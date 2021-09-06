Peachtree Ridge Lions vs. Discovery Titans, Friday, September 3, 2021, Suwanee, GA.
Scenes from the Peachtree Ridge Lions vs. Discovery Titans varsity football game, Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Ridge stadium in Suwanee, GA. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

 Jim Blackburn

Class AAAAAAA

Region 8-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Collins Hill 0-0 3-0 at Rome

Mill Creek 0-0 3-0 Bye

Mountain View 0-0 2-1 Jefferson

Peachtree Ridge 0-0 1-1 at Centennial

North Gwinnett 0-0 1-2 Lovejoy

Region 7-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Dunwoody 0-0 1-1 at North Atlanta

Meadowcreek 0-0 1-2 at East Coweta

Norcross 0-0 1-2 South Gwinnett

Duluth 0-0 0-1 at Lambert

Archer 0-0 0-2 at Grayson

Berkmar 0-0 0-3 Bye

Discovery 0-0 0-3 Lakeside-DeKalb

Region 4-AAAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Newton 0-0 2-0 Bye

Grayson 0-0 2-1 Archer

South Gwinnett 0-0 2-1 at Norcross

Brookwood 0-0 1-2 Bye

Parkview 0-0 1-2 Loganville

Class AAAAAA

Region 8-AAAAAA

School Region Overall This week

Buford 0-0 2-0 Myers Park (N.C.)

Habersham Central 0-0 1-1 at White County

Central Gwinnett 0-0 1-2 South Forsyth

Dacula 0-0 1-2 Bye

Winder-Barrow 0-0 1-2 Bye

Lanier 0-0 0-2 Denmark

Shiloh 0-0 0-2 Bye

Class AAA

Region 5-AAA

School Region Overall This week

Salem 0-0 2-0 at Coffee

Redan 0-0 2-0 at Stone Mountain

Sandy Creek 0-0 2-0 Starr’s Mill

Westminster 0-0 2-1 Bye

Carver-Atlanta 0-0 1-1 Bye

Cedar Grove 0-0 1-1 Bye

Douglass 0-0 0-2 at Callaway

GAC 0-0 0-3 Bye

Class A Private

Region 5-A Private

School Region Overall This week

Holy Innocents’ 0-0 2-0 at Prince Avenue

Wesleyan 0-0 2-1 Bye

Hebron 0-0 1-1 at Mount Pisgah

Providence 0-0 1-2 at Athens Academy

Mount Vernon 0-0 0-2 Bye

This week’s state games of interest

Camden County at Marietta

Colquitt County at Valdosta

Lowndes at Lee County

Appling County at Tift County

Woodstock at Campbell

Mary Persons at Newnan

Hillgrove at McEachern

Alpharetta at North Cobb

West Forsyth at Walton

North Paulding at Roswell

Etowah at North Forsyth

Milton at St. Joseph’s Prep (Penn.)

Forsyth Central at Cambridge

Flowery Branch at Gainesville

Statesboro at Houston County

Northside-Warner Robins at Warner Robins

Stephenson at Tucker

Lassiter at Pope

Allatoona at South Cobb

St. Pius at Johns Creek

Creekside at Cartersville

Ola at Dutchtown

Blessed Trinity at Charlotte Catholic (S.C.)

Bainbridge at Thomasville

North Oconee at Benedictine

Marist at Hampton

Eagle’s Landing Christian at Crisp County

