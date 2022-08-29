Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Buford 0-0 2-0 North Cobb
Central Gwinnett 0-0 2-0 Jackson County
Mill Creek 0-0 2-0 at Archer
Collins Hill 0-0 1-0 Brookwood
Mountain View 0-0 1-1 at Lambert
Dacula 0-0 0-2 at South Gwinnett
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
North Gwinnett 0-0 2-0 Winter Park (Fla.)
Peachtree Ridge 0-0 2-0 Loganville
Berkmar 0-0 1-1 Druid Hills
Duluth 0-0 1-1 Off
Meadowcreek 0-0 1-1 at Campbell
Discovery 0-0 0-2 Stone Mountain
Norcross 0-0 0-2 Off
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Grayson 0-0 2-0 Fort Dorchester (S.C.) at Lakewood
Parkview 0-0 2-0 Off
South Gwinnett 0-0 2-0 Dacula
Newton 0-0 1-0 at Eastside
Brookwood 0-0 1-1 at Collins Hill
Archer 0-0 0-2 Mill Creek
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Gainesville 0-0 2-0 at Monroe Area
Habersham 0-0 1-1 Off
Jackson County 0-0 1-1 at Central Gwinnett
North Forsyth 0-0 1-1 West Forsyth
Apalachee 0-0 0-2 at Hart County
Lanier 0-0 0-2 Johns Creek
Shiloh 0-0 0-2 Off
Class AAAAA
Region 6-AAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Kell 0-0 2-0 Pope
Cambridge 0-0 1-1 Alpharetta
Centennial 0-0 1-1 Off
Chattahoochee 0-0 1-1 Off
Greater Atlanta Christian 0-0 1-1 Pace Academy
Northview 0-0 1-1 Off
North Springs 0-0 0-1 Riverwood
Class AAA
Region 7-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Gilmer 0-0 2-0 Murray County
Lumpkin County 0-0 2-0 Franklin County
Dawson County 0-0 1-1 at North Hall
Wesleyan 0-0 1-1 at North Cobb Christian
West Hall 0-0 1-1 East Jackson
White County 0-0 1-1 Chestatee
Pickens 0-0 0-2 at Fannin County
Region 8-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Hebron Christian 0-0 2-0 at Commerce
Monroe Area 0-0 1-1 Gainesville
Oconee County 0-0 1-1 at Putnam County
Stephens County 0-0 1-1 Flowery Branch
Hart County 0-0 0-1 Apalachee
Franklin County 0-0 0-2 at Lumpkin County
Class AA
Region 8-AA
Team Region Overall This week
Athens Academy 0-0 2-0 Prince Avenue
Banks County 0-0 1-0 Oglethorpe County
Union County 0-0 1-1 at Towns County
Fellowship 0-0 1-1 Bye
East Jackson 0-0 0-2 at West Hall
Providence Christian 0-0 0-2 Whitefield Academy
This week’s state games of interest
Glynn Academy at Camden County
Tift County at Colquitt County
North Miami Beach (Fla.) at Lowndes
Banneker at Valdosta
Rome at Carrollton
East Coweta at Hillgrove
Cedar Grove at Westlake
Harrison at Paulding County
Roswell at Marietta
McEachern at Douglas County
Woodstock at Cherokee
Kennesaw Mountain at North Paulding
Forsyth Central at Etowah
South Forsyth at North Oconee
Houston County at West Laurens
Lithia Springs at Lee County
Warner Robins at Northside-Warner Robins
Bainbridge at Thomas County Central
Jonesboro at Dutchtown
Lovejoy at Crisp County
Morrow at Westside-Macon
Riveradale at Mundy’s Mill
Rockdale County at Heritage
Eagle’s Landing at Marist
St. Pius at Jefferson
Cartersville at Allatoona
Calhoun at Creekview
Perry at Jones County
Jackson at Ola
Union Grove at McDonough
Salem at Winder-Barrow
Thomasville at Cairo
Trinity Christian at Mary Persons
Callaway at Troup County
Dougherty at Stockbridge
Westminster at Benedictine
East Forsyth at Cedar Shoals
Johnson-Gainesville at East Hall
Walnut Grove at Chattahoochee County
Brooks County at Cook
