Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Buford 0-0 1-0 Mallard Creek (N.C.)
Central Gwinnett 0-0 1-0 at Apalachee
Collins Hill 0-0 1-0 Off
Mill Creek 0-0 1-0 at Norcross
Mountain View 0-0 1-0 at Gainesville
Dacula 0-0 0-1 Jones County
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Duluth 0-0 1-0 at Jackson County
Meadowcreek 0-0 1-0 South Gwinnett
North Gwinnett 0-0 1-0 at Archer
Peachtree Ridge 0-0 1-0 at Lanier
Berkmar 0-0 0-1 at Clarkston
Discovery 0-0 0-1 at Loganville
Norcross 0-0 0-1 Mill Creek
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Brookwood 0-0 1-0 at Dacula
Grayson 0-0 1-0 Eagle’s Landing
Newton 0-0 1-0 Off
Parkview 0-0 1-0 at Shiloh
South Gwinnett 0-0 1-0 at Meadowcreek
Archer 0-0 0-1 North Gwinnett
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Gainesville 0-0 1-0 Mountain View
Apalachee 0-0 0-1 Central Gwinnett
Habersham 0-0 0-1 White County
Jackson County 0-0 0-1 Duluth
Lanier 0-0 0-1 Peachtree Ridge
North Forsyth 0-0 0-1 at Forsyth Central
Shiloh 0-0 0-1 Parkview
Class AAAAA
Region 6-AAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Cambridge 0-0 1-0 at Denmark
Centennial 0-0 1-0 at Roswell
Chattahoochee 0-0 1-0 Osborne
Kell 0-0 1-0 Allatoona
Northview 0-0 1-0 at Lakeside-DeKalb
Greater Atlanta Christian 0-0 0-1 Lovett
North Springs 0-0 0-1 Off
Class AAA
Region 7-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Dawson County 0-0 1-0 at Lambert
Gilmer 0-0 1-0 Fannin County
Lumpkin County 0-0 1-0 at Union County
Wesleyan 0-0 1-0 Decatur
White County 0-0 1-0 at Habersham
Pickens 0-0 0-1 at North Murray
West Hall 0-0 0-1 at Johnson-Gainesville
Region 8-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Hebron Christian 0-0 1-0 Providence Christian
Stephens County 0-0 1-0 at Rabun County
Franklin County 0-0 0-1 at Pickens County (S.C.)
Hart County 0-0 0-1 Off
Monroe Area 0-0 0-1 at Cedar Shoals
Oconee County 0-0 0-1 Clarke Central
Class AA
Region 8-AA
Team Region Overall This week
Athens Academy 0-0 1-0 Mobile Christian (Ala.)
Banks County 0-0 1-0 Off
Union County 0-0 1-0 Lumpkin County
East Jackson 0-0 0-1 at Social Circle
Fellowship 0-0 0-1 Trinity Christian
Providence Christian 0-0 0-1 at Hebron Christian
This week’s state games of interest
Camden County at Brunswick
Stockbridge at Colquitt County
Gadsden County (Fla.) at Lowndes
Richmond Hill at Ware County
Cook at Valdosta
Carrollton at South Paulding
Newnan at East Coweta
South Cobb at Pebblebrook
Crisp County at Westlake
South Forsyth at Harrison
Creekview at Hillgrove
Marietta at West Forsyth
Hughes at McEachern
North Paulding at East Paulding
Cherokee at Etowah
Osborne at Chattahoochee
Lassiter at Wheeler
Milton at Christian Brothers (Mo.)
Perry at Houston County
Hapeville at Lee County
Northside-Warner Robins at Peach County
Thomas County Central at Thomasville
Tift County at Dutchtown
Veterans at Griffin
Jonesboro at Cartersville
Jackson at Lovejoy
Marist at Pike Road (Ala.)
St. Pius at Flowery Branch
Lithonia at Rome
Blessed Trinity at Eagle’s Landing Christian
Luella at Ola
Tucker at SW DeKalb
Calhoun at Gardendale (Ala.)
Clarke Central at Oconee County
Wren (S.C.) at Jefferson
Northside-Columbus at LaGrange
Pace Academy at Westminster
Hialeah (Fla.) at Stephenson
Callaway at Cedartown
Cherokee Bluff at Adairsville
Elbert County at Madison County
Miami Edison (Fla.) at Cedar Grove
