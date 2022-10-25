Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Buford 3-0 8-0 at Mountain View
Mill Creek 2-1 7-1 Dacula
Collins Hill 1-2 3-5 Central Gwinnett
Mountain View 2-1 5-3 Buford
Dacula 1-2 2-6 at Mill Creek
Central Gwinnett 0-3 5-3 at Collins Hill
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Norcross 4-0 6-2 at Peachtree Ridge
North Gwinnett 4-0 6-2 Discovery
Meadowcreek 2-2 5-3 Duluth
Peachtree Ridge 2-2 5-3 Norcross
Discovery 2-3 3-6 at North Gwinnett
Duluth 1-3 4-4 at Meadowcreek
Berkmar 0-5 2-6 Seckinger
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Grayson 3-0 7-1 Archer
Parkview 2-1 6-2 Brookwood
Brookwood 2-1 4-4 at Parkview
Newton 1-2 4-4 at South Gwinnett
Archer 1-2 2-6 at Grayson
South Gwinnett 0-3 4-4 Newton
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Gainesville 4-0 8-0 North Forsyth
North Forsyth 4-0 6-2 at Gainesville
Lanier 3-2 4-5 Shiloh
Shiloh 2-2 3-5 at Lanier
Jackson County 2-3 3-6 Off
Habersham 0-4 2-6 Apalachee
Apalachee 0-4 0-8 at Habersham
Class AAAAA
Region 6-AAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Cambridge 5-0 7-2 Off
Kell 3-1 7-1 North Springs
Greater Atlanta Christian 2-2 4-4 at Chattahoochee
Chattahoochee 2-2 3-5 Greater Atlanta Christian
Centennial 2-2 3-5 Northview
North Springs 1-3 4-4 at Kell
Northview 0-5 1-8 at Centennial
Class AAA
Region 7-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Dawson County 5-0 7-2 at Lumpkin County
Lumpkin County 3-1 7-1 Dawson County
Wesleyan 2-2 3-5 West Hall
Pickens 2-2 3-5 White County
Gilmer 2-3 5-4 Off
White County 1-3 3-5 at Pickens
West Hall 0-4 1-7 at Wesleyan
Region 8-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Stephens County 3-0 7-1 at Oconee County
Hebron Christian 2-1 7-1 Hart County
Oconee County 2-1 5-3 Stephens County
Hart County 1-2 4-4 at Hebron Christian
Monroe Area 1-2 3-5 Franklin County
Franklin County 0-3 0-8 at Monroe Area
Class AA
Region 8-AA
Team Region Overall This week
Union County 3-0 7-1 at Athens Academy
Fellowship 3-0 6-2 Banks County
Athens Academy 2-1 6-2 Union County
East Jackson 1-2 4-4 at Providence Christian
Providence Christian 1-2 3-5 East Jackson
Banks County 0-3 4-4 at Fellowship
This week’s state games of interest
Colquitt County at Valdosta
Richmond Hill at Lowndes
Campbell at Carrollton
Westlake at East Coweta
Harrison at Marietta
North Paulding at Hillgrove
North Cobb at Cherokee
Walton at Osborne
Milton at Denmark
Forsyth Central at West Forsyth
South Forsyth at Lambert
Tift County at Houston County
Thomas County Central at Lee County
Veterans at Northside-Warner Robins
Lovejoy at Forest Park
Woodward Academy at Mundy’s Mill
Marist at St. Pius
Sequoyah at Allatoona
Creekview at Rome
Etowah at River Ridge
Blessed Trinity at Alpharetta
Pope at Johns Creek
Dutchtown at Eagle’s Landing
Locust Grove at Ola
Warner Robins at Jones County
Decatur at Chamblee
Lithonia at Tucker
Cartersville at Dalton
Cass at Calhoun
Winder-Barrow at Eastside
Flowery Branch at Loganville
Jefferson at Heritage-Conyers
Benedictine at Islands
Fayette County at LaGrange
Riverdale at Whitewater
Trinity Christian at Troup County
Lovett at Hampton
Stockbridge at Pace Academy
Stephenson at Holy Innocents’
SW DeKalb at Westminster
SE Whitfield at Cedartown
Cedar Shoals at North Hall
East Forsyth at Chestatee
East Hall at North Oconee
Walnut Grove at Madison County
Dougherty at Carver-Columbus
Crisp County at Thomasville
Peach County at Pike County
