Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Buford 4-0 9-0 at Central Gwinnett
Mill Creek 3-1 8-1 at Mountain View
Collins Hill 2-2 4-5 at Dacula
Mountain View 2-2 5-4 Mill Creek
Dacula 1-3 2-7 Collins Hill
Central Gwinnett 0-4 5-4 Buford
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Norcross 5-0 7-2 North Gwinnett
North Gwinnett 5-0 7-2 at Norcross
Meadowcreek 3-2 6-3 Berkmar
Peachtree Ridge 2-3 5-4 at Duluth
Discovery 2-4 3-7 Season complete
Duluth 1-4 4-5 Peachtree Ridge
Berkmar 0-5 3-6 Meadowcreek
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Grayson 4-0 8-1 Parkview
Brookwood 3-1 5-4 South Gwinnett
Newton 2-2 5-4 Archer
Parkview 2-2 6-3 at Grayson
Archer 1-3 2-7 at Newton
South Gwinnett 0-4 4-5 at Brookwood
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Gainesville 5-0 9-0 Jackson County
North Forsyth 4-1 6-3 at Apalachee
Shiloh 3-2 4-5 at Habersham
Lanier 3-3 4-6 Regular season complete
Jackson County 2-3 3-6 at Gainesville
Habersham 1-4 3-6 Shiloh
Apalachee 0-5 0-9 North Forsyth
Class AAAAA
Region 6-AAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Cambridge 5-0 7-2 North Springs
Kell 4-1 8-1 Chattahoochee
Greater Atlanta Christian 3-2 5-4 at Centennial
Centennial 3-2 4-5 Greater Atlanta Christian
Chattahoochee 2-3 3-6 at Kell
North Springs 1-4 4-5 at Cambridge
Northview 0-6 1-9 Season complete
Class AAA
Region 7-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Dawson County 6-0 8-2 Regular season complete
Lumpkin County 3-2 7-2 West Hall
Wesleyan 3-2 4-5 at Pickens
Pickens 3-2 4-5 Wesleyan
Gilmer 2-3 5-4 White County
White County 1-4 3-6 at Gilmer
West Hall 0-5 1-8 at Lumpkin County
Region 8-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Stephens County 4-0 8-1 Hebron Christian
Hart County 2-2 5-4 Monroe Area
Hebron Christian 2-2 7-2 at Stephens County
Oconee County 2-2 5-4 at Franklin County
Monroe Area 2-2 4-5 at Hart County
Franklin County 0-4 0-9 Oconee County
Class AA
Region 8-AA
Team Region Overall This week
Fellowship 4-0 7-2 at Union County
Athens Academy 3-1 7-2 at East Jackson
Union County 3-1 7-2 Fellowship
East Jackson 2-2 5-4 Athens Academy
Providence Christian 1-3 3-6 at Banks County
Banks County 0-4 4-5 Providence Christian
This week’s state games of interest
Lowndes at Camden County
Colquitt County at Richmond Hill
Campbell at Westlake
Pebblebrook at East Coweta
McEachern at Hillgrove
Marietta at North Paulding
Cherokee at Kennesaw Mountain
Osborne at North Cobb
Wheeler at Walton
Denmark at Forsyth Central
Milton at Lambert
West Forsyth at South Forsyth
Houston County at Veterans
Lee County at Tift County
Thomas County Central at Northside-Warner Robins
Jonesboro at Lovejoy
Marist at Riverwood
St. Pius at South Cobb
River Ridge at Allatoona
Rome at Etowah
Woodstock at Sequoyah
Roswell at Alpharetta
Blessed Trinity at Lassiter
Ware County at Coffee
Ola at Dutchtown
Warner Robins at Locust Grove
Jones County at Union Grove
Tucker at Arabia Mountain
Chamblee at Lithonia
Clarke Central at Winder-Barrow
Eastside at Jefferson
Heritage-Conyers at Flowery Branch
Bainbridge at Cairo
Griffin at Baldwin
Benedictine at New Hampstead
LaGrange at Troup County
Woodland-Stockbridge at Lovett
Pace Academy at Mount Zion-Jonesboro
Stockbridge at McDonough
Cedartown at Northwest Whitfield
North Oconee at Cherokee Bluff
Chestatee at Walnut Grove
North Hall at East Forsyth
Carver-Atlanta at Cedar Grove
Sandy Creek at Douglass-Atlanta
Recommended for you
Scenes from Gwinnett Football League action between Dacula and Lanier on Oct. 30, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Photos: Youth Sports Pictures) Click for more.PHOTOS: Gwinnett Football League, Dacula vs. Lanier 8-year-olds at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented