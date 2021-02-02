BOYS
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Collins Hill
Coach: Jamie Gleeson
2020 record: 4-4-1
Returning starters: GK Kevin Lupercio, Sr.; DEF Paul Belieu, Soph.; DEF Isaac Bonacci, Soph.; MF Nour Alamri, Sr.; MF Jake Hall, Soph.; MF Andrew Cruz, Soph.; MF Angel Vasquez-Freeman, Jr.; MF Mauricio Villalba, Sr.; F Emmanuel Gyasi, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Christian Ortega, Jr.; DEF Asani Redwood, Jr.; DEF Sekou Torre, Soph.; DEF M.J. Canlas, Fr.; MF Mohammad Al-Asady, Fr.; MF Xavier Gonzalez, Jr.; MF Noah Goodman, Fr.; MF Juan Franco, Fr.; MF Kyle McKnight, Jr.; F Zaid Handal, Soph.
Coach’s take: “We are returning a small set of experienced seniors paired with some great young talent both returning and newly coming in. We will be tested as a young team this season, but I believe we have the talent and work ethic to mature as the season unfolds to compete in a tough region and county. I wholeheartedly believe in the boys and trust that they are up for the challenge.”
Mill Creek
Coach: Stephen George
2020 record: 4-2
Returning starters: DEF Santiago Aguirre, Soph.; DEF Jesse Lee, Soph.; MF Bradley Coppola, Jr.; MF Mohamed Alsuweydi, Jr.; DEF Lucciano Galvez, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Rosemond Lekeaka, Sr.; F Max Mitchell, Soph.; F Phil Nowak, Jr.; MF Alan Lemus, Jr.; DEF Lohan Heyns, Soph.; MF Oliver Gomes, Soph.
Coach’s take: “There will be a lot of new faces for the Hawks this season with a lot of underclassmen playing considerable minutes. However, there is a lot of talent and character amongst the 2021 Hawks. We are grateful for the opportunity to play this spring and will look to recreate the Mill Creek culture of hard work and discipline.”
Mountain View
Coach: Sean Wickham
2020 record: 6-2
Returning starters: DEF Jared Evans, Sr.; DEF Diego Martinez, Sr.; MF Rafael Fernandez, Sr.; MF Ezra Hoffman, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Mayo Afolabi, Jr.; F Juan Atehortua, Sr.
Coach’s take: “Returning starters show incredible leadership to a team deep in talent in all positions. Nothing more can be said that comes close to the appreciation we all have just to be playing high school soccer again, and the high morale is reflecting in the work these players have put into every practice.”
North Gwinnett
Coach: Chris Leone
2020 record: 3-2-1
Returning starters: DEF Joe West, Sr.; MF Wyatt Wilson, Sr.; F Jason Withrow, Sr.; F Juan Penagos, Sr.; DEF Alex Forrand, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Frank Neeley, Sr.; DEF Geovanny Almanza, Sr.; F Cody Leach, Sr.; MF Kyle Black, Soph.; MF Connor Pettus, Soph.; F Ryan Williams, Soph.
Coach’s take: “With a very formidable core of senior leaders, this group of NGHS boys shoudl be able to put together a strong season and make a push for the region and potentially state titles.”
Peachtree Ridge
Coach: Ryan Sutton
2020 record: 8-1
Returning starters: DEF Rio Onwumere, Jr.; DEF Andrew Lucisano, Jr.; DEF Kaleb Thomas, Jr.; DEF Amal Patel, Sr.; MF Nick Kosut, Sr.; MF Daniel Romero, Soph; MF Dennis Lee, Sr.; F Stephane Shongo, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: GK Patrick McClung, Jr.; GK Sebastian Zavala, Sr.; DEF Akhil Dahya, Sr.; DEF Mickey Fragoso, Fr.; MF Dominik Kosut, Fr.; F Brody Schroeder, Soph.; MF Kevin Umana, Jr.; DEF Abong Mabo, Jr.; DEF Shreyas Patil, Sr.; F Malachi Stewart, Sr.; MF Marcos Cajigas, Sr.; MF Juan Gallego-Garzon, Soph.; MF Aayan Verma, Sr.
Coach’s take: “The Lions return eight starters from 2020's nationally ranked team led by senior midfielder Nick Kosut, junior defender Rio Onwumere, and their entire back line returning. With the addition of key newcomers and familiar faces, Ridge looks to seriously contend for the state title in 2021.”
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Archer
Coach: Colin Connors
2020 record: 7-4
Returning starters: DEF Amari Williams, Sr.; DEF Salah Faraj, Sr.; MF Tyler Hutzell, Sr.; MF Ivan Ivastanin, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Sidi Ndiaye, Sr.; F Barzee Blama, Soph.; F Caleb Collins, Sr.; F Dalton Holland, Sr.; DEF Belmin Omeragic, Soph.; DEF Javi Juarez, Sr.; GK Rogellio Domench, Jr.; MF Shaddai Campbell, Jr.; MF Jacob Herzog, Jr.; MF Cody Busboom, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We lost seven starters to graduation off of last year's team that was the best in the school's history. Three of the players who graduated were our three leading goal scorers, so we need guys to step up and score. We return a solid team, but our new region is very tough and will be a challenge.”
Berkmar
Did not report
Discovery
Coach: Tom Bedzyk
2020 record: 4-5
Returning starters: DEF Juan Aleman Garcia, Sr.; DEF Giancarlo Climaco, Sr.; F Angel Guevara, Sr.; F Anderson Mercado, Sr.; GK Luis Nunez, Sr.; DEF Misael Ortiz Pacheco, Sr.; MF Jay Santos, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Justin Acosta, Sr.; MF Edward Sipah, Sr.; MD Jason Salmeron, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We're really looking forward to the 2021 season and feel like we have a strong team that will be competitive in our new region. Our team has speed up top and in the midfield with a solid defense and goalkeeper.”
Duluth
Coach: Angel Adame
2020 record: 5-6
Returning starters: GK Daniel Levine; MF Damian Salinas; MF Diego Ochoa; MF Raul Vasquez; F Anderson Macedo; F Preciuex Siala Vangu
Other key players/newcomers: MF Ethan Hunter; DEF Martin Martinez; F Leonardo Delgado
Coach’s take: “I am excited for this class of seniors that will be able to have a season. We have 14 seniors that are returning this year. We have a great group of players and men who want to prove themselves and aspire to make a run in the playoffs.”
Meadowcreek
Did not report
Norcross
Coach: Frank Pitt
2020 record: 1-9-1
Returning starters: MF Christian Trujillo, Sr.; DEF Rodrigo Ramirez, Jr.; F Malik Salawu, Soph.; DEF Schuyler Burke, Soph.; MF Alex Chimbanda, Soph.; MF Jushua Trevilla, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Fernando Nino, Jr.; F Osvaldo Martinez Arroyo, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We will only see improvements from last year's rebuild. I thought we were just about to turn the corner and then COVID hit. We have a lot of athleticism in the squad with some good soccer minds. It should be a really good region again this year and lots of nail-biters in Region 7-AAAAAAA.”
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Brookwood
Coach: Adel Mohsen
2020 record: 2-5
Returning starters: DEF Alex Bucio, Sr.; MF Marlon Escobar, Sr.; MF Nick Guzman, Sr.; GK Mathew Vierra, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Elvis Lejic, Sr.; MF Sam Borkopp, Jr.; DEF Gabe Morales, Soph.
Coach’s take: “A good mix of players this year with great senior leaders to help us through the season.”
Grayson
Coach: Lee Duggan
2020 record: 3-5
Returning starters: DEF Andru Ghuita-Florea, Sr.; MF Robel Teshome, Sr.; DEF Jearrod Johnson, Sr.; MF Alexandro Garcia-Villegas, Jr.; MF Mathieu Rose, Jr.; F Ervin Alic, Soph.; MF Caedmon Gross, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Jason Walker, Sr.; Samuel Mwinami, Sr.; MF Stefan Mijatovic, Sr.; DEF Archange Kra Bassa, Sr.; F Killian Kamara, Sr.; DEF Kemal Porter-White, Jr.; MF Marlon Mayen, Jr.; MF John Minnot, Jr.; DEF Gabriel Vlad, Jr.; GK Ryan Colvin, Soph.
Coach’s take: “Grayson’s looking to re-organize their starting 11 after graduating six senior starters in 2020. The short 2020 season resulted in a 3-5 record but the team felt that they were starting to make progress just as the season was cut short. We hope to build on that progress and hit the ground running in 2021. The big hope, which I'm sure is shared by all, is that we are able to safely complete the 2021 season.”
Parkview
Did not report
South Gwinnett
Coach: Christian Vasquez
2020 record: 11-0
Returning starters: Kadeem Agard, Sr.; Sekou Agard, Sr.; Haris Huskovic, Jr.; Tresor Ngoga, Sr.; Adrian Cuenca, Sr.; Jacob Rolan, Sr.; Caleb Rolon, Sr.; Kevin Portillo, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: Bryan Gonzalez, Sr.; Erik Calvillo, Soph.; Jorge Evan, Soph.; Robel Abesolom, Soph.; Kenechi Walker, Soph.; Fredy Soto, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We have a ton of players coming back with experience and are looking to make a run in the playoffs. The boys have worked so hard and are ready to put together a great season. The season ending the way it did last year, the boys are hungrier and determined to do great things this season.”
Region 8-AAAAAA
Buford
Coach: Mike Wentzler
2020 record: 1-7-2
Returning starters: GK Marco Borrego, Jr.; F Edgar Ramirez, Sr.; MF Lucas Stevenson, Jr.; MF Caleb Mott, Jr.; MF/F Josh Mott, Soph.; DEF Ian McManners, Jr.; MF/DEF Caden Tarala, Sr.; DEF Nathan Montini, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Jony Vazquez, Soph.; DEF Juan Borrego, Jr.; MF Adrian Alvarez, Jr.; MF Masdon Mandall, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We are a team with the majority of the guys having competed at the varsity level since they were freshmen. Now as upperclassmen, this experience has them in position to be very competitive in the region looking to get the program back in the playoffs this season.”
Central Gwinnett
Coach: Mike McLean
2020 record: 6-2-1
Returning starters: MF Alberto Mora, Sr.; MF Alexys Medina, Jr.; DEF Gabe Ivastanin, Sr.; DEF Miguel Morales, Jr.; F Edward Gomez, Jr.; DEF Daniel Delgado, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Osbaldo Lopez, Jr.; DEF Erik Quintero, Sr.
Coach’s take: “We are excited to have a season this spring considering the pandemic and just happy to compete and play soccer.”
Dacula
Did not report
Lanier
Coach: Ezra Crumley
2020 record: 5-4-1
Returning starters: GK Daniel Guzman-Mendes, Sr.; MF Jonathan Morales, Sr.; DEF Cristian Servellon, Sr.; DEF Luis Garcia-Cruz, Sr.; F Santiago Mosquera, Jr.; MF Jared Escamilla, Soph.; MF David Rumble, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: F Gerrardo Carlos, Jr.; MF Alex Cabzaru, Soph.; MF Jacob Haynes, Soph.; MF Alessandro Polania, Jr.
Coach’s take: “I want to thank the GHSA for putting forth the effort to allow our athletes the opportunity to compete in the game they love so much. We are excited to be back on the pitch again this year. We return most of our backline and our three-year starter, senior Daniel Guzman-Mendez, in goal. He is a three-year captain and biggest leader of our team. He will help control the backline and set the tone for how the rest of the team will compete. Up front, we lost a very skilled striker in Jeryn Hodge to graduation, now at GSU. We are looking to fill that void with junior Santiago Masquera, whose season was cut short last year due to an injury. We look for Santi to connect with newcomer Gerrardo Carlos, who has excellent touch and strong finish capabilities. The midfield will be anchored by two starters. Senior Jonathan Morales will work with Jared Escamilla, who can also play as defender. We want to be solid at each position, fundamental and tactical with ball movement. We look forward to competing this year.”
