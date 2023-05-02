20221112_Colby_Wooden__25__vs_TAMU_tve_5269_EDITED_VToDd.jpg

Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden (25), an Archer grad, rushes the passer against Texas A&M.

 Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics

Over 54.4 million viewers watched this year’s NFL Draft on ABC and ESPN platforms, and few concentrated geographic areas had more to cheer about than Gwinnett County.

The football-loving area produced a new high of nine draft picks this year — a higher total than 42 other states — and turned out the largest share of Georgia’s 23 selections. Georgia’s total ranks third nationally among states behind Florida (36 draft picks) and Texas (30) thanks a major boost from Gwinnett.

