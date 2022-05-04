_DSC3410.JPG
Buy Now

Collins Hill's Outstanding Senior Athlete Award recipients Asani Redwood (front, left) and Claire Krajec (front, right) pose for a photo at the Gwinnett County Public Schools' celebration.

 Andrew Weathers

Gwinnett County Public Schools recently held its Outstanding Senior Athlete Awards celebration for the 2021-22 school year.

Each GCPS had one boy and one girl selected for the prestigious honor. The award-winners are as follows:

Archer: Jacob Bridges, Nayomi Watkins

Berkmar: Jameel Rideout, Victoria Lawyer

Brookwood: William Smith, Stella Allen

Central Gwinnett: Lassana Simaga, Nehemiah Jinks

Collins Hill: Asani Redwood, Claire Krajec

Dacula: Kyle Efford, Arissa Shepherd

Discovery: Maurice Thomas, Jada Harkless

Duluth: Jackson Avey, Evelyn-Maria Acquah

Grayson: A.J. Lopez, Emma Taylor Davis

Lanier: Noah Richardson, Alexis Richards

Meadowcreek: Pedro Meraz Fuentes, Brenda Martinez

Mill Creek: Ethan Nordman, Lauren Dobbs

Mountain View: Armond Jones, Samantha Haley

Norcross: Deji Owoseni, Zaria Hurston

North Gwinnett: R.J. Godfrey, Marisa Miller

Parkview: Andy Zhu, Neriah Lee

Peachtree Ridge: Tyler Schroeder, Tamiia Fuller

Shiloh: Nathan Solomon, Tatianna Allicock

South Gwinnett: Michael Carter Jr., Kyah Threlkeld

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.