Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Buford 0-0 5-0 Collins Hill
Central Gwinnett 0-0 5-0 at Mill Creek
Mill Creek 0-0 5-0 Central Gwinnett
Mountain View 0-0 3-2 Dacula
Collins Hill 0-0 2-3 at Buford
Dacula 0-0 1-4 at Mountain View
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
North Gwinnett 2-0 4-2 Meadowcreek
Meadowcreek 1-0 4-1 at North Gwinnett
Norcross 1-0 3-2 Duluth
Peachtree Ridge 1-1 4-2 Off
Discovery 1-1 2-4 Berkmar
Berkmar 0-2 2-3 at Discovery
Duluth 0-2 2-3 at Norcross
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Grayson 0-0 4-1 at Newton
Parkview 0-0 4-1 South Gwinnett
South Gwinnett 0-0 4-1 at Parkview
Newton 0-0 2-2 Grayson
Brookwood 0-0 2-3 Archer
Archer 0-0 1-4 at Brookwood
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
North Forsyth 2-0 4-2 Off
Gainesville 1-0 5-0 at Lanier
Lanier 1-0 2-3 Gainesville
Jackson County 1-1 2-4 Habersham
Habersham 0-1 2-3 at Jackson County
Shiloh 0-1 1-4 Apalachee
Apalachee 0-2 0-6 at Shiloh
Class AAAAA
Region 6-AAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Kell 1-0 5-0 Off
Cambridge 1-0 3-2 at Greater Atlanta Christian
Greater Atlanta Christian 1-0 3-2 Cambridge
North Springs 0-0 3-1 Northview
Centennial 0-1 1-4 at Chattahoochee
Chattahoochee 0-1 1-4 Centennial
Northview 0-1 1-4 at North Springs
Class AAA
Region 7-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Lumpkin County 1-0 5-0 at Wesleyan
Gilmer 1-0 4-1 at West Hall
Dawson County 1-0 3-2 at White County
White County 0-0 2-2 Dawson County
Pickens 0-1 1-4 Off
Wesleyan 0-1 1-4 Lumpkin County
West Hall 0-1 1-4 Gilmer
Region 8-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Hebron Christian 0-0 5-0 Oconee County
Stephens County 0-0 4-1 at Monroe Area
Oconee County 0-0 3-2 at Hebron
Hart County 0-0 3-2 Franklin County
Monroe Area 0-0 2-3 Stephens County
Franklin County 0-0 0-5 at Hart County
Class AA
Region 8-AA
Team Region Overall This week
Athens Academy 0-0 4-1 Off
Banks County 0-0 4-1 at East Jackson
Union County 0-0 4-1 Off
Fellowship 0-0 3-1 Rabun County
East Jackson 0-0 3-2 Banks County
Providence Christian 0-0 2-3 Off
This week’s state games of interest
Lincoln (Fla.) at Colquitt County
Walton at North Paulding
Houston County at Lee County
Tift County at Northside-Warner Robins
Veterans at Thomas County Central
Forest Park at Rockdale County
Alcovy at Morrow
Jonesboro at Mundy’s Mill
Woodward Academy at Lovejoy
Dunwoody at Marist
St. Pius at North Atlanta
Rome at Woodstock
Sprayberry at Alpharetta
Blessed Trinity at Roswell
Lassiter at Johns Creek
Dutchtown at Union Grove
Jones County at Eagle’s Landing
Warner Robins at Ola
Tucker at Decatur
Creekside at Mays
Calhoun at Cartersville
Dalton at Hiram
Clarke Central at Flowery Branch
Eastside at Loganville
Winder-Barrow at Jefferson
Shaw at Cairo
Griffin at Spalding
Benedictine at New Hampstead
Riverdale at LaGrange
Lovett at Luella
Hampton at Pace Academy
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Stockbridge
Holy Innocents’ at Westminster
Central-Carrollton at Cedartown
Cedar Shoals at Cherokee Bluff
Chestatee at Madison County
East Forsyth at East Hall
North Hall at North Oconee
Crisp County at Dougherty
Carver-Atlanta at Peach County
Cedar Grove at St. Johns
