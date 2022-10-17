Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Buford 2-0 7-0 Dacula
Mill Creek 1-1 6-1 Collins Hill
Collins Hill 1-1 3-4 at Mill Creek
Mountain View 1-1 4-3 at Central Gwinnett
Dacula 1-1 2-5 at Buford
Central Gwinnett 0-2 5-2 Mountain View
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
North Gwinnett 4-0 6-2 Off
Norcross 3-0 5-2 Meadowcreek
Meadowcreek 2-1 5-2 at Norcross
Discovery 2-2 3-5 Peachtree Ridge
Peachtree Ridge 1-2 4-3 at Discovery
Duluth 0-3 3-4 Berkmar
Berkmar 0-4 2-5 at Duluth
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Grayson 2-0 6-1 Brookwood
Parkview 2-0 6-1 Newton
Brookwood 2-0 4-3 at Grayson
South Gwinnett 0-2 4-3 at Archer
Newton 0-2 2-4 at Parkview
Archer 0-2 1-6 South Gwinnett
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Gainesville 3-0 7-0 at Shiloh
North Forsyth 3-0 5-2 Habersham
Shiloh 2-1 3-4 Gainesville
Jackson County 2-2 3-5 Lanier
Lanier 2-2 3-5 at Jackson County
Habersham 0-3 2-5 at North Forsyth
Apalachee 0-4 0-8 Off
Class AAAAA
Region 6-AAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Cambridge 4-0 6-2 at Northview
Kell 2-1 6-1 at Greater Atlanta Christian
Greater Atlanta Christian 2-1 4-3 Kell
Chattahoochee 2-2 3-5 Off
North Springs 1-2 4-3 Centennial
Centennial 1-2 2-5 at North Springs
Northview 0-4 1-7 Cambridge
Class AAA
Region 7-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Dawson County 4-0 6-2 Gilmer
Lumpkin County 2-1 6-1 at White County
Gilmer 2-2 5-3 at Dawson County
Wesleyan 2-2 3-5 Off
White County 1-2 3-4 Lumpkin County
Pickens 1-2 2-5 at West Hall
West Hall 0-3 1-6 Pickens
Region 8-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Stephens County 2-0 6-1 Hart County
Hebron Christian 1-1 6-1 at Franklin County
Hart County 1-1 4-3 at Stephens County
Oconee County 1-1 4-3 at Monroe Area
Monroe Area 1-1 3-4 Oconee County
Franklin County 0-2 0-7 Hebron Christian
Class AA
Region 8-AA
Team Region Overall This week
Union County 2-0 6-1 East Jackson
Fellowship 2-0 5-2 at Providence Christian
Athens Academy 1-1 5-2 Banks County
East Jackson 1-1 4-3 at Union County
Banks County 0-2 4-3 at Athens Academy
Providence Christian 0-2 2-5 Fellowship
This week’s state games of interest
Valdosta at Camden County
Lowndes at Colquitt County
Carrollton at Westlake
Hillgrove at Harrison
North Paulding at McEachern
Cherokee at Walton
North Cobb at Kennesaw Mountain
Denmark at Lambert
Forsyth Central at South Forsyth
West Forsyth at Milton
Houston County at Thomas County Central
Northside-Warner Robins at Lee County
Veterans at Tift County
Jonesboro at Woodward Academy
Morrow at Lovejoy
North Atlanta at Marist
Riverwood at St. Pius
Newnan at Hughes
Allatoona at Etowah
Woodstock at Creekview
Rome at River Ridge
Alpharetta at Johns Creek
Lassiter at Pope
Sprayberry at Roswell
Locust Grove at Dutchtown
Eagle’s Landing at Warner Robins
Ola at Union Grove
Dalton at Calhoun
Woodland-Cartersville at Cartersville
Eastside at Clarke Central
Heritage at Winder-Barrow
Loganville at Jefferson
Westover at Cairo
Howard at Griffin
Wayne County at Benedictine
LaGrange at Trinity Christian
Starr’s Mill at Riverdale
Lovett at Mount Zion-Jonesboro
Pace Academy at Luella
Cedartown at Sonoraville
Chestatee at Cedar Shoals
Cherokee Bluff at East Hall
Madison County at East Forsyth
North Oconee at Walnut Grove
Carver-Columbus at Monroe
Columbus at Crisp County
Thomasville at Dougherty
Upson-Lee at Peach County
Douglass at Carver-Atlanta
Cedar Grove at Sandy Creek
