Gwinnett County Football Standings From Staff Reports Sep 6, 2021 Scenes from the Peachtree Ridge Lions vs. Discovery Titans varsity football game, Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Ridge stadium in Suwanee, GA. (Photo/Jim Blackburn) Jim Blackburn Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Class AAAAAAARegion 8-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This week Collins Hill 0-0 3-0 at RomeMill Creek 0-0 3-0 ByeMountain View 0-0 2-1 JeffersonPeachtree Ridge 0-0 1-1 at CentennialNorth Gwinnett 0-0 1-2 LovejoyRegion 7-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekDunwoody 0-0 1-1 at North AtlantaMeadowcreek 0-0 1-2 at East CowetaNorcross 0-0 1-2 South GwinnettDuluth 0-0 0-1 at LambertArcher 0-0 0-2 at GraysonBerkmar 0-0 0-3 ByeDiscovery 0-0 0-3 Lakeside-DeKalbRegion 4-AAAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekNewton 0-0 2-0 ByeGrayson 0-0 2-1 ArcherSouth Gwinnett 0-0 2-1 at NorcrossBrookwood 0-0 1-2 ByeParkview 0-0 1-2 LoganvilleClass AAAAAARegion 8-AAAAAASchool Region Overall This weekBuford 0-0 2-0 Myers Park (N.C.)Habersham Central 0-0 1-1 at White CountyCentral Gwinnett 0-0 1-2 South ForsythDacula 0-0 1-2 ByeWinder-Barrow 0-0 1-2 ByeLanier 0-0 0-2 DenmarkShiloh 0-0 0-2 ByeClass AAARegion 5-AAASchool Region Overall This weekSalem 0-0 2-0 at CoffeeRedan 0-0 2-0 at Stone MountainSandy Creek 0-0 2-0 Starr’s MillWestminster 0-0 2-1 Bye Carver-Atlanta 0-0 1-1 ByeCedar Grove 0-0 1-1 ByeDouglass 0-0 0-2 at CallawayGAC 0-0 0-3 ByeClass A PrivateRegion 5-A PrivateSchool Region Overall This weekHoly Innocents’ 0-0 2-0 at Prince AvenueWesleyan 0-0 2-1 ByeHebron 0-0 1-1 at Mount PisgahProvidence 0-0 1-2 at Athens AcademyMount Vernon 0-0 0-2 ByeThis week’s state games of interestCamden County at MariettaColquitt County at ValdostaLowndes at Lee CountyAppling County at Tift CountyWoodstock at CampbellMary Persons at NewnanHillgrove at McEachernAlpharetta at North CobbWest Forsyth at WaltonNorth Paulding at RoswellEtowah at North ForsythMilton at St. Joseph’s Prep (Penn.)Forsyth Central at CambridgeFlowery Branch at GainesvilleStatesboro at Houston CountyNorthside-Warner Robins at Warner RobinsStephenson at TuckerLassiter at PopeAllatoona at South CobbSt. Pius at Johns CreekCreekside at CartersvilleOla at DutchtownBlessed Trinity at Charlotte Catholic (S.C.)Bainbridge at ThomasvilleNorth Oconee at BenedictineMarist at HamptonEagle’s Landing Christian at Crisp County Recommended for you +22 PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Sept. 6 Photos of dogs and cats up for adoption at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter for the week of Sept. 6, 2020. 