Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Buford 1-0 6-0 Off
Mill Creek 1-0 6-0 Off
Mountain View 1-0 4-2 Off
Central Gwinnett 0-1 5-1 Off
Collins Hill 0-1 2-4 Off
Dacula 0-1 1-5 Off
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
North Gwinnett 3-0 5-2 Off
Norcross 2-0 4-2 Off
Discovery 2-1 3-4 Off
Meadowcreek 1-1 4-2 Off
Peachtree Ridge 1-1 4-2 Off
Berkmar 0-3 2-4 Off
Duluth 0-3 2-4 Off
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Grayson 1-0 5-1 Bye
Parkview 1-0 5-1 Bye
Brookwood 1-0 3-3 Bye
South Gwinnett 0-1 4-2 Bye
Newton 0-1 2-3 Bye
Archer 0-1 1-5 Bye
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Gainesville 2-0 6-0 Off
North Forsyth 2-0 4-2 Lanier
Jackson County 2-1 3-4 at Shiloh
Lanier 1-1 2-4 at North Forsyth
Shiloh 1-1 2-4 Jackson County
Habersham 0-2 2-4 Off
Apalachee 0-3 0-7 Off
Class AAAAA
Region 6-AAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Cambridge 2-0 4-2 Centennial
Kell 1-0 5-0 at Northview
North Springs 1-0 4-1 North Springs
Greater Atlanta Christian 1-1 3-3 Off
Centennial 1-1 2-4 at Cambridge
Chattahoochee 0-2 1-5 at North Springs
Northview 0-2 1-5 Kell
Class AAA
Region 7-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Gilmer 2-0 5-1 Lumpkin County
Dawson County 2-0 4-2 Pickens
Wesleyan 1-1 2-4 at White County
Lumpkin County 1-1 5-1 at Gilmer
White County 0-1 2-3 Wesleyan
Pickens 0-1 1-4 at Dawson County
West Hall 0-2 1-5 Off
Region 8-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Hebron Christian 1-0 6-0 Monroe Area
Stephens County 1-0 5-1 at Franklin County
Hart County 1-0 4-2 at Oconee County
Oconee County 0-1 3-3 Hart County
Monroe Area 0-1 2-4 at Hebron
Franklin County 0-1 0-6 Stephens County
Class AA
Region 8-AA
Team Region Overall This week
East Jackson 1-0 4-2 Fellowship
Athens Academy 0-0 4-1 Providence
Union County 0-0 4-1 at Banks County
Fellowship 0-0 3-2 at East Jackson
Providence Christian 0-0 2-3 at Athens Academy
Banks County 0-1 4-2 Union County
This week’s state games of interest
Camden County at Richmond Hill
Valdosta at Lowndes
East Coweta at Carrollton
Westlake at Pebblebrook
McEachern at Harrison
Hillgrove at Marietta
North Cobb at Walton
West Forsyth at Denmark
Lambert at Forsyth Central
Milton at South Forsyth
Northside-Warner Robins at Houston County
Lee County at Veterans (Fla.)
Thomas County Central at Tift County
Lovejoy at Alcovy
Alexander at Newnan
Woodstock at Allatoona
Sequoyah at Rome
Pope at Blessed Trinity
Johns Creek at Sprayberry
Roswell at Lassiter
Union Grove at Warner Robins
Tucker at Chamblee
Hiram at Calhoun
Cartersville at Cass
Woodland-Cartersville at Dalton
Loganville at Clarke Central
Heritage-Conyers at Eastside
Flowery Branch at Winder-Barrow
North Clayton at LaGrange
Troup County at Riverdale
Trinity Christian at Whitewater
Mount Zion-Jonesboro at Hampton
Stockbridge at Lovett
McDonough at Pace Academy
Westminster at Stephenson
Cedartown at Heritage-Catoosa
North Oconee at Cedar Shoals
Cherokee Bluff at East Forsyth
East Hall at Walnut Grove
Madison County at North Hall
Dougherty at Columbus
Monroe at Crisp County
Carver-Columbus at Thomasville
Salem at Morgan County
Recommended for you
Scenes from Mill Creek and Peachtree Ridge 8-year-old football action on Sept. 1, 2022. (Photos: Youth Sports Pictures) Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.