Shiloh
Did not report
Region 5-AAA
Greater Atlanta Christian
Did not report
Region 5-A Private
Hebron Christian
Coach: Alex Thomas
2020 record: 3-6
Returning starters: Cayden Boyt, Sr.; Josiah Boot, Sr.; Charlie Jacobs, Soph.; Ben Lillard, Jr.; Jones Martin, Jr.; Jered Miller, Sr.; Jake Redman, Soph.; Mason Roberts, Soph.; Nolan Roberts, Soph.; Daniel Torres, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: Jack Luttrell, Soph.; Luke Meek, Fr.; Luke Skoglund, Fr.; Jojo Mathews, Soph.; Will Mock, Soph.
Coach’s take: “Ten returning core starters lead the Lions into one of the state’s most difficult regions. Among the top players back are midfielder Jones Martin, forward Cayden Boyt and forward Jake Redman, who was voted 2020 All-Area 8-A first team as a freshman.”
Providence Christian
Coach: Todd Henry
2020 record: 4-4
Returning starters: DEF Shawn Combs, Sr.; DEF Glenn Fleming, Sr.; DEF Dean Hufford, Sr.; F Noah Williamson, Sr.; MF Brandon Collins, Jr.; F Aaron Lee, Jr.; GK Ben Stone, Jr.; MF August Larson, Soph.; MF James Rooney, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: F/MF Dash Ivey, Sr.; DEF Ben Lowndes, Soph.; MF Caleb Stewman, Soph.; F Gabriel Smith, Soph.; F Oscar Cook, Fr.; F/DEF Keaton Dotson, Fr.
Coach’s take: “With nine starters returning, and a senior-led back line, the Storm are looking to score more goals this year and compete for a region title. The players on the bench could prove to be the difference as they will get minutes early in the season. This team has a great chemistry and the seven returning seniors and juniors have played a lot of minutes together over the last two years.”
Wesleyan
Coach: Guillermo Vallejo
2020 record: 3-5
Returning starters: MF Julian Mola, Sr.; F Andrew Bardi, Sr.; MF Alex Cardile, Sr.; MF Fletcher Morris, Sr.; MF Max Allgaier, Sr.; DEF Bryce Masters, Sr.; F Nick Solis, Sr.; MF Brett Lloyd, Sr.; DEF Cristo Martinez, Jr.; GK Aidan Kresl, Jr.; DEF Carlos Lopez, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: DEF Owen Archibald, Fr.; DEF Thomas Cook, Fr.; DEF Eduardo Lopez, Fr.; MF Marc Coote, Jr.; MF Marcus Eriksson, Jr.; MF Roman Reynolds, Soph.
Coach’s take: “This year’s team will have solid lines supported by eight talented seniors and a field of strong underclassmen. Our schedule is challenging, but it will give us the right preparation to succeed in our region games. The team is working really hard to make this season unforgettable.”
GIRLS
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Collins Hill
Coach: Jeff Tinklepaugh
2020 record: 5-3
Returning starters: MF Francesca Cattaneo, Sr.; DEF Marisol Esparza, Jr.; DEF Lisa Gonzales, Jr.; DEF Bayla Zohbe, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: GK Alli Lester, Sr.; F Danielle Lewin, Sr.; MF Bridgett Zuniga, Soph.; MF/DEF Mallory Fortner, Soph.; MF Taylor Lewin, Fr.; MF/F Kylie Brandt, Fr.
Coach’s take: “We are excited about our season and the potential to have some good results. With Alli Lester in goal and Danielle Lewin and Taylor Lewin creating the attack, we look to be more competitive than the last couple of seasons. Our back line is solid with returning starters Marisol Esparaza and Francesca Cattaneo and with the addition of sophomore Mallory Fortner (out last year with a torn ACL) that will solidify us defensively. Transfer Bridgett Zuniga (Duluth) will play a key role in managing the midfield this season. So far, we are looking like the Collins Hill of a few seasons ago. We need to avoid injuries and COVID but we are excited to kick the season off and see what we can accomplish.”
Mill Creek
Coach: Vince Hayes
2020 record: 8-0-1
Returning starters: MF Ellie McIntyre, Sr.; F Savanna Singleton, Sr.; F Nicole Ward, Sr.; F Brooklynn Fugel, Sr.; MF Morgan Amrozowicz, Sr.; MF Emma Kate Schroll, Jr.; DEF Ella Williams, Jr.; DEF Sloan Spees, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Arianna Manrique, Sr.
Coach’s take: "Last year was one of the best starts for the Hawks since the program began. The girls worked hard and showed resilience and ability under pressure. My hope is that we can continue this season with the effort and desire we played with in the short 2020 season. We have a great group of kids who train hard and work hard for each other. With luck, hopefully we can do well."
Mountain View
Coach: Donald Macoy
2020 record: 5-5
Returning starters: F Nathalie Rodriguez, Sr.; DEF Samantha Haley, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Perla Martinez, Sr.; GK Maria Valarde, Sr.; MF Devi Dehaney, Soph.; MF Bella Intharaksas, Soph.; F Kristina Blake, Soph.; MF Eva Lea Hoffman, Soph.; DEF Elizabeth Hernandez, Sr.; DEF Layla Kerr, Fr.; MF Angie Garcia, Soph.; F Rachel Lifland, Fr.
Coach’s take: “We are a very young team after graduating a large senior class last year. They are working hard early with the goal of being ready to make a challenge when region play begins.”
North Gwinnett
Coach: Jeff Becker
2020 record: 6-0
Returning starters: GK Kelly Hall, Sr.; DEF Maddie Free, Sr.; DEF Dylan Lamberth, Jr.; DEF Jewel Lewis, Sr.; DEF Katie McCormack, Sr.; F Chandler Jenkins, Sr.; F Bree Barley, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: GK Graysen Asher, Jr.; DEF Meredith Hamada, Fr.; DEF Caroline Varitek, Soph.; F Alanna Sheppard, Sr.
Coach’s take: “The Dogs return most of the starting defenders and forwards from last year, and they’ve added a new, exciting starting midfield trio composed of juniors Riley King, Halina Santerre and Kiara Andrews.”
Peachtree Ridge
Coach: Ashley Veljovic
2020 record: 4-3
Returning starters: F Dani Henriquez, Sr.; MF Addison Neel, Jr.; DEF Raegan Best, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: GK Ciera Johnson, Fr.; GK Kenda Williams, Sr.; DEF Meghan Goolsby, Fr.; F Nia Anderson, Soph.; DEF Valentina Henriquez, Soph.; F Bella Rich, Jr.; F Betsy Bu, Fr.; DEF Malia Burkes, Fr.; MF Sanaa Smith, Sr.; MF Isabella Gonzalez, Soph.; MF Izzy Tosaki, Jr.; DEF Jenna Ro, Sr.; F Rebecca Sutton, Soph.; DEF Johana Reyes, Jr.; MF Layla Sirdah, Fr.; F Sarah Sirdah, Jr.; DEF Sara Canzoneri, Jr.
Coach’s take: “I am excited to get back on the field with such a great group of young ladies. With the combination of returning players and new additions, I look forward to seeing the potential of this group transpire throughout the season. We will be a fun group to watch with our players attacking creativity and flair.”
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Archer
Coach: Jennifer Crawford
2020 record: 8-1-2
Returning starters: DEF Alexa Francis, Sr.; F Bailey Francis, Sr.; DEF/MF Aniyah Collier, Soph.; DEF Kennedy Wofford, Soph.; MF Vanessa Barbosa, Jr.; MF Gracie Tyrrell, Soph.; MF Ansley Ramon, Soph.; DEF Janya Gonzalez, Soph.; MF Maddison Wilson, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Jesse Hamby, Sr.; DEF Kerrigan Melville, Jr.; MF Gaby Nabor, Soph.
Coach’s take: “We graduated a strong senior class of eight last year. However, the new senior class and our returning sophomores are more than stepping up to fill the vacated starting positions. We have a lot returning sophomore starters who are already becoming great leaders on and off the field. I see them leading us to a very successful season. I am also vey excited to see how our freshman additions will impact our success as well.”
Berkmar
Coach: Brian Emsley
2020 record: 4-2
Returning starters: GK Nancy Sierra, Soph.; DEF Mia Banos, Soph.; MF Jessica Fuentes, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Nathalia Reyes, Jr.; DEF Jazyln Reyes, Soph.; F Angelica Nava, Fr.; MF Stephanie Valente, Jr.; DEF Miriam Monzon, Jr.; DEF/MF Kaitlyn Yax Alvarez, Fr.
Coach’s take: “We have a relatively new team in 2021 that is comprised of mainly ninth- and 10th-graders. Our success this season will be determined on how quickly these young players can adjust to the high school game and play together as a team.”
Discovery
Coach: Kyle Laniewski
2020 record: 2-5
Returning starters: DEF Matzayani Garibay, Jr.; DEF Kimberly Zavala, Sr.; DEF Destiny Bacote, Sr.; DEF Zoi Sinclair, Soph.; MF Rubi James, Sr.; MF Theanna Burnett, Jr.; MF Jayeli Ramos, Jr.; MF Jocelyn Ramos, Jr.; MF Kim Altamirano, Sr.; F Jessica Martinez, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: GK Kaile Rosales, Fr.; DEF Morgan McDowell, Fr.; MF Kelly De Santiago, Soph.; MF Stephanie Ramos, Jr.; F Anniella Carrillo, Jr.; MF Gabrielle Paulding, Fr.; GK Lourdes Verdezoto, Sr.; DEF Kyala Conner, Sr.
Coach’s take: “We have a group of highly focused girls, and when we get our system up and running we will be a competitive team this year. Our strengths will be in getting the ball forward and our intense pressing on defense.”
Duluth
Did not report
Meadowcreek
Did not report
Norcross
Coach: Ryan Burkhart
2020 record: 8-3
Returning starters: MF Hayley Foster, Sr.; F Claudia Gatti, Sr.; MF Arden Scourtis, Sr.; DEF/MF Ellie Johnson, Jr.; F Katie Moebes, Jr.; DEF Tessa Balsman, Soph.; DEF Ashley Garcia Miguel, Soph.; MF Morgan Hippeli, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: GK Teagan Crye, Sr.; DEF Florencia Bartholomai Ponce de Leon, Soph.
Coach’s take: “The team returns many hungry starters who are looking to build on what was a promising season last year, before it was cancelled. A few additions will help us become stronger defensively, and we have a few options in the attack, which should help keep opposing teams guessing.”
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Brookwood
Coach: Adel Mohsen
2020 record: 2-3
Returning starters: MF Stella Allen, Jr.; F Sydney Farr, Jr.; DEF Lyric Franklin, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Ayo Oke, Sr.; MF Jasmine Cardenas, Soph.; GK Peyton Rhodes, Fr.
Coach’s take: “A very young team with lots of newcomers to help us through the season.”
Grayson
Coach: Rebekah McWhorter
2020 record: 4-2
Returning starters: MF Aliyah Cruz, Sr.; DEF Marie Listenbee, Sr.; F Savannah Ashton, Sr.; DEF Tyra Ravenell, Sr.; MF Kai Beckett, Sr.; MF Selene Vargas, Sr.; DEF Jocelyn Hill, Jr.; MF Tiffany Dang, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: MF/F Adina Thomas, Jr.
Coach’s take: “We are excited to be back this season with a solid group of returners. They are hard-working and competitive, which will help us as we battle in our new region. We are returning two, four-year starters in Marie Listenbee and Aliyah Cruz, and are looking forward to their leadership.”
Parkview
Coach: Judson Hamby
2020 record: 6-3
Returning starters: GK Timberly Peters, Sr.; MF Narissa Gaither, Sr.; MF Molly Hickman, Sr.; DEF/F Damaris Gaines, Sr.; DEF McKenna Sauers, Sr.
Other key players/newcomers: GK Maddie Wach, Sr.; DEF Jada McCray, Jr.; F Madelin Escobar, Jr.; DEF Caroline Daniel, Soph.; MF/DEF Ana Williams, Soph.; F Iley Hatchett, Jr.; F Gabby Guardado, Soph.
Coach’s take: “We are just happy to be playing and wishing all Senior classes in the county the opportunity to complete the 2021 season. We return a very experienced Senior class mixed in with alot of solid inexperienced young players that are chomping at the bit to help the program. These kids work extremely hard on the field and in the classroom to represent their community.”
South Gwinnett
Coach: Erwin Equihua
2020 record: 2-8
Returning starters: Samantha de la Cruz; Egypt Thomas; Chloe Newman; Sydney Parham; Ytzia Sanchez; Jordan Willis
Other key players/newcomers: Jada Tomlinson
Coach’s take: “We have a hard-working senior class with the leadership of Samantha de la Cruz and Egypt Thomas. We hope that with the commitment and hard work we can start rebuilding our team this year and go back to the roots of the game. This is going to take time and passion but the most important thing we are going to try to create is team spirit to motivate the team.”
Region 8-AAAAAA
Buford
Coach: Megan Hill
2020 record: 7-2-1
Returning starters: DEF Chloe Kerr, Sr.; DEF Morgan Moody, Sr.; DEF Bayley Skinner, Sr.; MF Carley Borgelt, Jr.; MF Rylee Brooks, Jr.; F Emma Danley, Jr.; DEF Katelynn Merrill, Jr.; DEF Ryann Brooks, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: MF Victoria Bahr; DEF Carolyn Calzada; GK Kennadie Marchand; GK Alina Pope; DEF Kathleen Harvell; DEF Addison Attaway; MF Abbi Kilman; MF Skylar Gindlesperger; MF Emma Chaffee; F Ella Attaway; F Shea Owings; F Alli Treadwell; F Kaitlyn White; F Yazzie Vargas
Coach’s take: “This team is very excited to finally be back on the field. We are very young this year, with new faces and depth. Every practice has been and will be competitive with lots of teaching and learning about our style of play. I am very excited to see this team grow together both on and off the field to become the best version of themselves.”
Central Gwinnett
Coach: Mike Yocca
2020 record: 2-5
Returning starters: MF Maria Dominguez; MF Guadalupe Dominguez; MF Ashley Alvarez; MF Melyssa Marroquin; DEF Devon Kennedy; DEF Selma Sabanovic; DEF Angie Baccino; DEF Christy Zepeda
Other key players/newcomers: MF Melissa Garcia; F Morgan Tormey; DEF Lisandra Garmendia; GK Hana Nuhanovic
Coach’s take: “We have experienced returners in the midfield, which should provide more stability in our defending and attacking.”
Dacula
Coach: Colleen Foy
2020 record: 3-4
Returning starters: GK Michaela English, Sr.; DEF Brianna Roots, Sr.; DEF Torie Hoffman, Sr.; MF Christina Haber, Sr.; MF Alexa Ramirez, Sr.; MF Kaylee Stevens, Sr.; DEF Emaleigh Cone, Sr.; F Tatyana Machado, Soph.; F Dakota Lashley, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: GK Alyssa Robertson, Jr.; DEF Megan Cooney, Jr.; F Marissa Rivard, Fr.; F Katie Larson, Fr.; F Yaniera Herrera, Soph.
Coach’s take: “We have a very special group of seniors this year. They are the last class left on the state championship team from 2019 and are very eager to get back on the pitch after losing out on their junior season. We are looking forward to some new matches on our region schedule and having returning players step up this season.”
