, but the goal is permitting more than parents in the stands.
"My hope is for the spring we open it up very much like we did in football with about 30 percent capacity (for soccer and lacrosse) and softball should mimic baseball, so the folks that need to watch ball games can watch ball games," GCPS athletic director Ed Shaddix said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.