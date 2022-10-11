Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Buford 1-0 6-0 Mill Creek
Mill Creek 1-0 6-0 at Buford
Mountain View 1-0 4-2 at Collins Hill
Central Gwinnett 0-1 5-1 at Dacula
Collins Hill 0-1 2-4 Mountain View
Dacula 0-1 1-5 Central Gwinnett
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
North Gwinnett 3-0 5-2 at Peachtree Ridge
Norcross 2-0 4-2 at Berkmar
Discovery 2-1 3-4 at Meadowcreek
Meadowcreek 1-1 4-2 Discovery
Peachtree Ridge 1-1 4-2 North Gwinnett
Berkmar 0-3 2-4 Norcross
Duluth 0-3 2-4 at Seckinger
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Grayson 1-0 5-1 at South Gwinnett
Parkview 1-0 5-1 at Archer
Brookwood 1-0 3-3 at Newton
South Gwinnett 0-1 4-2 Grayson
Newton 0-1 2-3 Brookwood
Archer 0-1 1-5 Parkview
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
North Forsyth 3-0 5-2 Shiloh
Gainesville 2-0 6-0 Habersham
Shiloh 2-1 3-4 at North Forsyth
Jackson County 2-2 3-5 Off
Lanier 1-2 2-5 Apalachee
Habersham 0-2 2-4 at Gainesville
Apalachee 0-3 0-7 at Lanier
Class AAAAA
Region 6-AAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Cambridge 3-0 5-2 at Kell
Kell 2-0 6-0 Cambridge
North Springs 1-1 4-2 at Greater Atlanta Christian
Greater Atlanta Christian 1-1 3-3 North Springs
Centennial 1-2 2-5 Off
Chattahoochee 1-2 2-5 Northview
Northview 0-3 1-6 at Chattahoochee
Class AAA
Region 7-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Dawson County 3-0 5-2 at Wesleyan
Gilmer 2-1 5-2 at Pickens
Wesleyan 2-1 3-4 Dawson County
Lumpkin County 2-1 6-1 Off
White County 0-2 2-4 at West Hall
Pickens 0-2 1-5 Gilmer
West Hall 0-2 1-5 White County
Region 8-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Stephens County 2-0 6-1 Off
Hebron Christian 1-1 6-1 Off
Hart County 1-1 4-3 Off
Oconee County 1-1 4-3 Off
Monroe Area 1-1 3-4 Off
Franklin County 0-2 0-7 Off
Class AA
Region 8-AA
Team Region Overall This week
Athens Academy 1-0 5-1 at Fellowship
Union County 1-0 5-1 Providence
Fellowship 1-0 4-2 Athens Academy
East Jackson 1-1 4-3 Off
Providence Christian 0-1 2-4 at Union County
Banks County 0-2 4-3 Off
This week’s state games of interest
Camden County at Colquitt County
Dunbar (Fla.) at Lowndes
Richmond Hill at Valdosta
Carrollton at Pebblebrook
East Coweta at Campbell
Harrison at North Paulding
Marietta at McEachern
Walton at Kennesaw Mountain
Osborne at Cherokee
Wheeler at North Cobb
South Forsyth at Denmark
Forsyth Central at Milton
Lambert at West Forsyth
Rockdale County at Woodward Academy
South Cobb at Marist
Dunwoody at St. Pius
Creekview at Sequoyah
Etowah at Woodstock
Alpharetta at Lassiter
Johns Creek at Blessed Trinity
Roswell at Pope
Ware County at Bradwell Institute
Statesboro at Coffee
Jones County at Dutchtown
Union Grove at Locust Grove
Calhoun at Woodland-Cartersville
Cartersville at Hiram
Dalton at Cass
Clarke Central at Heritage-Conyers
Jefferson at Flowery Branch
Bainbridge at Shaw
Griffin at Westside-Macon
Perry at Baldwin
Southeast Bulloch at Benedictine
Woodland-Stockbridge at Stockbridge
Hapeville at Westminster
Cedar Shoals at Madison County
Walnut Grove at Cherokee Bluff
North Hall at Chestatee
East Forsyth at North Oconee
Crisp County at Carver-Columbus
Monroe at Dougherty
Mary Persons at Peach County
Hephzibah at Morgan County
Cedar Grove at Douglass
Sandy Creek at Carver-Atlanta
Recommended for you
Apple picking sprees and pumpkin patch photo shoots are two events that come to mind when you think of the month October. Indulge your fall wishes at these spots in Georgia. Click for more.TRAVEL TUESDAY: Where to go apple and pumpkin picking in Georgia
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented