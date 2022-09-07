Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Buford 0-0 3-0 Off
Central Gwinnett 0-0 3-0 at Habersham Central
Mill Creek 0-0 3-0 Off
Collins Hill 0-0 2-0 Cedar Grove
Mountain View 0-0 1-2 at Jackson County
Dacula 0-0 0-3 at Tucker
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Berkmar 0-0 2-1 Off
Meadowcreek 0-0 2-1 Arabia Mountain
North Gwinnett 0-0 2-1 Parkview
Peachtree Ridge 0-0 2-1 Winder-Barrow
Duluth 0-0 1-1 Chamblee
Discovery 0-0 1-2 Eagle’s Landing
Norcross 0-0 0-2 Archer
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Grayson 0-0 3-0 Spartanburg (S.C.)
South Gwinnett 0-0 3-0 Off
Newton 0-0 2-0 at McEachern
Parkview 0-0 2-0 at North Gwinnett
Brookwood 0-0 1-2 Off
Archer 0-0 0-3 at Norcross
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Gainesville 0-0 3-0 Clarke Central
North Forsyth 0-0 2-1 at Creekview
Habersham 0-0 1-1 Central Gwinnett
Jackson County 0-0 1-2 Mountain View
Lanier 0-0 1-2 Off
Shiloh 0-0 0-2 Seckinger
Apalachee 0-0 0-3 Loganville
Class AAAAA
Region 6-AAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Kell 0-0 3-0 at Sprayberry
Cambridge 0-0 2-1 at West Forsyth
Centennial 0-0 1-1 Etowah
Chattahoochee 0-0 1-1 Alpharetta
North Springs 0-0 1-1 at M.L. King
Northview 0-0 1-1 at Midtown
Greater Atlanta Christian 0-0 1-2 at Decatur
Class AAA
Region 7-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Gilmer 0-0 3-0 at Ringgold
Lumpkin County 0-0 3-0 Temple
Dawson County 0-0 2-1 Stephens County
White County 0-0 2-1 Off
Wesleyan 0-0 1-2 at Whitefield Academy
West Hall 0-0 1-2 Off
Pickens 0-0 0-3 Off
Region 8-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Hebron Christian 0-0 3-0 Morgan County
Oconee County 0-0 2-1 Jefferson
Stephens County 0-0 2-1 at Dawson County
Hart County 0-0 1-1 at Daniel (S.C.)
Monroe Area 0-0 1-2 at Prince Avenue
Franklin County 0-0 0-3 Banks County
Class AA
Region 8-AA
Team Region Overall This week
Banks County 0-0 2-0 at Franklin County
Athens Academy 0-0 2-1 at Mount Pisgah
Union County 0-0 2-1 at Armuchee
Fellowship 0-0 1-1 at St. Francis
East Jackson 0-0 1-2 Off
Providence Christian 0-0 0-3 at Riverside Military
This week’s state games of interest
Dade Christian (Fla.) at Camden County
Colquitt County at Lee County
Valdosta at Warner Robins
Carrollton at Villa Rica
Sandy Creek at East Coweta
Pebblebrook at Rome
SW DeKalb at Westlake
Harrison at Denmark
Hillgrove at Allatoona
Marietta at North Cobb
North Paulding at South Paulding
Pope at Walton
Roswell at Milton
Thomas County Central at Chiles (Fla.)
Eastside at Alcovy
South Atlanta at Lovejoy
Marist at Woodward Academy
St. Pius at Blessed Trinity
Hardaway at Newnan
Lassiter at Woodstock
Dutchtown at Spalding
Jones County at Peach County
East St. Louis (Ill.) at Creekside
Cedartown at Calhoun
Columbia at Cartersville
Rockmart at Dalton
Godby (Fla.) at Cairo
Thomasville at Bainbridge
Benedictine at Ware County
Lovett at Pace Academy
Stockbridge at Luella
Cherokee Bluff at Madison County
Recommended for you
A look at the 36 former Gwinnett County high school rosters on NFL rosters ahead of the 2022 season. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.