Lanier
Did not report
Shiloh
Coach: Emrah Trumic
2020 record: 1-6
Returning starters: MF/DEF Tatianna Allicock, Jr.; MF/F Alejandra Alvarez, Sr.; DEF Dayanara Castaneda-Reyes, Sr.; ; DEF/GK Oghenetega Ekekhomen, Soph.; MF/DEF Anakaren Martinez, Soph.; MF/DEF Yarithza Martinez, Jr.; MF Courtney Owens, Soph.; MF/DEF Fabiola Vasquez, Soph.; MF/F Luzmary Vasquez, Sr.; MF/F Paula Sarfo, Jr.; DEF Katie Martinez, Sr.; DEF Lytzy Marquez, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: F Cameryn Maddox, Jr.; MF Casey Maddox, Fr.; MF/F Blanca Cruz, Fr.; DEF Jazmin Contreras, Fr.; DEF Marisol Gonzalez, Fr.; GK Aniyah Smith, Soph.
Coach’s take: “I believe we will have a stronger season this year. We have made significant improvements on the defense. With a veteran presence in the back four, I believe our defense will have a significantly better season compared to last year's team. All my defenders have experience playing at the varsity level. My midfield and forwards are a major improvement when compared to last year. We have new additions in the midfield and forward positions. With these new additions to the team, I believe we will put less pressure on our defense and be a more attack-minded team compared to previous seasons here at Shiloh. Our goal this season is to be more competitive, and finish out games strong.”
Region 5-AAA
Greater Atlanta Christian
Did not report
Region 5-A Private
Hebron Christian
Coach: Russell Aguirre
2020 record: 8-1
Returning starters: DEF/MF Abby Jackson, Sr.; DEF/MF Haley Brown, Sr.; MF/DEF Sofia Bombaloff Moncher, Jr.; MF/DEF Brooke Browning, Jr.; DEF Erin Matthews, Jr.; MF/F Malia Melton, Jr.; MF/DEF Addie Martin, Soph.; MF/F Emma Martin, Soph.; GK/MF Keira Oliver, Soph.; F/MF Lily Morgan, Soph.; MF/DEF Keely Boyt, Soph.; DEF Bailey Rogers, Soph.; MF Ella Moore, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: Bailey Anderson, Sr.; Layton Glisson, Sr.; Cambry Holland, Sr.; Nora Carlson, Jr.; Madelyn Schultz, Fr.; Juliana Steele, Fr.; Mikayla Trapp, Fr.; Tatum Lunsford, Fr.; Belen Bombaloff Moncher, Fr.
Coach’s take: “The Lady Lions were having a very successful 2020 season before GHSA cancelled the rest of the season because of COVID-19. They clinched the 2020 Area 8-A girls soccer championship and finished top three in the polls. The Lady Lions look to build on last year's success, even after graduating six starters, with some young athletic talent. They look to compete in one of the toughest soccer regions in Class A Private.”
Providence Christian
Coach: Brian Brewer
2020 record: 3-5
Returning starters: MF/F Myra Newhouse, Sr.; MF/DEF Abi Lee, Sr.; MF/DEF Heidi Whitten, Jr.; DEF Stephania Fulleda, Jr.
Other key players/newcomers: GK Caroline Beckner, Soph.; F Grace Hauck, Fr.; DEF Arwen Chatterton, Jr.; DEF Paige Rooney, Sr.; F Parker Smith, Jr.; MF Lindsay Mosley, Fr.
Coach’s take: “We have a good group of hard-working players this year. With a mix of new players and veteran leaders, we will look to combine strong defense with effective offensive play.”
Wesleyan
Coach: Glenn Archer
2020 record: 2-5-1
Returning starters: MF Lilly Tapp, Sr.; DEF Ashley Binney, Sr.; DEF Lindsey Suits, Sr.; DEF Ansley Morehouse, Sr.; GK Grace Elsevier, Jr.; DEF Jocelyn Lopez, Jr.; MF Teagan Wilkenloh, Jr.; MF Cady Triplett, Soph.
Other key players/newcomers: F Kaitlyn Bobo, Jr.; DEF Caroline Archer, Jr.; MF Olivia Cardile, Fr.; MF Laurel Edge, Fr.
Coach’s take: “Wesleyan will look to make another deep postseason run with an inexperienced roster returning eight starters from last year’s team. With the return of a healthy Bobo (torn ACL a year ago), a strong freshman class and a new, experienced coaching staff, the Lady Wolves have high expectations for 2021.”
