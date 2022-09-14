Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Central Gwinnett 0-0 4-0 Miller Grove
Buford 0-0 3-0 Carver-Atlanta
Mill Creek 0-0 3-0 Cedar Grove
Collins Hill 0-0 2-1 at Sandy Creek
Mountain View 0-0 2-2 Lanier
Dacula 0-0 1-3 Off
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Meadowcreek 0-0 3-1 Off
Peachtree Ridge 0-0 3-1 Berkmar
Berkmar 0-0 2-1 at Peachtree Ridge
Duluth 0-0 2-1 at North Gwinnett
North Gwinnett 0-0 2-2 Duluth
Norcross 0-0 1-2 at Discovery
Discovery 0-0 1-3 Norcross
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Grayson 0-0 4-0 Off
Parkview 0-0 3-0 at St. Pius
South Gwinnett 0-0 3-0 at Decatur
Newton 0-0 2-1 at Westlake
Brookwood 0-0 1-2 at Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
Archer 0-0 0-4 Shiloh
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Gainesville 0-0 4-0 at Apalachee
North Forsyth 0-0 2-2 at Jackson County
Habersham 0-0 1-2 at Forsyth Central
Lanier 0-0 1-2 at Mountain View
Shiloh 0-0 1-2 at Archer
Jackson County 0-0 1-3 North Forsyth
Apalachee 0-0 0-4 Gainesville
Class AAAAA
Region 6-AAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Kell 0-0 4-0 Off
North Springs 0-0 2-1 Midtown
Cambridge 0-0 2-2 Off
Greater Atlanta Christian 0-0 2-2 Off
Centennial 0-0 1-2 at Westminster
Chattahoochee 0-0 1-2 at Johns Creek
Northview 0-0 1-2 Dunwoody
Class AAA
Region 7-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Lumpkin County 0-0 4-0 Off
Gilmer 0-0 3-1 Off
White County 0-0 2-1 at Stephens County
Dawson County 0-0 2-2 Off
West Hall 0-0 1-2 at Union County
Wesleyan 0-0 1-3 Off
Pickens 0-0 0-3 Christian Heritage
Region 8-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Hebron Christian 0-0 4-0 Off
Oconee County 0-0 3-1 at Burke County
Stephens County 0-0 3-1 White County
Hart County 0-0 1-2 St. Francis
Monroe Area 0-0 1-3 Morgan County
Franklin County 0-0 0-4 at East Jackson
Class AA
Region 8-AA
Team Region Overall This week
Banks County 0-0 3-0 at George Walton
Athens Academy 0-0 3-1 Off
Union County 0-0 3-1 West Hall
Fellowship 0-0 2-1 Off
East Jackson 0-0 1-2 Franklin County
Providence Christian 0-0 1-3 Athens Christian
This week’s state games of interest
Somerset Academy (Fla.) at Camden County
Lowndes at East Coweta
New Hampstead at Richmond Hill
Coral Glades (Fla.) at Valdosta
Campbell at Hillgrove
Jenkins at Carrollton
Denmark at Pebblebrook
Harrison at Kennesaw Mountain
Walton at Marietta
Tucker at McEachern
North Paulding at Pope
Cherokee at West Forsyth
Northside-Warner Robins at North Cobb
Lambert at Flowery Branch
Milton at Alpharetta
South Forsyth at Clarke Central
Lake Gibson (Fla.) at Lee County
Tift County at Thomasville
Lovejoy at Rockdale County
Morrow at Woodward Academy
Blessed Trinity at Marist
Paulding County at Newnan
Allatoona at Creekview
Sequoyah at Etowah
Dutchtown at Warner Robins
Locust Grove at Jones County
Calhoun at Sonoraville
Heritage-Conyers at Cartersville
Dalton at Lassiter
Ola at Eastside
Winder-Barrow at Loganville
Bainbridge at Brooks County
Cairo at Pelham
Starr’s Mill at LaGrange
Riverdale at Trinity Christian
Hampton at Stockbridge
McDonough at Lovett
Pace Academy at Woodland-Stockbridge
Cedar Shoals at Walnut Grove
Chestatee at Cherokee Bluff
East Forsyth at Johnson-Gainesville
North Hall at East Hall
Madison County at North Oconee
Peach County at Perry
Recommended for you
From New College to King's College: Do you recognize the original names of the Ivy League universities?
Since opening between 1636 and 1865, several of the eight prestigious Ivy League schools have been renamed. College Ave examined historical documents and timelines of the Ivy League universities to compile a list of their original names when they were founded. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.