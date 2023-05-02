... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities approaching 25 percent can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 15
to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Over 54.4 million viewers watched this year’s NFL Draft on ABC and ESPN platforms, and few concentrated geographic areas had more to cheer about than Gwinnett County.
The football-loving area produced a new high of nine draft picks this year — a higher total than 42 other states — and turned out the largest share of Georgia’s 23 selections. Georgia’s total ranks third nationally among states behind Florida (36 draft picks) and Texas (30) thanks a major boost from Gwinnett.
If it was its own state, Gwinnett would tie for eighth nationally in NFL Draft picks with Louisiana in the annual tally of selections by high school gathered by High School Football America.
Grayson accomplished a noteworthy feat as one of 14 high schools that had multiple players drafted in 2023. The Rams were represented by Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris (third round, Kansas City Chiefs) and Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe (fifth round, Arizona Cardinals).
High School Football America also counts Peachtree Ridge on that list of schools with multiple draft picks with Purdue tight end Payne Durham (fifth round, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Georgia edge Robert Beal Jr. (fifth round, San Francisco 49ers), though Beal played at Norcross and IMG Academy (Fla.) as a senior before transferring midway through his senior year to Peachtree Ridge, where he graduated but wasn't on the football team.
While multiple draft picks from the same high school is impressive, it isn’t uncommon for Gwinnett. Archer had two players drafted by NFL teams in 2022 — Andrew Booth and Josh Ezeudu.
Archer turned out another draft pick this year in Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden, a fourth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers.
The highest drafted former Gwinnett player this year was former North Gwinnett standout D.J. Turner II, who spent his senior season at IMG Academy like Beal. Turner, a cornerback from Michigan, went in the second round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Counting Turner, North Gwinnett also could be on the multiple draft pick list for 2023. His former high school teammate, North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs, was a third-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts.
Snellville rivals South Gwinnett and Brookwood produced one draft pick each, both defensive backs and both selections of the Chicago Bears — South’s Terell Smith, a cornerback from Minnesota, was taken in the fifth round, while Brookwood’s Kendall Williamson, a safety from Stanford, went in the seventh round.
The nine NFL draft picks are a small portion of Gwinnett players who are headed to the league as first-year players. The count grows daily as teams sign undrafted rookie free agent deals and send out rookie mini-camp invitations to local players.
They all hope to make an NFL roster, something 36 Gwinnett players did entering the 2022 season.
